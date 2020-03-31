Coronavirus World Map: 750,890 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 36,405 Deaths

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization March 31, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 31

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 31, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 71

  • No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • As mentioned by the Director-General in his regular media briefing yesterday, ensuring the free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. WHO is working intensively with partners to increase access to life-saving products, including diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and more.
  • Operations support and logistics continues to monitor critical markets and in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network, has increased engagement and coordination with private companies. Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 masks, 873,000 globes, 15,000 goggles and 24,000 face shields to 75 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries. For more details, please see “Subject in Focus” below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 750,890 confirmed cases (57,610 new)
  • 36,405 deaths (3,301 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 104,868 confirmed cases (1,093 new)
  • 3,671 deaths (22 new)

European Region

  • 423,946 confirmed cases (31,131 new)
  • 26,694 deaths (2,733 new)

South-East Asia

  • 4,215 confirmed cases (131 new)
  • 166 deaths (8 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 50,349 confirmed cases (4,020 new)
  • 2,954 deaths (142 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 163,014 confirmed cases (20,935 new)
  • 2,836 deaths (379 new)

African Region

  • 3,786 confirmed cases (300 new)
  • 77 deaths (17 new)

Subject in Focus: WHO Strengthens supply chains and releases guidance on setting up treatment centers

WHO Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) continues to support the COVID-19 emergency operations despite continued disruption to critical supply markets where demand outpaces global supply.

A Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell (SCICC) has been established to provide an overview of supply chain requirements and ensure that COVID-19 needs are prioritized within the wider humanitarian response. The SCICC has established a Supply and Market Working Group to streamline procurement of critical supplies and equipment to address global shortages.

A common platform for private-sector donations of critical items in support of the COVID-19 response will be announced shortly. The list of critical items is available online.

OSL continues to monitor critical markets and has increased engagement and coordination with private companies, in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network.

OSL has released the first edition of a practical manual to set up and manage a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) treatment center and a SARI screening facility in health-care facilities. The manual is available online, and accompanying training modules are available to the public through Open WHO.

  • Module 1: Overview of basic operational and IPC principles in COVID-19 context
  • Module 2: Designing a SARI screening area and treatment center
  • Module 3: Repurposing an existing building into a SARI treatment center

An additional module for WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), waste management, energy requirements and installations for SARI facilities is currently under development.

OSL is also working to build tactical infection prevention and control (IPC) surge support to hospitals with an aim to help improve infectious disease management protocols, limit nosocomial transmission and support rational consumption of personal protective equipment.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 31, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 140640
Italy 101739
Spain 85195
China 82545
Germany 61913
France 43977
Iran 41495
United Kingdom 22145
Switzerland 15412
Belgium 11899
Netherlands 11750
Turkey 10827
Republic of Korea 9786
Austria 9618
Portugal 6408
Canada 6317
Israel 4831
Australia 4359
Brazil 4256
Norway 4226
Sweden 4028
Czechia 3002
Ireland 2910
Malaysia 2626
Denmark 2577
Chile 2449
Poland 2055
Luxembourg 1988
Ecuador 1962
Japan 1953
Romania 1952
Pakistan 1865
Russian Federation 1837
Philippines 1546
Thailand 1524
Saudi Arabia 1453
Indonesia 1414
South Africa 1326
Finland 1313
Greece 1212
Iceland 1086
India 1071
Mexico 993
Panama 989
Dominican Republic 901
Singapore 879
Peru 852
Argentina 820
Croatia 790
Serbia 785
Slovenia 763
Estonia 715
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Colombia 702
Qatar 693
Egypt 656
Iraq 630
United Arab Emirates 611
New Zealand 600
Morocco 574
Ukraine 549
Bahrain 515
Algeria 511
Lithuania 484
Armenia 482
Hungary 447
Lebanon 446
Latvia 376
Andorra 370
Tunisia 362
Bosnia and Herzegovina 359
Bulgaria 359
Slovakia 336
Costa Rica 314
Kazakhstan 312
Uruguay 309
Republic of Moldova 298
North Macedonia 285
Azerbaijan 273
Jordan 268
Kuwait 266
Burkina Faso 246
Cyprus 230
San Marino 230
Albania 223
Réunion 207
Vietnam 203
Oman 179
Puerto Rico 174
Cuba 170
Côte d’Ivoire 169
Faroe Islands 168
Afghanistan 166
Senegal 162
Malta 156
Ghana 152
Uzbekistan 149
Brunei Darussalam 127
Sri Lanka 120
Palestinian Territory 117
Cameroon 139
Venezuela 129
Honduras 139
Martinique 111
Nigeria 111
Cambodia 107
Kyrgyzstan 107
Mauritius 107
Guadeloupe 106
Kosovo 106
Georgia 103
Democratic Republic of the Congo 98
Bolivia 97
Belarus 94
Montenegro 91
Mayotte 82
Trinidad and Tobago 82
Rwanda 70
Gibraltar 69
Liechtenstein 64
Paraguay 64
Jersey 63
Guam 58
Aruba 50
Bangladesh 49
Monaco 49
Madagascar 46
Guernsey 45
French Guiana 43
Isle of Man 42
Kenya 38
French Polynesia 36
Guatemala 36
Jamaica 36
Zambia 35
Togo 34
Barbados 33
Uganda 33
El Salvador 30
Virgin Islands 30
Djibouti 26
Ethiopia 23
Bermuda 22
Niger 20
Congo 19
United Republic of Tanzania 19
Mali 18
Saint Martin 18
Maldives 17
Guinea 16
Haiti 15
New Caledonia 15
Bahamas 14
Equatorial Guinea 14
Cayman Islands 12
Mongolia 12
Curaçao 11
Dominica 11
Namibia 11
Greenland 10
Myanmar 10
Syrian Arab Republic 10
Eswatini 9
Grenada 9
Saint Lucia 9
Guyana 8
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 8
Libya 8
Mozambique 8
Seychelles 8
Suriname 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Gabon 7
Benin 6
Central African Republic 6
Eritrea 6
Holy See 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Sint Maarten 6
Sudan 6
Cabo Verde 5
Chad 5
Fiji 5
Mauritania 5
Montserrat 5
Nepal 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Zimbabwe 5
Bhutan 4
Nicaragua 4
Saint Kitts and Nevis 4
Belize 3
Gambia 3
Liberia 3
Somalia 3
Angola 2
Anguilla 2
British Virgin Islands 2
Guinea-Bissau 2
Northern Mariana Islands 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 750890

359​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

