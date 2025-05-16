NASA Finds Venus Has a Surprisingly Thin Crust – And Something Stranger

Venus may not have Earth-style tectonic plates, but it’s far from geologically quiet. A new model shows its crust is surprisingly thin and undergoes dramatic transformations, breaking off or melting into the mantle and potentially triggering volcanic eruptions.
This crustal “metamorphism” gives scientists a whole new perspective on how Venus churns beneath its blistering surface. Upcoming missions like DAVINCI and VERITAS aim to find out just how alive the planet still is.
Unveiling New Clues About Venus’ Crust
Venus, often called Earth’s hotter twin, may have a much more dynamic crust than scientists once thought. New NASA-funded research reveals surprising activity beneath the surface of this scorching planet, shedding light on how Venus might be reshaping itself from the inside out.
For a long time, scientists believed that Venus’ outer crust simply kept getting thicker over time. Since the planet doesn’t have the kind of plate tectonics we see on Earth, there didn’t seem to be a way for crust to return to the interior.
But a new study, published in Nature Communications, suggests something different is happening. Instead of just piling up, parts of Venus’ crust may be breaking off or melting due to pressure and density changes deep below the surface. This process is known as metamorphism, and it may be key to understanding how Venus stays geologically active.
Earth’s Tectonics vs. Venusian Stability
On Earth, the crust is broken into large moving plates that interact at their boundaries. These slow but powerful movements form mountains, trenches, and earthquakes in a process called plate tectonics. When two plates collide, the denser one can be pushed down into the mantle below in a process called subduction. As that plate sinks, the increasing heat and pressure change the rocks in a transformation known as metamorphism. This not only alters the crust but also plays a major role in driving volcanic activity.
One Solid Plate: Venus’ Crustal Mystery
In contrast, Venus has a crust that is all one piece, with no evidence for subduction caused by plate tectonics like on Earth, explained Justin Filiberto, deputy chief of NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and a co-author on the paper. The paper used modeling to determine that its crust is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) thick on average and at most 40 miles (65 kilometers) thick.
“That is surprisingly thin, given conditions on the planet,” said Filiberto. “It turns out that, according to our models, as the crust grows thicker, the bottom of it becomes so dense that it either breaks off and becomes part of the mantle or gets hot enough to melt.” So, while Venus has no moving plates, its crust does experience metamorphism. This finding is an important step toward understanding geological processes and evolution of the planet.
Recycling Without Subduction
“This breaking off or melting can put water and elements back into the planet’s interior and help drive volcanic activity,” added Filiberto. “This gives us a new model for how material returns to the interior of the planet and another way to make lava and spur volcanic eruptions. It resets the playing field for how the geology, crust, and atmosphere on Venus work together.”
The next step, he added, is to gather direct data about Venus’ crust to test and refine these models. Several upcoming missions, including NASA’s DAVINCI (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) and VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy) and, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency), Envision, aim to study the planet’s surface and atmosphere in greater detail. These efforts could help confirm whether processes like metamorphism and recycling are actively shaping the Venusian crust today—and reveal how such activity may be tied to volcanic and atmospheric evolution.
The Ongoing Volcanic Puzzle
“We don’t actually know how much volcanic activity is on Venus,” Filiberto said. “We assume there is a lot, and research says there should be, but we’d need more data to know for sure.”
Reference: “Metamorphism of Venus as driver of crustal thickness and recycling” by Julia Semprich, Justin Filiberto, Matthew Weller, Jennifer Gorce and Nolan Clark, 25 March 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-58324-1
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If there are no tectonic plates why does Venus have mountain ranges, the tallest 11KM tall?????
You’ve never been to space wake up people
as soon as i light this rocket of mine ill be to Venus in no time flat
If we could collect the elements of Venus we would be trillonars of money worth of presus metal. If the let me build a space craft the size of 5.000.00 five thousand miles long an 500 five hundred miles tall with all nuclear fusion hydrogen solor an ethanol rocket turbines engines an negative plasma trubo rocket trubines.
I was told that Venus is the only planet that rotates “backwards”. What does that mean?
It means at some point the planet flipped upside down. Possibly from some early collision.
