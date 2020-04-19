COVID-19 World Map: 2,241,359 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 152,551 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 90

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO has provided overUS$400000 dollars of medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan region of Iraq to support response efforts in fighting COVID-19. More details can be found here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,241,359 confirmed cases (81,153 new)

152,551 deaths (6,463 new)

European Region

1,122,189 confirmed cases (35,300 new)

100,938 deaths (3,737 new)

Regions of the Americas

821,860 confirmed cases (37,589 new)

38,258 deaths (2,516 new)

Western Pacific Region

130,696 confirmed cases (1,440 new)

5,621 deaths (23 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

124,691 confirmed cases (4,008 new)

5,908 deaths (124 new)

South-East Asia

27,319 confirmed cases (2,028 new)

1,185 deaths (51 new)

African Region

13,892 confirmed cases (788 new)

628 deaths (12 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 19, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 695353 Spain 191726 Italy 175925 Germany 139897 United Kingdom 114221 France 110721 China 84201 Turkey 82329 Iran 80868 Russian Federation 42853 Belgium 37183 Brazil 33682 Canada 32400 Netherlands 31589 Switzerland 27322 Portugal 19685 India 15712 Ireland 14758 Austria 14662 Sweden 13822 Peru 13489 Israel 13107 Republic of Korea 10661 Japan 10361 Chile 9730 Ecuador 9022 Poland 8742 Romania 8418 Saudi Arabia 8274 Pakistan 7993 Denmark 7242 Norway 6984 Mexico 6875 Czechia 6654 Australia 6586 United Arab Emirates 6302 Indonesia 6248 Philippines 6087 Serbia 5994 Singapore 5573 Ukraine 5449 Malaysia 5305 Qatar 5008 Belarus 4779 Dominican Republic 4335 Panama 4210 Finland 3681 Luxembourg 3537 Colombia 3439 South Africa 3034 Egypt 3032 Argentina 2784 Thailand 2765 Morocco 2685 Algeria 2534 Republic of Moldova 2351 Greece 2207 Bangladesh 2144 Hungary 1916 Croatia 1832 Bahrain 1773 Iceland 1760 Kuwait 1751 Kazakhstan 1546 Iraq 1513 Estonia 1512 Uzbekistan 1495 Azerbaijan 1373 Slovenia 1317 Lithuania 1298 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1268 Oman 1266 Armenia 1248 North Macedonia 1170 Puerto Rico 1118 New Zealand 1098 Slovakia 1089 Cameroon 1016 Cuba 986 Afghanistan 933 Bulgaria 878 Tunisia 866 Ghana 834 Cyprus 761 Côte d’Ivoire 742 Djibouti 732 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Latvia 712 Andorra 704 Lebanon 673 Costa Rica 649 Niger 639 Kyrgyzstan 554 Albania 548 Burkina Faso 547 Kosovo 510 Uruguay 508 Bolivia 493 Guinea 477 Honduras 457 San Marino 455 Malta 426 Jordan 413 Réunion 407 Georgia 394 Nigeria 373 Senegal 350 Democratic Republic of the Congo 327 Mauritius 325 Palestinian Territory 320 Montenegro 308 Isle of Man 291 Vietnam 268 Kenya 262 Sri Lanka 254 Mayotte 245 Guernsey 236 Guatemala 235 Jersey 234 Mali 216 Venezuela 204 Paraguay 202 El Salvador 190 Faroe Islands 184 Jamaica 163 Martinique 163 United Republic of Tanzania 148 Guadeloupe 145 Rwanda 144 Congo 143 Brunei Darussalam 137 Guam 136 Somalia 135 Gibraltar 133 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 120 Trinidad and Tobago 114 Gabon 108 Myanmar 107 Ethiopia 105 Monaco 98 Aruba 96 French Guiana 96 Bermuda 83 Togo 83 Liechtenstein 82 Liberia 81 Equatorial Guinea 79 Barbados 75 Sudan 66 Guyana 63 Cayman Islands 61 Sint Maarten 57 Zambia 57 Cabo Verde 55 French Polynesia 55 Uganda 55 Bahamas 54 United States Virgin Islands 53 Guinea-Bissau 50 Libya 49 Haiti 44 Eritrea 39 Syrian Arab Republic 38 Benin 37 Saint Martin 37 Maldives 34 Chad 33 Mongolia 31 Mozambique 31 Nepal 31 Sierra Leone 30 Zimbabwe 25 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Eswatini 22 Angola 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Timor-Leste 19 Belize 18 New Caledonia 18 Fiji 17 Malawi 17 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Botswana 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Kitts and Nevis 14 Central African Republic 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Suriname 10 Gambia 9 Nicaragua 9 Holy See 8 Mauritania 7 Papua New Guinea 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 Burundi 5 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2241359

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).