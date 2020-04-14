Coronavirus World Map: 1,844,863 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 117,021 Deaths

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization April 14, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 14

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 14, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 85

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • The number of confirmed cases reported by countries reflects national laboratory testing capacity and strategy, thus the interpretation of the number of cases reported should take this into account.
  • WHO has published interim guidance on oxygen sources and distribution strategies for COVID-19 treatment. The document describes how to quantify oxygen demand, identify oxygen sources that are available, and select appropriate surge sources to best respond to COVID-19 patients’ needs, especially in low-and-middle income countries. For more details, please see here.
  • The Director-General thanked the United Kingdom for its generous contribution of £200 million to the global response to COVID-19, an act which he described as a ‘demonstration of global solidarity.’ His opening remarks at yesterday’s press conference are available here.
  • A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world have pledged to collaborate, in coordination with WHO, to help speed up the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19. Their statement can be found here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,844,863 confirmed cases (71,779) new)
  • 117,021 deaths (5,369 new)

European Region

  • 943,272 confirmed cases (29,923 new)
  • 80,712 deaths (3,293 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 644,986 confirmed cases (34,244 new)
  • 25,551 deaths (1,792 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 122,805 confirmed cases (1,379 new)
  • 4,161 deaths (36 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 103,638 confirmed cases (3,925 new)
  • 5,255 deaths (148 new)

South-East Asia

  • 18,663 confirmed cases (1,780 new)
  • 829 deaths (63 new)

African Region

  • 10,787 confirmed cases (528 new)
  • 501 deaths (37 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 14, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 553822
Spain 169496
Italy 159516
Germany 125098
France 97050
United Kingdom 88625
China 83696
Iran 73303
Turkey 61049
Belgium 30589
Netherlands 26551
Switzerland 25499
Canada 24786
Brazil 22169
Russian Federation 21102
Portugal 16934
Austria 14043
Israel 11235
Sweden 10948
Ireland 10647
Republic of Korea 10564
India 10363
Japan 7645
Ecuador 7529
Chile 7525
Peru 7519
Poland 6934
Romania 6633
Norway 6488
Australia 6366
Denmark 6318
Czechia 6059
Pakistan 5716
Saudi Arabia 4934
Philippines 4932
Malaysia 4817
Mexico 4661
Indonesia 4557
United Arab Emirates 4521
Serbia 4054
Panama 3400
Ukraine 3372
Luxembourg 3292
Qatar 3231
Dominican Republic 3167
Finland 3064
Belarus 2919
Singapore 2918
Colombia 2776
Thailand 2613
South Africa 2272
Argentina 2252
Egypt 2190
Greece 2145
Algeria 1983
Morocco 1763
Republic of Moldova 1712
Iceland 1711
Croatia 1650
Hungary 1512
Iraq 1378
Bahrain 1362
Estonia 1332
Kuwait 1300
Slovenia 1212
Azerbaijan 1148
Kazakhstan 1091
New Zealand 1072
Lithuania 1070
Uzbekistan 1054
Armenia 1039
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1034
Puerto Rico 903
North Macedonia 854
Oman 813
Bangladesh 803
Cameroon 803
Slovakia 769
Cuba 726
Tunisia 726
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Bulgaria 685
Afghanistan 665
Cyprus 662
Latvia 655
Andorra 651
Lebanon 632
Côte d’Ivoire 626
Costa Rica 595
Ghana 566
Niger 548
Uruguay 512
Burkina Faso 497
Albania 475
Kyrgyzstan 430
Honduras 397
Jordan 391
Réunion 391
Malta 384
Kosovo 377
San Marino 371
Nigeria 343
Bolivia 330
Mauritius 324
Guinea 319
Djibouti 298
Georgia 296
Senegal 291
Montenegro 274
Palestinian Territory 274
Vietnam 265
Democratic Republic of the Congo 241
Isle of Man 228
Guernsey 218
Sri Lanka 218
Jersey 213
Kenya 208
Mayotte 207
Faroe Islands 184
Venezuela 181
Martinique 157
Guatemala 156
Paraguay 147
Guadeloupe 143
El Salvador 137
Brunei Darussalam 136
Guam 134
Gibraltar 129
Rwanda 127
Cambodia 122
Mali 116
Trinidad and Tobago 113
Madagascar 106
Monaco 93
Aruba 92
French Guiana 88
Liechtenstein 80
Togo 76
Congo 74
Ethiopia 74
Jamaica 72
Barbados 71
Myanmar 62
Somalia 60
Bermuda 57
Gabon 57
French Polynesia 55
Uganda 54
Cayman Islands 53
United States Virgin Islands 53
Sint Maarten 52
Liberia 51
United Republic of Tanzania 49
Bahamas 47
Zambia 45
Haiti 40
Guinea-Bissau 39
Guyana 47
Benin 35
Eritrea 34
Saint Martin 33
Sudan 29
Libya 26
Syrian Arab Republic 25
Antigua and Barbuda 23
Chad 23
Equatorial Guinea 21
Mozambique 21
Maldives 20
Angola 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
New Caledonia 18
Mongolia 17
Zimbabwe 17
Dominica 16
Fiji 16
Malawi 16
Namibia 16
Nepal 16
Saint Lucia 15
Belize 14
Curaçao 14
Eswatini 14
Grenada 14
Botswana 13
Saint Kitts and Nevis 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Central African Republic 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Northern Mariana Islands 11
Seychelles 11
Cabo Verde 10
Sierra Leone 10
Suriname 10
Gambia 9
Nicaragua 9
Turks and Caicos 9
Holy See 8
Mauritania 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Timor-Leste 6
Bhutan 5
Burundi 5
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Papua New Guinea 2
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 1844863

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Coronavirus World Map: 1,844,863 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 117,021 Deaths"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.