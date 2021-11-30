NASA Delays Spacewalk To Replace Faulty Space Station Antenna After Debris Notification

The evening of Monday, November 29, NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, November 30 until more information is available. The purpose of the spacewalk was to replace a faulty antenna system on the International Space Station. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk.