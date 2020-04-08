Coronavirus World Map: 1,353,361 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 73,639 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 79

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

WHO has published a guidance document on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and home care settings, as well as during the handling of cargo. The document assesses the current disruption in the global supply chain and outlines considerations for decision-making during severe shortages of PPE. For more details, please see here.

WHO has listed the first two diagnostic tests for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move should help increase access to quality-assured, accurate tests for the disease. It also means that the tests can now be supplied by the United Nations and other procurement agencies supporting the COVID-19 response. For more information, please see here.

WHO has published a guideline on food safety, ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for Food Businesses’. For more details, please see here.

The Global Health Cluster, which WHO leads, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. This includes addressing newly-emerging needs and preserving the existing humanitarian health actions and commitments of the Humanitarian Response Plans for 2020. For more information on partner coordination, please see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,353,361 confirmed cases (73,639 new)

79,235 deaths (6,695 new)

European Region

720,219 confirmed cases (33,881 new)

57,369 deaths (4,904 new)

Regions of the Americas

417,416 confirmed cases (33,174 new)

12,597 deaths (1,500 new)

Western Pacific Region

114,667 confirmed cases (1,026 new)

3,922 deaths (30 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

81,993 confirmed cases (3,428 new)

4,314 deaths (165 new)

South-East Asia

10,707 confirmed cases (1,575 new)

426 deaths (64 new)

African Region

7,647 confirmed cases (555 new)

326 deaths (32 new)

Subject in Focus: Partner Coordination

Global Health Cluster

The Global Health Cluster, which WHO leads, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. This includes addressing newly-emerging needs and preserving the existing humanitarian health actions and commitments of the Humanitarian Response Plans for2020.

In collaboration with the Gender-Based Violence Area of Responsibility (GBV AoR), a webinar was held on “Ensuring continuity of essential health services for survivors of GBV during COVID-19.” The GBV AoR is the global level forum for coordination and collaboration on GBV prevention and response in humanitarian settings.

Emergency Medical Teams (EMT)Initiative

Over 100 Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) and focal points worldwide are working closely with the EMT Secretariat, and are continuously engaging in monitoring, guiding, and facilitating national and international COVID-19 response operations.

As of April 5, five international EMTs have been deployed to eight countries. Twenty-nine EMTs are supporting and reinforcing local national health systems across all regions. EMTs are also involved in discussions to strengthen capacity and support to countries in Africa. In addition, WHO is working with EMTs worldwide to identify technical experts and coordinators who can support integrated public health and clinical teams.

WHO has finalized technical guidance on COVID-19 community facilities and treatment centers, pre-hospital emergency medical services recommendations, and recommendations for medical surge capacity and deployments of EMTs. A modular training package on COVID-19 is currently being developed for the EMT workforce.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) deployments and partnership activities

WHO has deployed 59 experts from 27 partner institutions and technical networks to support countries. Twenty-two partners of the GOARN Capacity Development Network are meeting this week to strengthen coordination of training and capacity building activities.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), UNICEF, and WHO are supporting Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) with a special focus on highly vulnerable populations, and integration of humanitarian partners to support social distancing solutions amongst migrants and in camp settings. This week’s focus is mask guidance among the general population, and in the event of easing of movement restrictions. The partnership is also looking at social science and community insights, including perception surveys and community engagement during lockdowns, to explore guidance, operational challenges and lessons learned from ongoing experience.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) research activities

GOARN research activities include:

Creating a repository of RCCE data collection tools to aid researchers and public health organizations to roll out rapid assessments in their communities of interest. If you would like to contribute, please contact Dr. Jeni Stolow at [email protected]

Coordination with Field Epidemiology Training Programmes, regional and global networks, and alumni networks, on exchange of protocols and tools for investigations and response.

Coordination of global partners to support the WHO COVID-19 Research Innovation and Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group. Ongoing research includes psychosocial impact of community-based interventions, psychosocial assessment of healthcare workers (HCWs), HCW readiness for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, home-based care delivery, and decision-making for palliative care.

