COVID-19 World Map: 2,074,529 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 139,378 Deaths

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. Globally, the number of reported confirmed cases exceeded 2 million.

WHO has released public health guidance for social and religious practices and gatherings during Ramadan. The guidance also offers advice to strengthen mental and physical wellbeing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The guidance is available here.

WHO has released guidance on considerations in adjusting public health and social measures in the context of COVID-19. This document is intended for national authorities and decision makers in countries that have introduced large scale public health and social measures. It offers guidance for adjusting public health and social measures, while managing the risk of a resurgence of cases. The guidance is available here.

The Chinese authorities have informed WHO that as cases have declined in China and the strain on the healthcare system has eased, a multisectoral team was established in late March 2020 to perform a comprehensive review of COVID-19 data in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Information from a variety of sources was reviewed, leading to duplicate cases being removed and missed cases added. Following this review, the total number of cases in Wuhan increased by 325 and the total number of deaths increased by 1290.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,074,529 confirmed cases (82,967 new)

139,378 deaths (8,493 new)

European Region

1,050,871 confirmed cases (37,778 new)

93,480 deaths (4,163 new)

Regions of the Americas

743,607 confirmed cases (36,486 new)

33,028 deaths (2,783 new)

Western Pacific Region

127,595 confirmed cases (2,024 new)

5,558 deaths (1,319 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

115,824 confirmed cases (4,392 new)

5,662 deaths (130 new)

South-East Asia

23,560 confirmed cases (1,770 new)

1,051 deaths (61 new)

African Region

12,360 confirmed cases (517 new)

586 deaths (36 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 17, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 632781 Spain 182816 Italy 168941 Germany 133830 France 107778 United Kingdom 103097 China 84149 Iran 77995 Turkey 74193 Belgium 34809 Russian Federation 32008 Netherlands 29214 Canada 28884 Brazil 28320 Switzerland 26651 Portugal 18841 Austria 14448 India 13387 Ireland 13271 Israel 12591 Sweden 12540 Peru 11475 Republic of Korea 10635 Japan 9167 Chile 8807 Ecuador 8225 Poland 7918 Romania 7707 Pakistan 7025 Denmark 6879 Norway 6791 Australia 6468 Czechia 6433 Saudi Arabia 6380 Mexico 5847 United Arab Emirates 5825 Philippines 5660 Indonesia 5516 Serbia 5318 Malaysia 5182 Ukraine 4662 Singapore 4427 Belarus 4204 Qatar 4103 Dominican Republic 3755 Panama 3751 Luxembourg 3444 Finland 3369 Colombia 3105 Thailand 2700 Egypt 2673 South Africa 2605 Argentina 2598 Morocco 2283 Algeria 2268 Greece 2207 Republic of Moldova 2154 Croatia 1791 Iceland 1739 Bahrain 1700 Hungary 1763 Bangladesh 1572 Kuwait 1524 Kazakhstan 1480 Estonia 1434 Iraq 1434 Uzbekistan 1380 Azerbaijan 1283 Slovenia 1268 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1169 Armenia 1159 Lithuania 1149 New Zealand 1086 North Macedonia 1081 Oman 1069 Puerto Rico 1043 Slovakia 977 Cuba 862 Cameroon 855 Afghanistan 845 Tunisia 822 Bulgaria 800 Cyprus 735 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Andorra 694 Côte d’Ivoire 688 Latvia 675 Lebanon 663 Ghana 641 Costa Rica 626 Niger 609 Burkina Faso 543 Albania 518 Uruguay 493 Djibouti 591 Kyrgyzstan 489 Kosovo 449 Bolivia 441 Guinea 438 Honduras 426 San Marino 426 Malta 412 Jordan 402 Réunion 394 Nigeria 373 Georgia 370 Senegal 335 Mauritius 324 Montenegro 303 Palestinian Territory 295 Democratic Republic of the Congo 287 Vietnam 268 Isle of Man 258 Sri Lanka 238 Kenya 234 Mayotte 233 Guernsey 228 Jersey 217 Venezuela 197 Guatemala 196 Faroe Islands 184 Paraguay 174 Mali 171 El Salvador 164 Martinique 159 Guadeloupe 145 Rwanda 138 Brunei Darussalam 136 Guam 135 Gibraltar 131 Jamaica 125 Cambodia 122 Congo 117 Madagascar 117 Trinidad and Tobago 114 French Guiana 96 Aruba 95 Gabon 95 United Republic of Tanzania 94 Monaco 93 Ethiopia 92 Myanmar 85 Bermuda 81 Liechtenstein 81 Togo 81 Somalia 80 Barbados 75 Liberia 73 Cayman Islands 60 Sint Maarten 57 Cabo Verde 55 French Polynesia 55 Guyana 55 Uganda 55 Bahamas 53 United States Virgin Islands 53 Equatorial Guinea 51 Libya 49 Zambia 48 Guinea-Bissau 46 Haiti 41 Benin 37 Eritrea 35 Saint Martin 35 Syrian Arab Republic 33 Sudan 32 Mongolia 31 Mozambique 29 Chad 27 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Maldives 23 Zimbabwe 23 Angola 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 New Caledonia 18 Timor-Leste 18 Fiji 17 Dominica 16 Eswatini 16 Malawi 16 Namibia 16 Nepal 16 Botswana 15 Saint Lucia 15 Sierra Leone 15 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Saint Kitts and Nevis 14 Northern Mariana Islands 13 Central African Republic 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Suriname 10 Gambia 9 Nicaragua 9 Holy See 8 Mauritania 7 Papua New Guinea 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Burundi 5 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2074529

