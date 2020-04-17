COVID-19 World Map: 2,074,529 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 139,378 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 17, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 17

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 17, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 88

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • Globally, the number of reported confirmed cases exceeded 2 million.
  • WHO has released public health guidance for social and religious practices and gatherings during Ramadan. The guidance also offers advice to strengthen mental and physical wellbeing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The guidance is available here.
  • WHO has released guidance on considerations in adjusting public health and social measures in the context of COVID-19. This document is intended for national authorities and decision makers in countries that have introduced large scale public health and social measures. It offers guidance for adjusting public health and social measures, while managing the risk of a resurgence of cases. The guidance is available here.
  • The Chinese authorities have informed WHO that as cases have declined in China and the strain on the healthcare system has eased, a multisectoral team was established in late March 2020 to perform a comprehensive review of COVID-19 data in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Information from a variety of sources was reviewed, leading to duplicate cases being removed and missed cases added. Following this review, the total number of cases in Wuhan increased by 325 and the total number of deaths increased by 1290.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,074,529 confirmed cases (82,967 new)
  • 139,378 deaths (8,493 new)

European Region

  • 1,050,871 confirmed cases (37,778 new)
  • 93,480 deaths (4,163 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 743,607 confirmed cases (36,486 new)
  • 33,028 deaths (2,783 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 127,595 confirmed cases (2,024 new)
  • 5,558 deaths (1,319 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 115,824 confirmed cases (4,392 new)
  • 5,662 deaths (130 new)

South-East Asia

  • 23,560 confirmed cases (1,770 new)
  • 1,051 deaths (61 new)

African Region

  • 12,360 confirmed cases (517 new)
  • 586 deaths (36 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 17, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 632781
Spain 182816
Italy 168941
Germany 133830
France 107778
United Kingdom 103097
China 84149
Iran 77995
Turkey 74193
Belgium 34809
Russian Federation 32008
Netherlands 29214
Canada 28884
Brazil 28320
Switzerland 26651
Portugal 18841
Austria 14448
India 13387
Ireland 13271
Israel 12591
Sweden 12540
Peru 11475
Republic of Korea 10635
Japan 9167
Chile 8807
Ecuador 8225
Poland 7918
Romania 7707
Pakistan 7025
Denmark 6879
Norway 6791
Australia 6468
Czechia 6433
Saudi Arabia 6380
Mexico 5847
United Arab Emirates 5825
Philippines 5660
Indonesia 5516
Serbia 5318
Malaysia 5182
Ukraine 4662
Singapore 4427
Belarus 4204
Qatar 4103
Dominican Republic 3755
Panama 3751
Luxembourg 3444
Finland 3369
Colombia 3105
Thailand 2700
Egypt 2673
South Africa 2605
Argentina 2598
Morocco 2283
Algeria 2268
Greece 2207
Republic of Moldova 2154
Croatia 1791
Iceland 1739
Bahrain 1700
Hungary 1763
Bangladesh 1572
Kuwait 1524
Kazakhstan 1480
Estonia 1434
Iraq 1434
Uzbekistan 1380
Azerbaijan 1283
Slovenia 1268
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1169
Armenia 1159
Lithuania 1149
New Zealand 1086
North Macedonia 1081
Oman 1069
Puerto Rico 1043
Slovakia 977
Cuba 862
Cameroon 855
Afghanistan 845
Tunisia 822
Bulgaria 800
Cyprus 735
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Andorra 694
Côte d’Ivoire 688
Latvia 675
Lebanon 663
Ghana 641
Costa Rica 626
Niger 609
Burkina Faso 543
Albania 518
Uruguay 493
Djibouti 591
Kyrgyzstan 489
Kosovo 449
Bolivia 441
Guinea 438
Honduras 426
San Marino 426
Malta 412
Jordan 402
Réunion 394
Nigeria 373
Georgia 370
Senegal 335
Mauritius 324
Montenegro 303
Palestinian Territory 295
Democratic Republic of the Congo 287
Vietnam 268
Isle of Man 258
Sri Lanka 238
Kenya 234
Mayotte 233
Guernsey 228
Jersey 217
Venezuela 197
Guatemala 196
Faroe Islands 184
Paraguay 174
Mali 171
El Salvador 164
Martinique 159
Guadeloupe 145
Rwanda 138
Brunei Darussalam 136
Guam 135
Gibraltar 131
Jamaica 125
Cambodia 122
Congo 117
Madagascar 117
Trinidad and Tobago 114
French Guiana 96
Aruba 95
Gabon 95
United Republic of Tanzania 94
Monaco 93
Ethiopia 92
Myanmar 85
Bermuda 81
Liechtenstein 81
Togo 81
Somalia 80
Barbados 75
Liberia 73
Cayman Islands 60
Sint Maarten 57
Cabo Verde 55
French Polynesia 55
Guyana 55
Uganda 55
Bahamas 53
United States Virgin Islands 53
Equatorial Guinea 51
Libya 49
Zambia 48
Guinea-Bissau 46
Haiti 41
Benin 37
Eritrea 35
Saint Martin 35
Syrian Arab Republic 33
Sudan 32
Mongolia 31
Mozambique 29
Chad 27
Antigua and Barbuda 23
Maldives 23
Zimbabwe 23
Angola 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
New Caledonia 18
Timor-Leste 18
Fiji 17
Dominica 16
Eswatini 16
Malawi 16
Namibia 16
Nepal 16
Botswana 15
Saint Lucia 15
Sierra Leone 15
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Saint Kitts and Nevis 14
Northern Mariana Islands 13
Central African Republic 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Suriname 10
Gambia 9
Nicaragua 9
Holy See 8
Mauritania 7
Papua New Guinea 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Burundi 5
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 4
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2074529

219​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

