Coronavirus World Map: 1,991,562 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 130,885 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 87
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- WHO has released a substantial update to its COVID-19 dashboard, offering better data visualization. The news article is available here and the dashboard is available on the WHO COVID-19 webpage here.
- Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19: existing rules and regulations to protect health and reduce harm caused by alcohol such as restricting access, should be upheld and even reinforced during the outbreak. More on this is available here, and a fact sheet on Alcohol and COVID-19 is available here.
- In India, WHO is deploying its national polio surveillance network and other field staff to help with the COVID-19 response.
- Oxygen therapy plays an extremely important role in case management and is briefly explored in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,991,562 confirmed cases (76,647 new)
- 130,885 deaths (7,875 new)
European Region
- 1,013,093 confirmed cases (35,497 new)
- 89,317 deaths (4,710 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 707,121 confirmed cases (33,760 new)
- 30,245 deaths (2,909 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 125,571 confirmed cases (1,367 new)
- 4,239 deaths (38 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 111,432 confirmed cases (4,043 new)
- 5,532 deaths (137 new)
South-East Asia
- 21,790 confirmed cases (1,503 new)
- 990 deaths (54 new)
African Region
- 11,843 confirmed cases (477 new)
- 550 deaths (27 new)
Subject in Focus: Case Management and Oxygen Therapy
While the majority of patients with COVID-19 have mild or moderated illness, it is estimated that 20% of affected patients will need oxygen. The ability to boost capacity to deliver oxygen therapy is critical to being able to treat those patients and it has implications for the functioning of the entire system. WHO has recently published “Oxygen sources and distribution for COVID-19 treatment centers,” available here, that describes in detail how to surge oxygen systems and distribution.
In many resource-limited settings, oxygen supply and delivery systems are limited and thus rapid gap analysis should be done to inform surge activities. To do so, the COVID-19 Essential Supply Forecast Tool (ESFT), found here, can be used to forecast the total needs of oxygen and associated consumables and accessories (i.e. essential oxygen delivery devices and pulse oximeters). The forecast can then be compared to the existing oxygen supply availability. This method provides a way to identify a contextually appropriate oxygen surge strategy based on structures, capabilities, practices and technologies. Decision-makers can then use this strategy to frame and implement a surge plan.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 16, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|604070
|Spain
|177633
|Italy
|165155
|Germany
|130450
|France
|105155
|United Kingdom
|98480
|China
|83797
|Iran
|76389
|Turkey
|69392
|Belgium
|33573
|Netherlands
|28153
|Russian Federation
|27938
|Canada
|27540
|Switzerland
|26336
|Brazil
|25262
|Portugal
|18091
|Austria
|14370
|Ireland
|12547
|India
|12380
|Israel
|12200
|Sweden
|11927
|Republic of Korea
|10613
|Peru
|10303
|Japan
|8582
|Chile
|8273
|Ecuador
|7858
|Poland
|7582
|Romania
|7216
|Denmark
|6681
|Norway
|6677
|Pakistan
|6505
|Australia
|6458
|Czechia
|6303
|Saudi Arabia
|5862
|Philippines
|5453
|Mexico
|5399
|United Arab Emirates
|5365
|Indonesia
|5136
|Malaysia
|5072
|Serbia
|4873
|Ukraine
|4162
|Belarus
|3728
|Qatar
|3711
|Singapore
|3699
|Dominican Republic
|3614
|Panama
|3574
|Luxembourg
|3373
|Finland
|3237
|Colombia
|2979
|Thailand
|2672
|South Africa
|2506
|Egypt
|2505
|Argentina
|2477
|Greece
|2192
|Algeria
|2160
|Republic of Moldova
|2049
|Morocco
|2024
|Croatia
|1741
|Iceland
|1727
|Bahrain
|1677
|Hungary
|1652
|Iraq
|1415
|Kuwait
|1405
|Estonia
|1402
|Uzbekistan
|1349
|Kazakhstan
|1295
|Azerbaijan
|1253
|Slovenia
|1248
|Bangladesh
|1231
|Armenia
|1135
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1116
|Lithuania
|1091
|New Zealand
|1084
|Oman
|1019
|North Macedonia
|974
|Puerto Rico
|974
|Slovakia
|863
|Cameroon
|855
|Cuba
|814
|Afghanistan
|794
|Tunisia
|780
|Bulgaria
|747
|Cyprus
|715
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Andorra
|673
|Latvia
|666
|Lebanon
|658
|Côte d’Ivoire
|654
|Ghana
|636
|Costa Rica
|618
|Niger
|584
|Burkina Faso
|528
|Albania
|494
|Uruguay
|492
|Kyrgyzstan
|466
|Djibouti
|435
|Honduras
|419
|Guinea
|404
|Jordan
|401
|Malta
|399
|Bolivia
|397
|Kosovo
|397
|San Marino
|393
|Réunion
|391
|Nigeria
|373
|Georgia
|336
|Mauritius
|324
|Senegal
|314
|Palestinian Territory
|293
|Montenegro
|288
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|267
|Vietnam
|267
|Isle of Man
|254
|Sri Lanka
|238
|Kenya
|225
|Guernsey
|223
|Mayotte
|221
|Jersey
|217
|Venezuela
|193
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Guatemala
|180
|Paraguay
|161
|El Salvador
|159
|Martinique
|158
|Guadeloupe
|145
|Mali
|144
|Brunei Darussalam
|136
|Rwanda
|136
|Guam
|135
|Gibraltar
|129
|Cambodia
|122
|Congo
|117
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|Madagascar
|110
|Jamaica
|105
|French Guiana
|95
|Aruba
|93
|Monaco
|93
|United Republic of Tanzania
|88
|Gabon
|87
|Ethiopia
|85
|Myanmar
|85
|Liechtenstein
|81
|Somalia
|80
|Togo
|77
|Barbados
|73
|Liberia
|59
|Bermuda
|57
|French Polynesia
|55
|Uganda
|55
|Cayman Islands
|54
|Sint Maarten
|53
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Equatorial Guinea
|51
|Bahamas
|49
|Guyana
|48
|Libya
|48
|Zambia
|48
|Guinea-Bissau
|43
|Haiti
|41
|Benin
|35
|Eritrea
|35
|Saint Martin
|35
|Syrian Arab Republic
|33
|Sudan
|32
|Mongolia
|30
|Mozambique
|28
|Chad
|27
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|Zimbabwe
|23
|Maldives
|21
|Angola
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Dominica
|16
|Eswatini
|16
|Fiji
|16
|Malawi
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Nepal
|16
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|14
|Botswana
|13
|Northern Mariana Islands
|13
|Sierra Leone
|13
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Central African Republic
|11
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Cabo Verde
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Turks and Caicos
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Mauritania
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Timor-Leste
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Burundi
|5
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|4
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|1991562
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
