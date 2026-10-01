NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 Could Reach the ISS in Record Time – Watch Live

NASA’s Crew-13 could set a new U.S. record by reaching the International Space Station in just 7 hours and 50 minutes.

NASA will broadcast the major events surrounding its SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station, including preparations before liftoff, the launch itself, and the spacecraft’s arrival and docking.

Coverage will be available across several NASA platforms. Viewers can find streaming options here.

Crew-13 Heads to the International Space Station

Crew-13 is scheduled to lift off at 11:10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 1, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Docking at the International Space Station is targeted for about 7 p.m. later that day.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov. After arriving at the station, the four crew members will begin a long-duration science mission in orbit.

In-person events are limited to media representatives who were previously credentialed. Media can request call-in information for applicable events.

NASA’s Crew-13 coverage schedule is listed below (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations).

Wednesday, September 30

5 p.m.: Prelaunch news conference

Participants include:

Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Dana Weigel, manager, Low Earth Orbit Program, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences, and Space Medicine, CSA

William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron

Thursday, October 1

9:20 a.m.: Launch coverage begins

11:10 a.m.: Launch

After launch coverage ends, NASA will provide audio-only communications involving Crew-13, the International Space Station, and flight controllers while Dragon travels toward the orbital laboratory.

12:45 p.m.: Postlaunch news conference

Participants include:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Dana Weigel, manager, Low Earth Orbit Program, NASA Johnson

Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences, and Space Medicine, CSA

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science and Dragon Programs, SpaceX

A Record-Fast Trip to the Space Station

NASA’s live coverage will resume as Dragon approaches the International Space Station for rendezvous and docking.

The mission is expected to take just 7 hours and 50 minutes from launch to docking on October 1. If completed as planned, it will mark the fastest trip to the space station ever made by a U.S. spacecraft.

5:20 p.m.: Arrival coverage begins

7 p.m.: Targeted docking at the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module

8:45 p.m.: Hatch opening, followed by welcome remarks

Crew-13 Begins Its Mission in Orbit

After entering the station, the Crew-13 astronauts and cosmonaut will briefly work alongside members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission as the two teams complete a handover.

Crew-12 is expected to begin its journey back to Earth no earlier than Monday, October 5. NASA plans to provide additional information about the Crew-12 return after Crew-13 has safely arrived at the station.

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