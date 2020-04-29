COVID-19 World Map: 3,018,952 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 207,973 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 100

Globally, the number of total confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.

WHO has published a technical guidance titled ‘Strengthening Preparedness for COVID-19 in Cities and Urban Settings’. The guidance supports local leaders and policy-makers in cities and other urban settings in implementing actions that enhance the prevention, preparedness and readiness for COVID-19.

in Cities and Urban Settings’. The guidance supports local leaders and policy-makers in cities and other urban settings in implementing actions that enhance the prevention, preparedness and readiness for COVID-19. The WHO Regional Office for Europe has highlighted the critical importance of patient rehabilitation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, has called for ‘all to put aside their differences, find common ground, and work together for the sake of humanity.’

The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) has rapidly built an innovative analysis capability to identify misleading sources, posts, and narratives, and predict rising areas of concern and information voids.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

3,018,952 confirmed cases (66,276 new)

207,973 deaths (5,376 new)

European Region

1,406,899 confirmed cases (21,750 new)

129,311 deaths (2,882 new)

Regions of the Americas

1,213,088 confirmed cases (33,481 new)

62,404 deaths (2,193 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

176,928 confirmed cases (5,690 new)

7,304 deaths (156 new)

Western Pacific Region

146,720 confirmed cases (1,335 new)

6,037 deaths (39 new)

South-East Asia

51,351 confirmed cases (3,003 new)

2,001 deaths (84 new)

African Region

23,254 confirmed cases (1,017 new)

903 deaths (22 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 29, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 983457 Spain 210773 Italy 201505 United Kingdom 161149 Germany 157641 France 125464 Turkey 114653 Russian Federation 99399 Iran 92584 China 84369 Brazil 66501 Canada 49014 Belgium 47334 Netherlands 38416 India 31332 Switzerland 29181 Peru 28699 Portugal 24322 Ecuador 24258 Saudi Arabia 20077 Ireland 19877 Sweden 19621 Israel 15782 Mexico 15529 Austria 15314 Singapore 15222 Pakistan 14885 Chile 14365 Japan 13852 Belarus 12208 Poland 12218 Qatar 11921 Republic of Korea 10761 Romania 11616 United Arab Emirates 11380 Ukraine 9866 Indonesia 9511 Denmark 8851 Serbia 8497 Philippines 7958 Norway 7605 Czechia 7504 Australia 6738 Bangladesh 6462 Dominican Republic 6416 Panama 6021 Malaysia 5851 Colombia 5597 Egypt 5042 South Africa 4996 Finland 4740 Morocco 4252 Argentina 4019 Luxembourg 3741 Algeria 3649 Republic of Moldova 3638 Kuwait 3440 Kazakhstan 3078 Thailand 2947 Bahrain 2811 Hungary 2727 Greece 2534 Oman 2274 Croatia 2047 Uzbekistan 1955 Armenia 1932 Iraq 1928 Afghanistan 1827 Iceland 1795 Azerbaijan 1717 Cameroon 1705 Estonia 1660 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1588 Ghana 1550 Lithuania 1449 Cuba 1437 North Macedonia 1421 Slovenia 1408 Puerto Rico 1400 Bulgaria 1399 Slovakia 1384 Nigeria 1337 Guinea 1240 Côte d’Ivoire 1183 New Zealand 1126 Djibouti 1072 Bolivia 1014 Tunisia 975 Cyprus 837 Latvia 836 Senegal 823 Kosovo 790 Albania 766 Andorra 753 Kyrgyzstan 729 Lebanon 717 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Niger 709 Honduras 702 Costa Rica 697 Burkina Faso 638 Uruguay 620 Sri Lanka 619 San Marino 553 Guatemala 530 Somalia 528 Georgia 517 Democratic Republic of the Congo 491 Mayotte 460 Malta 450 Jordan 449 Mali 424 Réunion 417 Kenya 374 Jamaica 364 El Salvador 345 Palestinian Territory 343 Mauritius 334 Venezuela 329 Montenegro 321 Sudan 318 Equatorial Guinea 315 Isle of Man 308 United Republic of Tanzania 300 Jersey 283 Vietnam 270 Guernsey 247 Maldives 245 Gabon 238 Paraguay 230 Rwanda 212 Congo 207 Faroe Islands 187 Martinique 175 Guadeloupe 149 Myanmar 150 Gibraltar 141 Liberia 141 Guam 140 Brunei Darussalam 138 Madagascar 128 Ethiopia 126 French Guiana 124 Cambodia 122 Trinidad and Tobago 116 Cabo Verde 113 Bermuda 110 Sierra Leone 104 Aruba 100 Togo 99 Monaco 98 Zambia 95 Liechtenstein 83 Bahamas 80 Barbados 80 Uganda 79 Haiti 76 Mozambique 76 Sint Maarten 75 Guyana 74 Guinea-Bissau 73 Eswatini 71 Cayman Islands 70 Benin 64 Libya 61 United States Virgin Islands 59 French Polynesia 58 Nepal 54 Chad 52 Central African Republic 50 Syrian Arab Republic 43 Eritrea 39 Mongolia 38 Saint Martin 38 Malawi 36 South Sudan 34 Zimbabwe 32 Angola 27 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 23 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 Grenada 18 New Caledonia 18 Curaçao 16 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Burundi 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 15 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13 Nicaragua 13 Turks and Caicos 12 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 São Tomé and Príncipe 11 Seychelles 11 Gambia 10 Holy See 10 Suriname 10 Papua New Guinea 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 6 British Virgin Islands 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 3,018,952

14423​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).