Knowledge management of COVID-19-related information, including identification of research findings and channeling of findings to appropriate audiences; and development of a process for rapid literature searches/reviews. For information on the above activities, please contact Dr. Lina Moses at [email protected]

Critical Supply Chains and Goods

UNICEF is leading joint UN efforts to access substantial quantities of critical items such as PPE and supplies for intensive care, through a joint tender where the overall allocation principles of supplies will be guided by WHO and the Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell. The detailed process is under development.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April8, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 363321 Spain 140510 Italy 135586 Germany 103228 China 83157 France 77226 Iran 62589 United Kingdom 55246 Turkey 34109 Belgium 22194 Switzerland 22164 Netherlands 19580 Canada 17049 Austria 12640 Portugal 12442 Brazil 12056 Republic of Korea 10384 Israel 9404 Sweden 7693 Russian Federation 7497 Australia 5956 Norway 5863 Ireland 5709 India 5194 Chile 5116 Denmark 5071 Czechia 5017 Poland 4848 Romania 4417 Japan 4257 Pakistan 4072 Malaysia 3963 Philippines 3764 Ecuador 3747 Luxembourg 2970 Saudi Arabia 2795 Indonesia 2738 Peru 2561 Serbia 2447 Mexico 2439 Thailand 2369 United Arab Emirates 2359 Finland 2308 Panama 2100 Qatar 2057 Dominican Republic 1956 Greece 1832 South Africa 1749 Argentina 1628 Iceland 1586 Colombia 1579 Ukraine 1668 Singapore 1481 Algeria 1468 Egypt 1450 Croatia 1282 Morocco 1184 Estonia 1149 Iraq 1122 Republic of Moldova 1056 Slovenia 1055 New Zealand 969 Hungary 895 Lithuania 880 Armenia 877 Belarus 861 Bahrain 811 Bosnia and Herzegovina 781 Kuwait 743 Azerbaijan 717 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Kazakhstan 709 Tunisia 623 North Macedonia 599 Slovakia 598 Bulgaria 577 Puerto Rico 573 Cameroon 555 Andorra 551 Latvia 548 Lebanon 548 Uzbekistan 534 Cyprus 494 Costa Rica 467 Afghanistan 423 Oman 419 Uruguay 415 Albania 400 Cuba 396 Burkina Faso 364 Réunion 358 Jordan 353 Côte d’Ivoire 349 Honduras 305 Malta 293 Ghana 287 San Marino 279 Niger 278 Kyrgyzstan 270 Mauritius 268 Palestinian Territory 263 Nigeria 254 Vietnam 249 Montenegro 248 Senegal 237 Georgia 208 Bolivia 194 Sri Lanka 186 Faroe Islands 184 Kosovo 184 Mayotte 184 Democratic Republic of the Congo 183 Kenya 172 Jersey 170 Guernsey 166 Venezuela 165 Bangladesh 164 Martinique 151 Isle of Man 150 Guinea 144 Guadeloupe 139 Brunei Darussalam 135 Djibouti 121 Guam 121 Cambodia 115 Paraguay 115 Gibraltar 113 Trinidad and Tobago 106 Rwanda 105 Madagascar 92 El Salvador 78 Liechtenstein 78 Guatemala 77 French Guiana 72 Aruba 71 Barbados 60 Jamaica 59 Togo 58 Ethiopia 52 Uganda 52 French Polynesia 47 Mali 47 Congo 45 United States Virgin Islands 43 Monaco 40 Sint Maarten 40 Bermuda 39 Cayman Islands 39 Zambia 39 Bahamas 33 Guinea-Bissau 33 Eritrea 31 Guyana 31 Saint Martin 31 Benin 26 Haiti 25 Gabon 24 United Republic of Tanzania 24 Myanmar 22 Libya 20 Maldives 19 Syrian Arab Republic 19 New Caledonia 18 Angola 17 Equatorial Guinea 16 Namibia 16 Antigua and Barbuda 15 Dominica 15 Fiji 15 Mongolia 15 Liberia 14 Saint Lucia 14 Sudan 14 Curaçao 13 Grenada 12 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 12 Greenland 11 Seychelles 11 Zimbabwe 11 Chad 10 Eswatini 10 Mozambique 10 Saint Kitts and Nevis 10 Suriname 10 Central African Republic 9 Nepal 9 Malawi 8 Northern Mariana Islands 8 Somalia 8 Turks and Caicos 8 Belize 7 Cabo Verde 7 Holy See 7 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 7 Botswana 6 Mauritania 6 Montserrat 6 Nicaragua 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Sierra Leone 6 Bhutan 5 Gambia 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 South Sudan 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1353361