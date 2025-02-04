Magnetic Fields Reshape the Movement of Sound Waves in a Stunning Discovery

Scientists have unlocked a previously unseen behavior of acoustic waves, opening up new possibilities for cutting-edge communication technologies.

By experimenting with nanoscale magnetic materials, researchers observed an asymmetric diffraction pattern in surface acoustic waves — something only known in optics until now. This groundbreaking discovery suggests that sound waves can be manipulated in ways never imagined, potentially revolutionizing both classical and quantum communication.

A Breakthrough in Acoustic Wave Propagation

Researchers have discovered a new way that acoustic waves propagate, which could lead to significant advancements in communication technology. The study was conducted by the Institute for Materials Research at Tohoku University in collaboration with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency and the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science.

Surface acoustic waves (SAWs) — vibrations that travel along the surface of materials like ripples on water — are essential in modern communication devices. They play a key role in frequency filters used in mobile phones, converting electrical signals into vibrations through the piezoelectric effect. This conversion enables efficient signal processing, making a deeper understanding of SAWs crucial for future technological advancements.

A Surprising Experimental Discovery

In their experiment, the research team used advanced nanofabrication techniques to create a structured array of nanoscale magnetic materials. This array functioned like a specialized grating that the acoustic waves passed through. However, instead of the expected symmetrical diffraction pattern, the team observed an entirely new and unexpected phenomenon: “nonreciprocal diffraction” — an asymmetrical way in which SAWs interact with the material.

“This phenomenon has previously been observed only in optics,” remarks Yoichi Nii, “so we are very excited to confirm that it extends beyond optics to other wave phenomena.”

Through theoretical analysis, the research team identified this asymmetrical behavior as arising from the unique interaction between SAWs and magnetic materials, specifically related to their angular momenta.

Transforming Communication Technologies

This finding may enable precise control of SAW propagation paths using magnetic fields, leading to the development of innovative acoustic devices that advance both classical and quantum communication technologies. Uncovering new properties of SAWs is essential for developing next-generation communication systems and devices.

The study was published in Physical Review Letters on January 14, 2025.

Reference: “Observation of Nonreciprocal Diffraction of Surface Acoustic Wave” by Y. Nii, K. Yamamoto, M. Kanno, S. Maekawa and Y. Onose, 14 January 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.027001

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