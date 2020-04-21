COVID-19 World Map: 2,397,216 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 162,956 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 92
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his media briefing yesterday, thanked health ministers from the G20 countries for their support, as well as the support received from the G77 (that comprises 135 countries) and The Non-Aligned Movement (that comprises over 130 countries). He reiterated that WHO is committed to supporting all countries to save lives.
- WHO and Global Citizen’s “One World, Together at Home” concert in collaboration with Lady Gaga has been a great success and show of global friendship and solidarity. It has also raised US $55 million for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which will be used to support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.
- As of April 21, over 100 countries have joined the Solidarity Trialto evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19. The trial will compare four treatment options against local standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19.
- WHO has published ‘International Guidelines for Certification and Classification (Coding) of COVID-19 as Cause of Death,’ available here.
- During a virtual meeting convened by WHO, national regulatory authorities and national ethics committees across Africa agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial reviews and approvals.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,397,216 confirmed cases (83,006 new)
- 162,956 deaths (5,109 new)
European Region
- 1,187,184 confirmed cases (38,143 new)
- 106,342 deaths (2,756 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 893,119 confirmed cases (34,869 new)
- 42,686 deaths (2,071 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 134,506 confirmed cases (2,068 new)
- 5,685 deaths (37 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 134,470 confirmed cases (5,037 new)
- 6,185 deaths (137 new)
South-East Asia
- 31,670 confirmed cases (2,094 new)
- 1,341 deaths (66 new)
African Region
- 15,555 confirmed cases (795 new)
- 704 deaths (42 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 21, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|751273
|Spain
|200210
|Italy
|181228
|Germany
|143457
|United Kingdom
|124747
|France
|113513
|Turkey
|90980
|China
|84250
|Iran
|83505
|Russian Federation
|52763
|Belgium
|39983
|Brazil
|38654
|Canada
|35383
|Netherlands
|33405
|Switzerland
|27862
|Portugal
|20863
|India
|18601
|Ireland
|15652
|Peru
|15628
|Austria
|14783
|Sweden
|14777
|Israel
|13883
|Japan
|11118
|Chile
|10888
|Republic of Korea
|10683
|Saudi Arabia
|10484
|Ecuador
|10128
|Poland
|9593
|Pakistan
|9216
|Romania
|8936
|Mexico
|8261
|Singapore
|8014
|Denmark
|7515
|United Arab Emirates
|7265
|Norway
|7113
|Czechia
|6914
|Indonesia
|6760
|Serbia
|6630
|Australia
|6625
|Philippines
|6459
|Belarus
|6264
|Ukraine
|6125
|Qatar
|6015
|Malaysia
|5424
|Dominican Republic
|4964
|Panama
|4467
|Finland
|3868
|Colombia
|3792
|Luxembourg
|3558
|Egypt
|3333
|South Africa
|3300
|Morocco
|3046
|Argentina
|2960
|Bangladesh
|2948
|Thailand
|2811
|Algeria
|2718
|Republic of Moldova
|2548
|Greece
|2245
|Hungary
|2098
|Kuwait
|1995
|Bahrain
|1907
|Croatia
|1881
|Kazakhstan
|1852
|Iceland
|1773
|Uzbekistan
|1657
|Iraq
|1574
|Estonia
|1535
|Oman
|1508
|Azerbaijan
|1436
|Lithuania
|1350
|Armenia
|1339
|Slovenia
|1335
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1300
|Puerto Rico
|1252
|North Macedonia
|1225
|Slovakia
|1173
|Cameroon
|1163
|New Zealand
|1107
|Cuba
|1087
|Ghana
|1042
|Afghanistan
|1026
|Bulgaria
|929
|Tunisia
|884
|Côte d’Ivoire
|879
|Djibouti
|846
|Cyprus
|772
|Latvia
|739
|Andorra
|718
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Lebanon
|677
|Costa Rica
|660
|Niger
|655
|Guinea
|622
|Albania
|609
|Kyrgyzstan
|590
|Burkina Faso
|576
|Kosovo
|572
|Bolivia
|564
|Nigeria
|541
|Uruguay
|528
|Honduras
|477
|San Marino
|462
|Malta
|431
|Jordan
|425
|Georgia
|408
|Réunion
|408
|Senegal
|377
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|350
|Mauritius
|328
|Palestinian Territory
|329
|Montenegro
|312
|Sri Lanka
|304
|Isle of Man
|297
|Guatemala
|289
|Mayotte
|284
|Kenya
|281
|Vietnam
|268
|Venezuela
|256
|United Republic of Tanzania
|255
|Jersey
|249
|Mali
|246
|Guernsey
|239
|Somalia
|237
|El Salvador
|218
|Paraguay
|208
|Jamaica
|196
|Faroe Islands
|185
|Martinique
|163
|Congo
|160
|Guadeloupe
|148
|Rwanda
|147
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Guam
|136
|Gibraltar
|133
|Cambodia
|122
|Madagascar
|121
|Gabon
|120
|Myanmar
|119
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|Ethiopia
|111
|Sudan
|107
|Liberia
|99
|Monaco
|98
|Aruba
|97
|French Guiana
|97
|Bermuda
|86
|Togo
|84
|Liechtenstein
|82
|Equatorial Guinea
|79
|Barbados
|75
|Maldives
|67
|Sint Maarten
|67
|Guyana
|65
|Zambia
|65
|Cayman Islands
|61
|Bahamas
|60
|French Polynesia
|56
|Cabo Verde
|55
|Uganda
|55
|Benin
|54
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Libya
|51
|Guinea-Bissau
|50
|Haiti
|47
|Sierra Leone
|43
|Eritrea
|39
|Syrian Arab Republic
|39
|Saint Martin
|37
|Mozambique
|35
|Chad
|33
|Mongolia
|33
|Nepal
|31
|Zimbabwe
|25
|Angola
|24
|Eswatini
|24
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|Timor-Leste
|23
|Botswana
|20
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Fiji
|18
|Malawi
|17
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Central African Republic
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Holy See
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Mauritania
|7
|Papua New Guinea
|7
|Bhutan
|6
|Burundi
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|British Virgin Islands
|4
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2397216
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
