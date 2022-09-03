Liquid Hydrogen Leak on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket – Launch Attempt Scrubbed

TOPICS:

By NASA September 3, 2022

SLS Artemis I Ready for Launch

SLS Artemis 1 ready on the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, for the first launch attempt on August 29. The launch was later scrubbed due to an issue with engine bleed. Credit: ESA – S. Corvaja

The launch director waived off today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 11:17 a.m. EDT (8:17 a.m. PDT).

Engineering teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect cavity where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. NASA engineers are continuing to gather additional data.

 

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Liquid Hydrogen Leak on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket – Launch Attempt Scrubbed"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.