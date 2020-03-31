Coronavirus World Map: 750,890 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 36,405 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 71
- No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- As mentioned by the Director-General in his regular media briefing yesterday, ensuring the free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. WHO is working intensively with partners to increase access to life-saving products, including diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and more.
- Operations support and logistics continues to monitor critical markets and in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network, has increased engagement and coordination with private companies. Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 masks, 873,000 globes, 15,000 goggles and 24,000 face shields to 75 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries. For more details, please see “Subject in Focus” below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 750,890 confirmed cases (57,610 new)
- 36,405 deaths (3,301 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 104,868 confirmed cases (1,093 new)
- 3,671 deaths (22 new)
European Region
- 423,946 confirmed cases (31,131 new)
- 26,694 deaths (2,733 new)
South-East Asia
- 4,215 confirmed cases (131 new)
- 166 deaths (8 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 50,349 confirmed cases (4,020 new)
- 2,954 deaths (142 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 163,014 confirmed cases (20,935 new)
- 2,836 deaths (379 new)
African Region
- 3,786 confirmed cases (300 new)
- 77 deaths (17 new)
Subject in Focus: WHO Strengthens supply chains and releases guidance on setting up treatment centers
WHO Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) continues to support the COVID-19 emergency operations despite continued disruption to critical supply markets where demand outpaces global supply.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 masks, 873,000 globes, 15,000 goggles and 24,000 face shields to 75 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries.
A Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell (SCICC) has been established to provide an overview of supply chain requirements and ensure that COVID-19 needs are prioritized within the wider humanitarian response. The SCICC has established a Supply and Market Working Group to streamline procurement of critical supplies and equipment to address global shortages.
A common platform for private-sector donations of critical items in support of the COVID-19 response will be announced shortly. The list of critical items is available online.
OSL continues to monitor critical markets and has increased engagement and coordination with private companies, in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network.
OSL has released the first edition of a practical manual to set up and manage a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) treatment center and a SARI screening facility in health-care facilities. The manual is available online, and accompanying training modules are available to the public through Open WHO.
- Module 1: Overview of basic operational and IPC principles in COVID-19 context
- Module 2: Designing a SARI screening area and treatment center
- Module 3: Repurposing an existing building into a SARI treatment center
An additional module for WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), waste management, energy requirements and installations for SARI facilities is currently under development.
OSL is also working to build tactical infection prevention and control (IPC) surge support to hospitals with an aim to help improve infectious disease management protocols, limit nosocomial transmission and support rational consumption of personal protective equipment.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 31, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|140640
|Italy
|101739
|Spain
|85195
|China
|82545
|Germany
|61913
|France
|43977
|Iran
|41495
|United Kingdom
|22145
|Switzerland
|15412
|Belgium
|11899
|Netherlands
|11750
|Turkey
|10827
|Republic of Korea
|9786
|Austria
|9618
|Portugal
|6408
|Canada
|6317
|Israel
|4831
|Australia
|4359
|Brazil
|4256
|Norway
|4226
|Sweden
|4028
|Czechia
|3002
|Ireland
|2910
|Malaysia
|2626
|Denmark
|2577
|Chile
|2449
|Poland
|2055
|Luxembourg
|1988
|Ecuador
|1962
|Japan
|1953
|Romania
|1952
|Pakistan
|1865
|Russian Federation
|1837
|Philippines
|1546
|Thailand
|1524
|Saudi Arabia
|1453
|Indonesia
|1414
|South Africa
|1326
|Finland
|1313
|Greece
|1212
|Iceland
|1086
|India
|1071
|Mexico
|993
|Panama
|989
|Dominican Republic
|901
|Singapore
|879
|Peru
|852
|Argentina
|820
|Croatia
|790
|Serbia
|785
|Slovenia
|763
|Estonia
|715
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Colombia
|702
|Qatar
|693
|Egypt
|656
|Iraq
|630
|United Arab Emirates
|611
|New Zealand
|600
|Morocco
|574
|Ukraine
|549
|Bahrain
|515
|Algeria
|511
|Lithuania
|484
|Armenia
|482
|Hungary
|447
|Lebanon
|446
|Latvia
|376
|Andorra
|370
|Tunisia
|362
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|359
|Bulgaria
|359
|Slovakia
|336
|Costa Rica
|314
|Kazakhstan
|312
|Uruguay
|309
|Republic of Moldova
|298
|North Macedonia
|285
|Azerbaijan
|273
|Jordan
|268
|Kuwait
|266
|Burkina Faso
|246
|Cyprus
|230
|San Marino
|230
|Albania
|223
|Réunion
|207
|Vietnam
|203
|Oman
|179
|Puerto Rico
|174
|Cuba
|170
|Côte d’Ivoire
|169
|Faroe Islands
|168
|Afghanistan
|166
|Senegal
|162
|Malta
|156
|Ghana
|152
|Uzbekistan
|149
|Brunei Darussalam
|127
|Sri Lanka
|120
|Palestinian Territory
|117
|Cameroon
|139
|Venezuela
|129
|Honduras
|139
|Martinique
|111
|Nigeria
|111
|Cambodia
|107
|Kyrgyzstan
|107
|Mauritius
|107
|Guadeloupe
|106
|Kosovo
|106
|Georgia
|103
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|98
|Bolivia
|97
|Belarus
|94
|Montenegro
|91
|Mayotte
|82
|Trinidad and Tobago
|82
|Rwanda
|70
|Gibraltar
|69
|Liechtenstein
|64
|Paraguay
|64
|Jersey
|63
|Guam
|58
|Aruba
|50
|Bangladesh
|49
|Monaco
|49
|Madagascar
|46
|Guernsey
|45
|French Guiana
|43
|Isle of Man
|42
|Kenya
|38
|French Polynesia
|36
|Guatemala
|36
|Jamaica
|36
|Zambia
|35
|Togo
|34
|Barbados
|33
|Uganda
|33
|El Salvador
|30
|Virgin Islands
|30
|Djibouti
|26
|Ethiopia
|23
|Bermuda
|22
|Niger
|20
|Congo
|19
|United Republic of Tanzania
|19
|Mali
|18
|Saint Martin
|18
|Maldives
|17
|Guinea
|16
|Haiti
|15
|New Caledonia
|15
|Bahamas
|14
|Equatorial Guinea
|14
|Cayman Islands
|12
|Mongolia
|12
|Curaçao
|11
|Dominica
|11
|Namibia
|11
|Greenland
|10
|Myanmar
|10
|Syrian Arab Republic
|10
|Eswatini
|9
|Grenada
|9
|Saint Lucia
|9
|Guyana
|8
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|8
|Libya
|8
|Mozambique
|8
|Seychelles
|8
|Suriname
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Gabon
|7
|Benin
|6
|Central African Republic
|6
|Eritrea
|6
|Holy See
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Sint Maarten
|6
|Sudan
|6
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Chad
|5
|Fiji
|5
|Mauritania
|5
|Montserrat
|5
|Nepal
|5
|Turks and Caicos
|5
|Zimbabwe
|5
|Bhutan
|4
|Nicaragua
|4
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|4
|Belize
|3
|Gambia
|3
|Liberia
|3
|Somalia
|3
|Angola
|2
|Anguilla
|2
|British Virgin Islands
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|2
|Northern Mariana Islands
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|750890
359
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Be the first to comment on "Coronavirus World Map: 750,890 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 36,405 Deaths"