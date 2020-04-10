Coronavirus World Map: 1,521,252 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 92,798 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 10, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 10

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 10, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 81

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Dr.Bruce Aylward, Special Adviser to WHO’s Director-General, speaking of his recent mission to Spain at a press briefing yesterday, highlighted the need for countries to understand that the virus can overwhelm even the most robust health systems, resulting in the need to entirely reconfigure health sectors in response. Find more about Dr. Aylward’s recent fact-finding mission to Spain here.

OpenWHO, a web-based learning platform, has launched a new online course Introduction to Go.Data – Field data collection, chains of transmission and contact follow-up. The Go.Data tool supports outbreak investigation, focusing on field data collection, contact tracing and visualization of chains of transmission. It is available to WHO staff around the world, Member States and partners. For more information, please see here.

As the number of cases continues to climb in Europe, two new WHO tools launched today will help health planners in the European Regionprepare for the rapidly increasing number of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute and intensive care in hospitals. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,521,252 confirmed cases (85,054) new)
  • 92,798 deaths (7,277 new)

European Region

  • 799,696 confirmed cases (40,035 new)
  • 66,213 deaths (4,697 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 493,173 confirmed cases (38,463 new)
  • 17,038 deaths (2,264 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 117,247 confirmed cases (1,395 new)
  • 3,978 deaths (34 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 88,657 confirmed cases (3,307 new)
  • 4,607 deaths (148 new)

South-East Asia

  • 12,978 confirmed cases (1,402 new)
  • 569 deaths (101 new)

African Region

  • 8,789 confirmed cases (452 new)
  • 382 deaths (33 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 10, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 425889
Spain 152446
Italy 143626
Germany 113525
France 85351
China 83305
Iran 66220
United Kingdom 65081
Turkey 42282
Belgium 24983
Switzerland 23495
Netherlands 21762
Canada 19759
Brazil 15927
Portugal 13956
Austria 13248
Russian Federation 11917
Republic of Korea 10450
Israel 9755
Sweden 9141
Ireland 7393
India 6412
Norway 6160
Australia 6152
Chile 5972
Denmark 5635
Poland 5575
Czechia 5569
Japan 5347
Romania 5202
Ecuador 4965
Pakistan 4601
Peru 4342
Malaysia 4228
Philippines 4076
Indonesia 3512
Saudi Arabia 3287
Mexico 3181
Luxembourg 3115
United Arab Emirates 2990
Serbia 2867
Finland 2605
Panama 2528
Thailand 2473
Qatar 2376
Dominican Republic 2349
Ukraine 2203
Colombia 2054
Greece 1955
South Africa 1934
Singapore 1910
Argentina 1795
Egypt 1699
Algeria 1666
Iceland 1648
Croatia 1407
Morocco 1377
Republic of Moldova 1289
Iraq 1232
Estonia 1207
Hungary 1190
Slovenia 1124
Belarus 1066
New Zealand 1015
Lithuania 955
Armenia 937
Azerbaijan 926
Kuwait 910
Bahrain 887
Bosnia and Herzegovina 875
Kazakhstan 802
Cameroon 730
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Slovakia 701
Puerto Rico 683
North Macedonia 663
Tunisia 643
Bulgaria 624
Uzbekistan 624
Andorra 589
Latvia 589
Lebanon 582
Cyprus 564
Afghanistan 521
Cuba 515
Costa Rica 502
Oman 484
Uruguay 456
Albania 416
Burkina Faso 414
Niger 410
Côte d’Ivoire 384
Réunion 376
Jordan 372
San Marino 344
Honduras 343
Malta 337
Bangladesh 330
Mauritius 314
Ghana 313
Kyrgyzstan 298
Nigeria 288
Palestinian Territory 266
Bolivia 264
Vietnam 255
Montenegro 252
Senegal 250
Georgia 230
Kosovo 227
Democratic Republic of the Congo 215
Guinea 194
Mayotte 191
Sri Lanka 190
Faroe Islands 184
Kenya 184
Guernsey 181
Jersey 170
Venezuela 166
Isle of Man 165
Martinique 154
Guadeloupe 141
Djibouti 140
Brunei Darussalam 135
Guam 128
Paraguay 124
Cambodia 118
Gibraltar 113
Rwanda 113
Trinidad and Tobago 109
El Salvador 103
Guatemala 95
Madagascar 95
French Guiana 83
Aruba 82
Liechtenstein 79
Togo 73
Barbados 63
Jamaica 63
Congo 60
Mali 59
Ethiopia 56
Monaco 54
Uganda 53
French Polynesia 51
United States Virgin Islands 46
Cayman Islands 45
Gabon 44
Sint Maarten 43
Bahamas 40
Bermuda 39
Zambia 39
Guyana 37
Guinea-Bissau 35
Eritrea 33
Saint Martin 32
Liberia 31
Benin 30
Haiti 30
Myanmar 27
United Republic of Tanzania 25
Libya 24
Angola 19
Antigua and Barbuda 19
Maldives 19
Syrian Arab Republic 19
New Caledonia 18
Mozambique 17
Equatorial Guinea 16
Mongolia 16
Namibia 16
Dominica 15
Fiji 15
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 15
Sudan 15
Curaçao 14
Saint Lucia 14
Botswana 13
Eswatini 12
Grenada 12
Somalia 12
Chad 11
Greenland 11
Northern Mariana Islands 11
Saint Kitts and Nevis 11
Seychelles 11
Zimbabwe 11
Central African Republic 10
Suriname 10
Belize 9
Nepal 9
Holy See 8
Malawi 8
Montserrat 8
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 8
Turks and Caicos 8
Cabo Verde 7
Sierra Leone 7
Mauritania 6
Nicaragua 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5
Gambia 4
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
South Sudan 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Papua New Guinea 2
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 1521252
  • Recommendations and Advice for the Public
  • If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
  • If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
