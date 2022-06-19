Listen to NASA’s Sonification of Majestic Spiral Galaxy NGC 1300

The majestic spiral galaxy NGC 1300’s arms hold blue clusters of young stars, pink clouds of star formation, and dark lanes of dust.

To represent this image with sound, scientists assigned louder volumes to brighter light. Light farther from the center is pitched higher as a counterclockwise radar scans across the galaxy. NGC 1300 resides nearly 70 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus.



Sonification credit: SYSTEM Sounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)

This image of NGC 1300 was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and was first released in 2005. This prototypical barred spiral galaxy features a spectacular display of starlight, glowing gas, and silhouetted dark clouds of interstellar dust.