COVID-19 World Map: 2,241,359 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 152,551 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 19, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 19

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 19, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 90

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • WHO has provided overUS$400000 dollars of medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan region of Iraq to support response efforts in fighting COVID-19. More details can be found here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,241,359 confirmed cases (81,153 new)
  • 152,551 deaths (6,463 new)

European Region

  • 1,122,189 confirmed cases (35,300 new)
  • 100,938 deaths (3,737 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 821,860 confirmed cases (37,589 new)
  • 38,258 deaths (2,516 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 130,696 confirmed cases (1,440 new)
  • 5,621 deaths (23 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 124,691 confirmed cases (4,008 new)
  • 5,908 deaths (124 new)

South-East Asia

  • 27,319 confirmed cases (2,028 new)
  • 1,185 deaths (51 new)

African Region

  • 13,892 confirmed cases (788 new)
  • 628 deaths (12 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 19, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 695353
Spain 191726
Italy 175925
Germany 139897
United Kingdom 114221
France 110721
China 84201
Turkey 82329
Iran 80868
Russian Federation 42853
Belgium 37183
Brazil 33682
Canada 32400
Netherlands 31589
Switzerland 27322
Portugal 19685
India 15712
Ireland 14758
Austria 14662
Sweden 13822
Peru 13489
Israel 13107
Republic of Korea 10661
Japan 10361
Chile 9730
Ecuador 9022
Poland 8742
Romania 8418
Saudi Arabia 8274
Pakistan 7993
Denmark 7242
Norway 6984
Mexico 6875
Czechia 6654
Australia 6586
United Arab Emirates 6302
Indonesia 6248
Philippines 6087
Serbia 5994
Singapore 5573
Ukraine 5449
Malaysia 5305
Qatar 5008
Belarus 4779
Dominican Republic 4335
Panama 4210
Finland 3681
Luxembourg 3537
Colombia 3439
South Africa 3034
Egypt 3032
Argentina 2784
Thailand 2765
Morocco 2685
Algeria 2534
Republic of Moldova 2351
Greece 2207
Bangladesh 2144
Hungary 1916
Croatia 1832
Bahrain 1773
Iceland 1760
Kuwait 1751
Kazakhstan 1546
Iraq 1513
Estonia 1512
Uzbekistan 1495
Azerbaijan 1373
Slovenia 1317
Lithuania 1298
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1268
Oman 1266
Armenia 1248
North Macedonia 1170
Puerto Rico 1118
New Zealand 1098
Slovakia 1089
Cameroon 1016
Cuba 986
Afghanistan 933
Bulgaria 878
Tunisia 866
Ghana 834
Cyprus 761
Côte d’Ivoire 742
Djibouti 732
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Latvia 712
Andorra 704
Lebanon 673
Costa Rica 649
Niger 639
Kyrgyzstan 554
Albania 548
Burkina Faso 547
Kosovo 510
Uruguay 508
Bolivia 493
Guinea 477
Honduras 457
San Marino 455
Malta 426
Jordan 413
Réunion 407
Georgia 394
Nigeria 373
Senegal 350
Democratic Republic of the Congo 327
Mauritius 325
Palestinian Territory 320
Montenegro 308
Isle of Man 291
Vietnam 268
Kenya 262
Sri Lanka 254
Mayotte 245
Guernsey 236
Guatemala 235
Jersey 234
Mali 216
Venezuela 204
Paraguay 202
El Salvador 190
Faroe Islands 184
Jamaica 163
Martinique 163
United Republic of Tanzania 148
Guadeloupe 145
Rwanda 144
Congo 143
Brunei Darussalam 137
Guam 136
Somalia 135
Gibraltar 133
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 120
Trinidad and Tobago 114
Gabon 108
Myanmar 107
Ethiopia 105
Monaco 98
Aruba 96
French Guiana 96
Bermuda 83
Togo 83
Liechtenstein 82
Liberia 81
Equatorial Guinea 79
Barbados 75
Sudan 66
Guyana 63
Cayman Islands 61
Sint Maarten 57
Zambia 57
Cabo Verde 55
French Polynesia 55
Uganda 55
Bahamas 54
United States Virgin Islands 53
Guinea-Bissau 50
Libya 49
Haiti 44
Eritrea 39
Syrian Arab Republic 38
Benin 37
Saint Martin 37
Maldives 34
Chad 33
Mongolia 31
Mozambique 31
Nepal 31
Sierra Leone 30
Zimbabwe 25
Antigua and Barbuda 23
Eswatini 22
Angola 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Timor-Leste 19
Belize 18
New Caledonia 18
Fiji 17
Malawi 17
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Botswana 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Kitts and Nevis 14
Central African Republic 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Suriname 10
Gambia 9
Nicaragua 9
Holy See 8
Mauritania 7
Papua New Guinea 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
Burundi 5
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2241359

 

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

