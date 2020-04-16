Coronavirus World Map: 1,991,562 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 130,885 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 87

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO has released a substantial update to its COVID-19 dashboard, offering better data visualization. The news article is available here and the dashboard is available on the WHO COVID-19 webpage here.

Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19: existing rules and regulations to protect health and reduce harm caused by alcohol such as restricting access, should be upheld and even reinforced during the outbreak. More on this is available here, and a fact sheet on Alcohol and COVID-19 is available here.

In India, WHO is deploying its national polio surveillance network and other field staff to help with the COVID-19 response.

Oxygen therapy plays an extremely important role in case management and is briefly explored in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,991,562 confirmed cases (76,647 new)

130,885 deaths (7,875 new)

European Region

1,013,093 confirmed cases (35,497 new)

89,317 deaths (4,710 new)

Regions of the Americas

707,121 confirmed cases (33,760 new)

30,245 deaths (2,909 new)

Western Pacific Region

125,571 confirmed cases (1,367 new)

4,239 deaths (38 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

111,432 confirmed cases (4,043 new)

5,532 deaths (137 new)

South-East Asia

21,790 confirmed cases (1,503 new)

990 deaths (54 new)

African Region

11,843 confirmed cases (477 new)

550 deaths (27 new)

Subject in Focus: Case Management and Oxygen Therapy

While the majority of patients with COVID-19 have mild or moderated illness, it is estimated that 20% of affected patients will need oxygen. The ability to boost capacity to deliver oxygen therapy is critical to being able to treat those patients and it has implications for the functioning of the entire system. WHO has recently published “Oxygen sources and distribution for COVID-19 treatment centers,” available here, that describes in detail how to surge oxygen systems and distribution.

In many resource-limited settings, oxygen supply and delivery systems are limited and thus rapid gap analysis should be done to inform surge activities. To do so, the COVID-19 Essential Supply Forecast Tool (ESFT), found here, can be used to forecast the total needs of oxygen and associated consumables and accessories (i.e. essential oxygen delivery devices and pulse oximeters). The forecast can then be compared to the existing oxygen supply availability. This method provides a way to identify a contextually appropriate oxygen surge strategy based on structures, capabilities, practices and technologies. Decision-makers can then use this strategy to frame and implement a surge plan.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 16, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 604070 Spain 177633 Italy 165155 Germany 130450 France 105155 United Kingdom 98480 China 83797 Iran 76389 Turkey 69392 Belgium 33573 Netherlands 28153 Russian Federation 27938 Canada 27540 Switzerland 26336 Brazil 25262 Portugal 18091 Austria 14370 Ireland 12547 India 12380 Israel 12200 Sweden 11927 Republic of Korea 10613 Peru 10303 Japan 8582 Chile 8273 Ecuador 7858 Poland 7582 Romania 7216 Denmark 6681 Norway 6677 Pakistan 6505 Australia 6458 Czechia 6303 Saudi Arabia 5862 Philippines 5453 Mexico 5399 United Arab Emirates 5365 Indonesia 5136 Malaysia 5072 Serbia 4873 Ukraine 4162 Belarus 3728 Qatar 3711 Singapore 3699 Dominican Republic 3614 Panama 3574 Luxembourg 3373 Finland 3237 Colombia 2979 Thailand 2672 South Africa 2506 Egypt 2505 Argentina 2477 Greece 2192 Algeria 2160 Republic of Moldova 2049 Morocco 2024 Croatia 1741 Iceland 1727 Bahrain 1677 Hungary 1652 Iraq 1415 Kuwait 1405 Estonia 1402 Uzbekistan 1349 Kazakhstan 1295 Azerbaijan 1253 Slovenia 1248 Bangladesh 1231 Armenia 1135 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1116 Lithuania 1091 New Zealand 1084 Oman 1019 North Macedonia 974 Puerto Rico 974 Slovakia 863 Cameroon 855 Cuba 814 Afghanistan 794 Tunisia 780 Bulgaria 747 Cyprus 715 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Andorra 673 Latvia 666 Lebanon 658 Côte d’Ivoire 654 Ghana 636 Costa Rica 618 Niger 584 Burkina Faso 528 Albania 494 Uruguay 492 Kyrgyzstan 466 Djibouti 435 Honduras 419 Guinea 404 Jordan 401 Malta 399 Bolivia 397 Kosovo 397 San Marino 393 Réunion 391 Nigeria 373 Georgia 336 Mauritius 324 Senegal 314 Palestinian Territory 293 Montenegro 288 Democratic Republic of the Congo 267 Vietnam 267 Isle of Man 254 Sri Lanka 238 Kenya 225 Guernsey 223 Mayotte 221 Jersey 217 Venezuela 193 Faroe Islands 184 Guatemala 180 Paraguay 161 El Salvador 159 Martinique 158 Guadeloupe 145 Mali 144 Brunei Darussalam 136 Rwanda 136 Guam 135 Gibraltar 129 Cambodia 122 Congo 117 Trinidad and Tobago 114 Madagascar 110 Jamaica 105 French Guiana 95 Aruba 93 Monaco 93 United Republic of Tanzania 88 Gabon 87 Ethiopia 85 Myanmar 85 Liechtenstein 81 Somalia 80 Togo 77 Barbados 73 Liberia 59 Bermuda 57 French Polynesia 55 Uganda 55 Cayman Islands 54 Sint Maarten 53 United States Virgin Islands 53 Equatorial Guinea 51 Bahamas 49 Guyana 48 Libya 48 Zambia 48 Guinea-Bissau 43 Haiti 41 Benin 35 Eritrea 35 Saint Martin 35 Syrian Arab Republic 33 Sudan 32 Mongolia 30 Mozambique 28 Chad 27 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Zimbabwe 23 Maldives 21 Angola 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Eswatini 16 Fiji 16 Malawi 16 Namibia 16 Nepal 16 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Saint Kitts and Nevis 14 Botswana 13 Northern Mariana Islands 13 Sierra Leone 13 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Central African Republic 11 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Cabo Verde 10 Suriname 10 Turks and Caicos 10 Gambia 9 Nicaragua 9 Holy See 8 Mauritania 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Timor-Leste 6 Bhutan 5 Burundi 5 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 1991562

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).