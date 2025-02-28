NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Goes Silent in Space – Can Engineers Bring It Back?

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer hitched a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9, successfully deploying into space.
But soon after, the mission hit a snag — engineers discovered power system issues that led to a loss of communication. Now, the team is racing against time, working with ground stations to reestablish contact and diagnose the problem.
Lunar Trailblazer’s Deployment and Initial Contact
NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 26, and mission operators at Caltech’s IPAC in Pasadena, California, established communication with the spacecraft at 5:13 p.m. PST, as planned. However, initial telemetry data revealed intermittent power system issues. By Thursday morning at 4:30 a.m. PST, contact with the spacecraft was lost.
Communication Challenges and Power System Issues
A few hours later, Lunar Trailblazer’s transmitter briefly turned back on, offering a glimmer of hope. NASA’s team is now working with ground stations to restore full communication, analyze the power system problems, and explore potential solutions.
A Bold Mission with Higher Risks
Lunar Trailblazer is part of NASA’s SIMPLEx (Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration) program, which supports low-cost, high-risk science missions by allowing them to ride-share with larger spacecraft. Because of their budget-friendly approach, SIMPLEx missions accept higher risks and operate with fewer oversight requirements. This strategy enables NASA to test cutting-edge space technologies while expanding its portfolio of specialized science missions.
NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer, a small yet powerful spacecraft, was designed to map and analyze water on the lunar surface, the mission aims to deepen our understanding of how and where water exists on the Moon.
Equipped with two advanced instruments — the High-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper (HVM3) and the Lunar Thermal Mapper (LTM) — the spacecraft will detect and characterize water in its various forms, including ice deposits in permanently shadowed regions.
As part of NASA’s Artemis program, Lunar Trailblazer will help inform future human exploration and resource utilization efforts. Now on its way, the spacecraft is set to reach lunar orbit and begin its groundbreaking mission of unraveling the Moon’s water mysteries.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
You can’t go on the cheap when flying into space, backup systems must be I place for situations like this and for sure for manned lunar missions . remember Apollo 13,!!!
Going to the Moon or Mars is a stupid expense of government funds. Humans need Oxygen to breath and live. There is NO atmosphere on the Moon and the atmosphere on Mars has only 0.19% Oxygen versus the 20% Oxygen on the Earth. What resources might be available there will be overwhelmed by the cost of bringing it to the Earth. It is a scam much like the “fear of Communism” was in Vietnam, or the “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in Iraq, or the (obsolete) weapons we are shipping to save Ukraine when the real beneficiaries of shipping those weapons to Ukraine are the US military manufacturers who are profiting by replacing the obsolete weapons with more modern and expensive weapons.
As he has done for his entire life, Trump (and his minions) are lying to us.
What the hell is Trump lying about and where does he even fit into your analysis of past wars and your perception of his evil s committed thru them? I’m pretty dumb but you make no sense.
It would be far cheaper and safer to build a “moon” say 1500-2000 miles up. Get Elon on it.
We cant just not go to the moon and mars. It is our destiny as human beings. The question isn’t is it possible, we know it is possible.. its just who is willing to pay for it?
Is America willing to foot the whole bill so we can have a Martian club house?
Yes it will crazy expensive to get a habitat (moon base) but not more expensive than the international space station already is.
a Martian club house? The Democrats will love this idea. Come to think of it, It would be a great place for Democrats only to migrate to.
Easy now… Don’t blow a gasket
Going to the Moon or Mars is a stupid expense of government funds. Humans need Oxygen to breathe and live. There is NO atmosphere on the Moon and the atmosphere on Mars has only 0.19% Oxygen versus the 20% Oxygen on the Earth. What resources might be available there will be overwhelmed by the cost of bringing it to the Earth. It is a scam much like the “fear of Communism” was in Vietnam, or the “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in Iraq, or the (obsolete) weapons we are shipping to save Ukraine when the real beneficiaries of shipping those weapons to Ukraine are the US military manufacturers who are profiting by replacing the obsolete weapons with more modern and expensive weapons.
As he has done for his entire life, Trump (and his minions) are lying to us.
You are entitled to your opinion and to voice it. I totally disagree. Eventually this planet will no longer support us either from natural changes or man-made. We must learn to colonize off this world or become extinct. Baby steps required like this mission
I am all for “extinct”
We are one small planet that does not even qualify as a grain of sand in the scale of the universe. for human survival we must explore first our Solar system and then beyond. Impacts on Earth have proven that it only takes one big hit to eradicate our lives if we do not expand outwards then we will seal our own fate.
Love is in the air.. maybe it’s time to either let China do it or ask them to help us. We have way too many smart people who are so amazing but can’t made a electric car as good as the Chinese. Almost like that joke, how did the chinese beat us to the moon, one on top of the other and the other. lol