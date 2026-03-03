Life Rebounded “Astoundingly” Fast After the Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid, Study Finds

Helium-3 dating reveals new plankton species emerged within thousands—and sometimes just 2,000—years after the dinosaur-killing impact, showing life recovered far faster than assumed.

Sixty-six million years ago, a massive asteroid collision transformed Earth. The impact triggered global fires, extreme climate shifts, and the extinction of the dinosaurs, along with many other species. Yet new evidence suggests that this catastrophic event also opened the door for an unexpectedly swift biological recovery.

A study led by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and published in Geology reports that new plankton species emerged less than 2,000 years after the impact. In geological terms, that turnaround is extraordinarily fast.

Lead author Chris Lowery, a research associate professor at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG) at the Jackson School of Geosciences, said the pace of change is unlike anything previously documented in the fossil record. Under normal circumstances, the formation of new species typically unfolds over millions of years.

“It’s ridiculously fast,” said Lowery. “This research helps us understand just how quickly new species can evolve after extreme events and also how quickly the environment began to recover after the Chicxulub impact.”

Rethinking Post-Impact Recovery Timelines

Earlier work by Lowery and colleagues at the Chicxulub crater in the Gulf of Mexico showed that some life forms survived and returned relatively quickly. However, the prevailing view has been that it took tens of thousands of years before entirely new species appeared after the impact.

That assumption was based on the idea that sediment built up at roughly the same pace before and after the extinction event. Scientists define the extinction interval using a worldwide geological marker known as the K/Pg boundary, a layer formed from debris thrown into the atmosphere by the collision. Lowery and his coauthors argue that this approach overlooked major environmental disruptions that altered how sediments accumulated.

The near disappearance of calcareous plankton, which normally sink to the ocean floor after death, combined with intensified erosion on land following widespread vegetation loss, dramatically changed sediment buildup rates. As a result, relying only on sediment thickness to estimate fossil ages produced misleading timelines.

Helium-3 Isotope Refines Sediment Dating

To improve accuracy, the researchers turned to previously published data on an isotope found in the K/Pg boundary layer. This isotope, helium-3, provides a more reliable measure of elapsed time within ocean sediments and offers a better way to determine when new plankton species first appeared.

Helium-3 settles onto the ocean floor at a steady rate. If sediment accumulates slowly, concentrations of helium-3 will be higher. If sediment builds up quickly, levels will be lower. Measuring these concentrations allowed the team to calculate sedimentation rates with far greater precision.

The scientists applied this method to samples from six K/Pg boundary sites in Europe, North Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico. They focused on the first appearance of a tiny foraminifera species called Parvularugoglobigerina eugubina (P. Eugubina), which is widely used as an indicator of ecological recovery after the extinction.

Rapid Evolution of Plankton Species

The analysis shows that P. eugubina evolved between 3.5 and 11 thousand years after the Chicxulub impact, depending on location. The team also identified additional plankton species that arose during the same interval, with some appearing in fewer than 2,000 years. This marked the beginning of a broader rebound in marine biodiversity that unfolded over the next 10 million years.

“The speed of the recovery demonstrates just how resilient life is; to have complex life reestablished within a geologic heartbeat is truly astounding,” said Timothy Bralower, coauthor of the paper and professor in the Department of Geosciences at Penn State University. “It’s also possibly reassuring for the resiliency of modern species given the threat of anthropogenic habitat destruction.”

According to the findings, between 10 and 20 new species of foraminifera developed within roughly 6,000 years of the impact. Scientists continue to debate how many of these forms qualify as distinct species.

The revised timeline underscores how rapidly evolution can proceed when environmental conditions shift dramatically. Even after one of the most devastating events in Earth’s history, new species were already emerging within just a few thousand years.

Reference: “New species evolved within a few thousand years of the Chicxulub Impact” by Christopher M. Lowery, Timothy J. Bralower, Kenneth Farley and R. Mark Leckie, 21 January 2026, Geology.

DOI: 10.1130/G53313.1

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