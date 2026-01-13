Mysterious Pink Rocks Expose a Massive Secret Buried Under Antarctica’s Ice

Ancient granite boulders reveal a vast hidden structure beneath Pine Island Glacier, reshaping understanding of Antarctic ice flow.

Pink granite boulders scattered across the dark volcanic peaks of the Hudson Mountains in West Antarctica have pointed scientists to a massive granite formation hidden beneath Pine Island Glacier. This buried body spans nearly 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) in width and reaches approximately 7 kilometers (around 4.3 miles) in thickness, making it roughly half the size of Wales in the UK.

For decades, the presence of these distinctive boulders high in the mountains has raised questions. Researchers have long wondered how the rocks arrived there and what they might reveal about the history and future behavior of the Antarctic ice sheet.

Dating the rocks, tracing the mystery

A research team led by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) analyzed the granites by measuring the radioactive decay of elements trapped within microscopic crystals. Their results showed that the rocks formed around 175 million years ago during the Jurassic period. Even so, the process that carried these boulders to their current locations remained unclear until scientists gathered new data from the air.

High resolution gravity measurements collected by the BAS’s Twin Otter and other aircraft flying over the region detected an unusual signal beneath the glacier. This signal closely matched what scientists would expect from a large granite body buried deep below the ice.

A hidden granite reshapes ice history

Connecting the surface boulders to this concealed granite mass has provided a major advance. It resolves a long-standing geological puzzle and offers important insight into how Pine Island Glacier behaved in the past, when a much thicker ice sheet was capable of tearing rocks from the bed and depositing them high in the surrounding mountains.

Reconstructing ice thickness and flow patterns during the last ice age (around 20 thousand years ago) allows researchers to improve ice sheet computer models, which are essential for forecasting how Antarctica may respond to ongoing climate change.

Dr. Tom Jordan, lead author and geophysicist at BAS, analyzed the airborne survey data. He said:

“It’s remarkable that pink granite boulders spotted on the surface have led us to a hidden giant beneath the ice. By combining geological dating with gravity surveys, we’ve not only solved a mystery about where these rocks came from, but also uncovered new information about how the ice sheet flowed in the past and how it might change in the future.”

Geology’s role in modern ice loss

The discovery also sheds light on present-day processes. Beneath Pine Island Glacier, a region that has seen some of the fastest ice loss in Antarctica in the last few decades, the geology strongly influences how ice slides over the bed and how meltwater drains beneath it. The new findings will help improve computer models of ice flow that are used to project sea level rise.

Dr. Joanne Johnson, a co-author on the study and a geologist at BAS, collected the rocks during fieldwork around the Hudson Mountains as part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration. She says:

“Rocks provide an amazing record of how our planet has changed over time, especially how ice has eroded and altered the landscape of Antarctica. Boulders like these are a treasure trove of information about what lies deep beneath the ice sheet, far out of reach.

By identifying their source, we have been able to piece together how they got to where they are today, giving us clues about how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may change in future – information that is vital for determining the impact of sea level rise on coastal populations around the world.”

This study highlights how combining different strands of science, in this case, geology and geophysics, can provide new insights into the hidden processes shaping our planet.

Reference: “Subglacial geology and palaeo flow of Pine Island Glacier from combining glacial erratics with geophysics” by Tom A. Jordan, Joanne S. Johnson, Teal R. Riley, Ethan Conrad and Andrew Carter, 22 October 2025, Communications Earth & Environment.

DOI: 10.1038/s43247-025-02783-3

Support from Natural Environment Research Council (NERC: Grant NE/S006710/1) and the NERC National Capability Single Science (NC): UK Polar Research Expertise for Science and Society: PRESCIENT program.

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