Mother’s Childhood Trauma May Worsen Child’s Autism or ADHD, Study Finds

Mothers’ traumatic childhoods may impact children with ADHD or autism. Researchers urge more holistic family support.

Children with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism are more negatively affected by their mothers’ difficult childhood experiences than by their fathers’, according to a study from the University of Gothenburg. The findings highlight the need for broader support strategies that address the family as a whole.

The research investigated the connection between parents’ adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction, and developmental outcomes in their children. These early-life traumas can have lasting psychological effects, potentially influencing parenting and child development. The study’s findings were published in the Nordic Journal of Psychiatry.

Mother of the child

The study included 86 mothers and 37 fathers, along with 48 children diagnosed with ADHD, autism, or both, recruited from two psychiatric clinics in Sweden. Mothers who experienced difficult circumstances in childhood were more likely to have children who reported similar experiences. Moreover, these mothers had an increased risk of having traits of ADHD and autism themselves.

“If a mother has grown up in an unsafe environment, this can affect the way she manages stress, provides security, and builds intimate relationships with her child. This, in turn, can make it more difficult for the child to regulate their emotions and deal with everyday challenges, especially if the child has a neurodevelopmental disorder,” says Maria Davidsson, doctoral student at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg affiliated with the university’s Gillberg Neuropsychiatry Centre.

For fathers, on the other hand, no such association was seen.

“While we can’t say why this link is only seen with mothers, perhaps it could be due to the mother more often having an intimate caring relationship with her children. It could also be that the fathers’ childhood experiences affect the children in other ways without any direct link to their mental health,” says Maria Davidsson.

Another possible reason why the same association was not seen with the children’s fathers could be that fewer fathers participated in the study.

Consider the bigger picture

The researchers say it is important to consider the bigger picture when assessing children with ADHD and autism. Looking into the parents’ childhood experiences, such as via ACE screening, can help provide a better understanding of how early experiences impact child development and the family’s need for support.

“Neurodevelopmental problems rarely occur alone. Instead, they’re often linked to other factors, making it important to consider the entire context in assessments and interventions alike,” says Maria Davidsson.

Reference: “Adverse childhood experiences in children with neurodevelopmental disorders and their parents” by Maria Davidsson, Frida Ringström, Bibbi Hagberg, Christopher Gillberg and Eva Billstedt, 26 February 2025, Nordic Journal of Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1080/08039488.2025.2469737

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.