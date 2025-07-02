New AI Tool Detects 9 Types of Dementia From a Single Scan

A new Mayo Clinic AI tool detects dementia patterns in brain scans with remarkable precision, potentially transforming early diagnosis.

A powerful new artificial intelligence tool developed by Mayo Clinic could transform how doctors detect dementia. The tool, called StateViewer, can spot brain activity patterns tied to nine different types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, using just one widely available brain scan.

Published in the journal Neurology, the study shows that StateViewer correctly identified the type of dementia in 88% of cases. Additionally, it helped doctors analyze scans nearly twice as fast and with up to three times greater accuracy compared to traditional methods.

Researchers trained the AI using over 3,600 brain scans from both patients with dementia and individuals without cognitive issues. This large dataset allowed the tool to learn the subtle patterns that distinguish one type of dementia from another.

Early and accurate diagnosis is one of the biggest challenges in dementia care—especially when multiple brain conditions overlap. This tool could be a game-changer, helping match patients with treatments earlier, when interventions are likely to be most effective.

What’s more, because StateViewer uses common imaging techniques, it could bring advanced diagnostic support to hospitals and clinics that don’t have specialized neurology teams.

The rising toll of dementia

Dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide, with nearly 10 million new cases each year. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form, is now the fifth-leading cause of death globally. Diagnosing dementia typically requires cognitive tests, blood draws, imaging, clinical interviews, and specialist referrals. Even with extensive testing, distinguishing conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia remains challenging, including for highly experienced specialists.

StateViewer was developed under the direction of David Jones, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurologist and director of the Mayo Clinic Neurology Artificial Intelligence Program.

“Every patient who walks into my clinic carries a unique story shaped by the brain’s complexity,” Dr. Jones says. “That complexity drew me to neurology and continues to drive my commitment to clearer answers. StateViewer reflects that commitment — a step toward earlier understanding, more precise treatment and, one day, changing the course of these diseases.”

To bring that vision to life, Dr. Jones worked alongside Leland Barnard, Ph.D., a data scientist who leads the AI engineering behind StateViewer.

“As we were designing StateViewer, we never lost sight of the fact that behind every data point and brain scan was a person facing a difficult diagnosis and urgent questions,” Dr. Barnard says. “Seeing how this tool could assist physicians with real-time, precise insights and guidance highlights the potential of machine learning for clinical medicine.”

Turning brain patterns into clinical insight

The tool analyzes a fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) scan, which shows how the brain uses glucose for energy. It then compares the scan to a large database of scans from people with confirmed dementia diagnoses and identifies patterns that match specific types, or combinations, of dementia.

Alzheimer’s typically affects memory and processing regions, Lewy body dementia involves areas tied to attention and movement, and frontotemporal dementia alters regions responsible for language and behavior. StateViewer displays these patterns through color-coded brain maps that highlight key areas of brain activity, giving all clinicians, even those without neurology training, a visual explanation of what the AI sees and how it supports the diagnosis.

Mayo Clinic researchers plan to expand the tool’s use and will continue evaluating its performance in a variety of clinical settings.

