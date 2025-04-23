Major Breakthrough: Non-Toxic Alternative to “Forever Chemicals” Discovered

Scientists have developed a non-toxic alternative to harmful PFAS chemicals using carbon and hydrogen-based compounds, offering a safer solution for products that currently rely on fluorine.

An international team of scientists has developed a safer alternative to PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances), a group of synthetic chemicals commonly used in everyday products for their water- and stain-resistant properties, but known to be harmful to both human health and the environment.

Until recently, fluorine, an essential component in PFAS, was thought to be irreplaceable due to its unique ability to create strong, water-repellent barriers. Its exceptional performance stems from its small size and high electronegativity, which allow it to form tight, durable molecular structures.

However, researchers from the University of Bristol (UK), Hirosaki University (Japan), and Université Côte d’Azur (France) have discovered that fluorine’s distinct “bulky” spatial characteristics, which help it occupy molecular space so effectively, can be mimicked using a non-toxic alternative. This breakthrough could pave the way for safer, environmentally friendly materials that perform similarly to traditional PFAS without the associated risks.

Co-lead author Professor Julian Eastoe, from the University of Bristol’s School of Chemistry, said: “From fire-fighting foam to furniture, food packaging and cookware, to make-up and toilet tissue, PFAS products are everywhere. Despite the risks to human health, and the fact they don’t degrade, perfluoroalkyl substances persist in the environment, finding an alternative with comparable properties has proven elusive. But after many years of intensive research, we’ve made a great breakthrough.”

How the New Substitutes Work

The results of their discovery are published in a study, which unpacks the chemical structure of PFAS and pinpoints the characteristic ‘bulkiness’ they sought to replicate in a safer form. It also demonstrates how non-fluorinated components, containing only non-toxic carbon and hydrogen, could be equally effective replacements.

Prof Eastoe said: “Through extensive experimentation, it turns out these ‘bulky’ fragments feature in other common chemical systems like fats and fuels. So we took those principles and created modified chemicals, which have these positive attributes and are also much safer.

“Using our specialized laboratories for chemical synthesis, we substituted the fluorine in PFAS with certain groups containing only carbon and hydrogen. The whole process has taken about 10 years and the implications are very significant not least because PFAS is used in so many different products and situations.”

The researchers now plan on using these principles discovered in the lab to design commercially viable versions of PFAS substitutes.

Co-author Professor Frédéric Guittard, from the Université Côte d’Azur, Nice said: “These new results are of great interest for industrial and academic researchers. We are now working with companies in France and China to bring these ideas to market.”

Reference: “New fluorine-free low surface energy surfactants and surfaces” by Masanobu Sagisaka, Thierry Darmanin, Frédéric Guittard and Julian Eastoe, 3 March 2025, Journal of Colloid and Interface Science.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jcis.2025.03.018

