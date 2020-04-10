Coronavirus World Map: 1,521,252 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 92,798 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 81

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Dr.Bruce Aylward, Special Adviser to WHO’s Director-General, speaking of his recent mission to Spain at a press briefing yesterday, highlighted the need for countries to understand that the virus can overwhelm even the most robust health systems, resulting in the need to entirely reconfigure health sectors in response. Find more about Dr. Aylward’s recent fact-finding mission to Spain here.

OpenWHO, a web-based learning platform, has launched a new online course Introduction to Go.Data – Field data collection, chains of transmission and contact follow-up. The Go.Data tool supports outbreak investigation, focusing on field data collection, contact tracing and visualization of chains of transmission. It is available to WHO staff around the world, Member States and partners. For more information, please see here.

As the number of cases continues to climb in Europe, two new WHO tools launched today will help health planners in the European Regionprepare for the rapidly increasing number of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute and intensive care in hospitals. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,521,252 confirmed cases (85,054) new)

92,798 deaths (7,277 new)

European Region

799,696 confirmed cases (40,035 new)

66,213 deaths (4,697 new)

Regions of the Americas

493,173 confirmed cases (38,463 new)

17,038 deaths (2,264 new)

Western Pacific Region

117,247 confirmed cases (1,395 new)

3,978 deaths (34 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

88,657 confirmed cases (3,307 new)

4,607 deaths (148 new)

South-East Asia

12,978 confirmed cases (1,402 new)

569 deaths (101 new)

African Region

8,789 confirmed cases (452 new)

382 deaths (33 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 10, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 425889 Spain 152446 Italy 143626 Germany 113525 France 85351 China 83305 Iran 66220 United Kingdom 65081 Turkey 42282 Belgium 24983 Switzerland 23495 Netherlands 21762 Canada 19759 Brazil 15927 Portugal 13956 Austria 13248 Russian Federation 11917 Republic of Korea 10450 Israel 9755 Sweden 9141 Ireland 7393 India 6412 Norway 6160 Australia 6152 Chile 5972 Denmark 5635 Poland 5575 Czechia 5569 Japan 5347 Romania 5202 Ecuador 4965 Pakistan 4601 Peru 4342 Malaysia 4228 Philippines 4076 Indonesia 3512 Saudi Arabia 3287 Mexico 3181 Luxembourg 3115 United Arab Emirates 2990 Serbia 2867 Finland 2605 Panama 2528 Thailand 2473 Qatar 2376 Dominican Republic 2349 Ukraine 2203 Colombia 2054 Greece 1955 South Africa 1934 Singapore 1910 Argentina 1795 Egypt 1699 Algeria 1666 Iceland 1648 Croatia 1407 Morocco 1377 Republic of Moldova 1289 Iraq 1232 Estonia 1207 Hungary 1190 Slovenia 1124 Belarus 1066 New Zealand 1015 Lithuania 955 Armenia 937 Azerbaijan 926 Kuwait 910 Bahrain 887 Bosnia and Herzegovina 875 Kazakhstan 802 Cameroon 730 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Slovakia 701 Puerto Rico 683 North Macedonia 663 Tunisia 643 Bulgaria 624 Uzbekistan 624 Andorra 589 Latvia 589 Lebanon 582 Cyprus 564 Afghanistan 521 Cuba 515 Costa Rica 502 Oman 484 Uruguay 456 Albania 416 Burkina Faso 414 Niger 410 Côte d’Ivoire 384 Réunion 376 Jordan 372 San Marino 344 Honduras 343 Malta 337 Bangladesh 330 Mauritius 314 Ghana 313 Kyrgyzstan 298 Nigeria 288 Palestinian Territory 266 Bolivia 264 Vietnam 255 Montenegro 252 Senegal 250 Georgia 230 Kosovo 227 Democratic Republic of the Congo 215 Guinea 194 Mayotte 191 Sri Lanka 190 Faroe Islands 184 Kenya 184 Guernsey 181 Jersey 170 Venezuela 166 Isle of Man 165 Martinique 154 Guadeloupe 141 Djibouti 140 Brunei Darussalam 135 Guam 128 Paraguay 124 Cambodia 118 Gibraltar 113 Rwanda 113 Trinidad and Tobago 109 El Salvador 103 Guatemala 95 Madagascar 95 French Guiana 83 Aruba 82 Liechtenstein 79 Togo 73 Barbados 63 Jamaica 63 Congo 60 Mali 59 Ethiopia 56 Monaco 54 Uganda 53 French Polynesia 51 United States Virgin Islands 46 Cayman Islands 45 Gabon 44 Sint Maarten 43 Bahamas 40 Bermuda 39 Zambia 39 Guyana 37 Guinea-Bissau 35 Eritrea 33 Saint Martin 32 Liberia 31 Benin 30 Haiti 30 Myanmar 27 United Republic of Tanzania 25 Libya 24 Angola 19 Antigua and Barbuda 19 Maldives 19 Syrian Arab Republic 19 New Caledonia 18 Mozambique 17 Equatorial Guinea 16 Mongolia 16 Namibia 16 Dominica 15 Fiji 15 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 15 Sudan 15 Curaçao 14 Saint Lucia 14 Botswana 13 Eswatini 12 Grenada 12 Somalia 12 Chad 11 Greenland 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 Seychelles 11 Zimbabwe 11 Central African Republic 10 Suriname 10 Belize 9 Nepal 9 Holy See 8 Malawi 8 Montserrat 8 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 8 Turks and Caicos 8 Cabo Verde 7 Sierra Leone 7 Mauritania 6 Nicaragua 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5 Gambia 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 South Sudan 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Papua New Guinea 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1521252