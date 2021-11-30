NASA Delays Spacewalk To Replace Faulty Space Station Antenna After Debris Notification

TOPICS:

By NASA November 30, 2021

Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were slated to perform a spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system. Credit: NASA

The evening of Monday, November 29, NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, November 30 until more information is available. The purpose of the spacewalk was to replace a faulty antenna system on the International Space Station. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "NASA Delays Spacewalk To Replace Faulty Space Station Antenna After Debris Notification"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.