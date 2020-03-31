Coronavirus World Map: 750,890 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 36,405 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 71

No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. As mentioned by the Director-General in his regular media briefing yesterday, ensuring the free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. WHO is working intensively with partners to increase access to life-saving products, including diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and more.

Operations support and logistics continues to monitor critical markets and in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network, has increased engagement and coordination with private companies. Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 masks, 873,000 globes, 15,000 goggles and 24,000 face shields to 75 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries. For more details, please see “Subject in Focus” below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

750,890 confirmed cases (57,610 new)

36,405 deaths (3,301 new)

Western Pacific Region

104,868 confirmed cases (1,093 new)

3,671 deaths (22 new)

European Region

423,946 confirmed cases (31,131 new)

26,694 deaths (2,733 new)

South-East Asia

4,215 confirmed cases (131 new)

166 deaths (8 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

50,349 confirmed cases (4,020 new)

2,954 deaths (142 new)

Regions of the Americas

163,014 confirmed cases (20,935 new)

2,836 deaths (379 new)

African Region

3,786 confirmed cases (300 new)

77 deaths (17 new)

Subject in Focus: WHO Strengthens supply chains and releases guidance on setting up treatment centers

WHO Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) continues to support the COVID-19 emergency operations despite continued disruption to critical supply markets where demand outpaces global supply.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 masks, 873,000 globes, 15,000 goggles and 24,000 face shields to 75 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries.

A Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell (SCICC) has been established to provide an overview of supply chain requirements and ensure that COVID-19 needs are prioritized within the wider humanitarian response. The SCICC has established a Supply and Market Working Group to streamline procurement of critical supplies and equipment to address global shortages.

A common platform for private-sector donations of critical items in support of the COVID-19 response will be announced shortly. The list of critical items is available online.

OSL continues to monitor critical markets and has increased engagement and coordination with private companies, in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network.

OSL has released the first edition of a practical manual to set up and manage a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) treatment center and a SARI screening facility in health-care facilities. The manual is available online, and accompanying training modules are available to the public through Open WHO.

Module 1: Overview of basic operational and IPC principles in COVID-19 context

Module 2: Designing a SARI screening area and treatment center

Module 3: Repurposing an existing building into a SARI treatment center

An additional module for WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), waste management, energy requirements and installations for SARI facilities is currently under development.

OSL is also working to build tactical infection prevention and control (IPC) surge support to hospitals with an aim to help improve infectious disease management protocols, limit nosocomial transmission and support rational consumption of personal protective equipment.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 31, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 140640 Italy 101739 Spain 85195 China 82545 Germany 61913 France 43977 Iran 41495 United Kingdom 22145 Switzerland 15412 Belgium 11899 Netherlands 11750 Turkey 10827 Republic of Korea 9786 Austria 9618 Portugal 6408 Canada 6317 Israel 4831 Australia 4359 Brazil 4256 Norway 4226 Sweden 4028 Czechia 3002 Ireland 2910 Malaysia 2626 Denmark 2577 Chile 2449 Poland 2055 Luxembourg 1988 Ecuador 1962 Japan 1953 Romania 1952 Pakistan 1865 Russian Federation 1837 Philippines 1546 Thailand 1524 Saudi Arabia 1453 Indonesia 1414 South Africa 1326 Finland 1313 Greece 1212 Iceland 1086 India 1071 Mexico 993 Panama 989 Dominican Republic 901 Singapore 879 Peru 852 Argentina 820 Croatia 790 Serbia 785 Slovenia 763 Estonia 715 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Colombia 702 Qatar 693 Egypt 656 Iraq 630 United Arab Emirates 611 New Zealand 600 Morocco 574 Ukraine 549 Bahrain 515 Algeria 511 Lithuania 484 Armenia 482 Hungary 447 Lebanon 446 Latvia 376 Andorra 370 Tunisia 362 Bosnia and Herzegovina 359 Bulgaria 359 Slovakia 336 Costa Rica 314 Kazakhstan 312 Uruguay 309 Republic of Moldova 298 North Macedonia 285 Azerbaijan 273 Jordan 268 Kuwait 266 Burkina Faso 246 Cyprus 230 San Marino 230 Albania 223 Réunion 207 Vietnam 203 Oman 179 Puerto Rico 174 Cuba 170 Côte d’Ivoire 169 Faroe Islands 168 Afghanistan 166 Senegal 162 Malta 156 Ghana 152 Uzbekistan 149 Brunei Darussalam 127 Sri Lanka 120 Palestinian Territory 117 Cameroon 139 Venezuela 129 Honduras 139 Martinique 111 Nigeria 111 Cambodia 107 Kyrgyzstan 107 Mauritius 107 Guadeloupe 106 Kosovo 106 Georgia 103 Democratic Republic of the Congo 98 Bolivia 97 Belarus 94 Montenegro 91 Mayotte 82 Trinidad and Tobago 82 Rwanda 70 Gibraltar 69 Liechtenstein 64 Paraguay 64 Jersey 63 Guam 58 Aruba 50 Bangladesh 49 Monaco 49 Madagascar 46 Guernsey 45 French Guiana 43 Isle of Man 42 Kenya 38 French Polynesia 36 Guatemala 36 Jamaica 36 Zambia 35 Togo 34 Barbados 33 Uganda 33 El Salvador 30 Virgin Islands 30 Djibouti 26 Ethiopia 23 Bermuda 22 Niger 20 Congo 19 United Republic of Tanzania 19 Mali 18 Saint Martin 18 Maldives 17 Guinea 16 Haiti 15 New Caledonia 15 Bahamas 14 Equatorial Guinea 14 Cayman Islands 12 Mongolia 12 Curaçao 11 Dominica 11 Namibia 11 Greenland 10 Myanmar 10 Syrian Arab Republic 10 Eswatini 9 Grenada 9 Saint Lucia 9 Guyana 8 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 8 Libya 8 Mozambique 8 Seychelles 8 Suriname 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Gabon 7 Benin 6 Central African Republic 6 Eritrea 6 Holy See 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Sint Maarten 6 Sudan 6 Cabo Verde 5 Chad 5 Fiji 5 Mauritania 5 Montserrat 5 Nepal 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Zimbabwe 5 Bhutan 4 Nicaragua 4 Saint Kitts and Nevis 4 Belize 3 Gambia 3 Liberia 3 Somalia 3 Angola 2 Anguilla 2 British Virgin Islands 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 Northern Mariana Islands 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 750890

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).