When our sun reaches a mammoth red giant, and eventually consumes Earth, we must discover an exoplanet suitable to sutain Earthlings!
just as soon as i find my ignition source ill be to Venus in no time dlat
Likely that won’t happen – if there were a habitable exoplanet within travel range, we would have spotted it by now. But then the problem is about 5 billion years away. Likelihood is that we’ll be extinct by then due to some other reason.
Unless Earthlings plan on reaching a compatible exoplanet, Earthlings WILL become extinct!
We won’t be here to worry about it
Sounds good, love all the comments of despair! The truth is, soon we will come so close to destroying the planet, either by nukes or chemicals that the Creator will have to step in. He will step in too. I know a future without judgement sounds great when you’ve lived like a devil but we all will be judged according to the skills we were given. First… We all have to pay for the past 2000 yrs of nasty gross thoughts and carried out plans of selfishness, murder, corruption, destroying the planet, all this must be paid first. Then we can move on into what Gods true purpose for the planet and us actually is. Satan has done his job, 3 out of 4 people don’t even believe in a Creator. The so called churches played a huge part in destroying Gods reputation and plans for us. The good news, God’s plan won’t be stopped, changed or forgot. It’s being carried out as you read this. Soon it will begin, no one or nothing will save you from judgement. God has allowed us to be who we wanna be, we’ve tried every form of leadership. Kings, dictators, bosses, the people ruling the people and now we’re headed back to dictator again. Nothing has stopped the death, destruction and selfishness. One group has more than they could ever use but refuse to help those dying because they are without even basic things like water! It’s disgusting. If your a child of God and your actually from him you’ll hate what this place is and has become. If your from Satan you probably love this way of life and stabbing others in the back to get on top is normal to you then your absolutely from your father the devil. God’s people don’t find joy in this life other than what they get from knowing Gods still in control. That brings Gods people hope and happiness. Soon. There is a reference to when the end might come. In the Bible God had asked an angel to find even 20 good people in Sodom and Gomorrah but the Angel could not find anyone. Soon just 1 family was found. Lot’s family. 5 people out of a city the size of New York. Not literally but as a comparison. For that day Sodom was huge. The connection.. the earth is Sodom… When God is unable to find any that’s worth a damn, start getting ready. If you ask me, you’ll do good to find 5 decent people out of 100 no matter where you travel to in the world. The best thing, just be ready. Find a quiet place and talk to God. He’s there’s, he wants you to talk to him. Just like you would a close friend. Don’t go in for the rituals and show of pride… Find a quiet place, fall on your face and ask.. God will be close.
And you are the chosen one given all this knowledge while the rest of humanity was kept in the dark?
And this creator dude couldn’t be bothered to show up a bit sooner to prevent us from self destruction? And he let’s us self destruct because he loves us?
More trivia about Venus. Boo. I wish they would stop wasting money on Venus, a toxic and useless ball of crud that offers humans nothing, and do MORE serious exploration in the outer Solar System. Places like Europa and Enceladus have dynamic environments where life possibly exists today. The jets from Enceladus should have material extracted from them and analyzed for life detection. If we’re looking for life, let’s look where life has the highest probability of surviving. Spending money on Venus is especially wasteful when there are much more attractive targets. I’ve seen people propose that humans live in dirigibles hovering in the Venusian atmosphere- utter nonsense! Who wouldn’t want to float in a zeppelin (a notoriously unreliable human invention) above Hell itself? Gosh, what fun it would be to live there. If they want to develop off-world colonies and make real discoveries, first develop the Moon, then Ceres, then make your way out til you get to study Triton or even Eris. All of those are better targets than Venus. Venus might be a good place to dump our trash, that’s all.
By merely cooling the venus atmosphere the run away atmospheric pressure would reduce as it pools into liquids on the planets surface. Making venus a much better prospect for collecting enormous quantities of useful elements.
NASA is not real nor is a Venus…space walk fake including a so called round earth No round earth Only Flat!!!!!
NASA is not real? I worked there for 35 years!
Flat the only thing flat is your thinking go stand on a beach look out you can see the earth is round
Crustal delamination is also becoming increasingly recognized as an important process here on Earth too where it typically plays out beneath mountain ranges. Obviously the specific mechanisms will differ without subduction but evidence is building up that plate tectonics hasn’t always been occurring on Earth. For as inhospitable as Venus is it’s upper atmosphere is the second most hospitable world in our solar system a testament to just how hostile space is to humans.