NASA to Reveal New Discoveries about Ocean Worlds in Our Solar System

NASA is set to release new details on ocean worlds discovered by Hubble and the Cassini Spacecraft.

On Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. EDT NASA will hold a news briefing to discuss new results about ocean worlds in our solar system from the agency’s Cassini Spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope. The event will be held at the James Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in Washington and will include remote participation from experts across the country. The briefing will be broadcast live on NASA’s website and on NASA Television.

These new discoveries will help inform future ocean world exploration — including NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission planned for launch in the 2020s — and the broader search for life beyond Earth.

The news briefing participants will be:

Jim Green, director, Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Hunter Waite, Cassini Ion and Neutral Mass Spectrometer team lead at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in San Antonio

William Sparks, astronomer with the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore

Mary Voytek, astrobiology senior scientist at NASA Headquarters

Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California

Chris Glein, Cassini INMS team associate at SwRI

A question-and-answer session will take place during the event with reporters on site and by phone. Members of the public also can ask questions during the briefing using #AskNASA.

To participate by phone, reporters must contact Dwayne Brown at 202-358-1726 or [email protected] and provide their media affiliation no later than noon April 13.

For NASA TV downlink information, schedules and to view the news briefing, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Source: Felicia Chou/ Dwayne Brown, NASA