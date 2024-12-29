NASA’s Breakthrough Discovery Explains Vesta’s Mysterious Gullies

Cratered surfaces across our solar system reveal signs of ancient impacts, but mysterious gullies on Vesta might have formed through sudden brine flows triggered by meteoroid impacts.

Recent experiments mimicking Vesta’s environment suggest salty water, stabilized by sodium chloride, could flow long enough to carve channels before freezing. This discovery builds on findings from NASA’s Dawn mission, which explored Vesta and hinted at hidden subsurface ice.

The Evidence of a Cosmic Battering

Pocked with craters, the surfaces of many celestial bodies in our solar system provide clear evidence of a 4.6-billion-year history of battering by meteoroids and other space debris. Yet, on some worlds, like the giant asteroid Vesta explored by NASA’s Dawn mission, these surfaces also feature deep channels, or gullies, whose formation remains a mystery.

Hypotheses on Gullies and Brine Flows

One leading theory suggests these gullies were created by dry debris flows caused by geophysical processes, such as meteoroid impacts or temperature changes from exposure to the Sun. However, a recent NASA-funded study published in The Planetary Science Journal offers new evidence pointing to a different process: short-lived water flows triggered by impacts. These flows may have carved the gullies and left behind sediment deposits. Using laboratory equipment to recreate Vesta’s conditions, the researchers detailed for the first time the possible composition of this liquid and how long it could remain fluid before freezing.

Although the existence of frozen brine deposits on Vesta is unconfirmed, scientists have previously hypothesized that meteoroid impacts could have exposed and melted ice that lay under the surface of worlds like Vesta. In that scenario, flows resulting from this process could have etched gullies and other surface features that resemble those on Earth.

Challenges of Liquids on Airless Worlds

But how could airless worlds — celestial bodies without atmospheres and exposed to the intense vacuum of space — host liquids on the surface long enough for them to flow? Such a process would run contrary to the understanding that liquids quickly destabilize in a vacuum, changing to a gas when the pressure drops.

“Not only do impacts trigger a flow of liquid on the surface, the liquids are active long enough to create specific surface features,” said project leader and planetary scientist Jennifer Scully of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the experiments were conducted. “But for how long? Most liquids become unstable quickly on these airless bodies, where the vacuum of space is unyielding.”

The Role of Salt in Extending Liquid Stability

The critical component turns out to be sodium chloride — table salt. The experiments found that in conditions like those on Vesta, pure water froze almost instantly, while briny liquids stayed fluid for at least an hour. “That’s long enough to form the flow-associated features identified on Vesta, which were estimated to require up to a half-hour,” said lead author Michael J. Poston of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

Launched in 2007, the Dawn spacecraft traveled to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter to orbit Vesta for 14 months and Ceres for almost four years. Before ending in 2018, the mission uncovered evidence that Ceres had been home to a subsurface reservoir of brine and may still be transferring brines from its interior to the surface. The recent research offers insights into processes on Ceres but focuses on Vesta, where ice and salts may produce briny liquid when heated by an impact, scientists said.

Simulating Vesta’s Unique Environment

To re-create Vesta-like conditions that would occur after a meteoroid impact, the scientists relied on a test chamber at JPL called the Dirty Under-vacuum Simulation Testbed for Icy Environments, or DUSTIE. By rapidly reducing the air pressure surrounding samples of liquid, they mimicked the environment around fluid that comes to the surface. Exposed to vacuum conditions, pure water froze instantly. But salty fluids hung around longer, continuing to flow before freezing.

The brines they experimented with were a little over an inch (a few centimeters) deep; scientists concluded the flows on Vesta that are yards to tens of yards deep would take even longer to refreeze.

Frozen Lids and Fluid Flow

The researchers were also able to re-create the “lids” of frozen material thought to form on brines. Essentially a frozen top layer, the lids stabilize the liquid beneath them, protecting it from being exposed to the vacuum of space — or, in this case the vacuum of the DUSTIE chamber — and helping the liquid flow longer before freezing again.

This phenomenon is similar to how on Earth lava flows farther in lava tubes than when exposed to cool surface temperatures. It also matches up with modeling research conducted around potential mud volcanoes on Mars and volcanoes that may have spewed icy material from volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Europa.

“Our results contribute to a growing body of work that uses lab experiments to understand how long liquids last on a variety of worlds,” Scully said.

Reference: “Experimental Examination of Brine and Water Lifetimes after Impact on Airless Worlds” by Michael J. Poston, Samantha R. Baker, Jennifer E. C. Scully, Elizabeth M. Carey, Lauren E. Mc Keown, Julie C. Castillo-Rogez and Carol A. Raymond, 21 October 2024, The Planetary Science Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ad696a

