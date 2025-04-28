New Hope: Memory-Enhanced NK Cells Could Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Natural killer cells aren’t just mindless defenders — a special type, adaptive NK cells, remember their enemies and come back even stronger.

New research shows these powerful immune warriors can infiltrate tumors, rally the immune system, and may offer fresh hope for hard-to-treat cancers like ovarian cancer, changing everything we thought we knew about NK cells.

NK Cells: The Body’s Frontline Against Cancer and Viruses

Natural killer (NK) cells are a type of white blood cell that plays a vital role in protecting the body from viral infections and cancer. Unlike other immune cells, NK cells can recognize and eliminate abnormal cells, such as tumor cells, without needing prior exposure.

A special subset known as adaptive NK (aNK) cells can “remember” previous encounters with infections or tumors. This memory allows them to respond more quickly and aggressively if they encounter the same threat again, a trait that makes them especially promising for cancer therapy.

Memory-Boosted aNK Cells: A Game Changer

New research shows that aNK cells can recognize specific signals from tumors, infiltrate cancerous tissues, and coordinate with other immune cells to launch an even stronger attack. Their enhanced abilities position them as a powerful new tool in the fight against cancer.

“Our results demonstrate that aNK cells have great potential for treating cancer, especially for patients with difficult-to-treat ovarian cancer,” says Dhifaf Sarhan, senior lecturer at the Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, who led the research.

Hope for Hard-to-Treat Ovarian Cancer

“The study also challenges previous perceptions of NK cells, which have historically been considered only innate immune cells with no memory function against cancer,” she continues. “This opens new opportunities for the development of innovative immunotherapies.”

The study involved comprehensive analyses of human immune cells and ovarian tumor tissues, utilizing advanced RNA and gene expression mapping techniques at the single-cell level. This allowed the researchers to investigate how aNK cells interact with ovarian cancer tumor cells.

Unlocking Tumor Interactions With Cutting-Edge Techniques

“The next step in our research is to develop methods that increase the number and activity of aNK cells in patients, followed by clinical trials to evaluate their effect on patient survival rates,” says Dhifaf Sarhan.

See the scientific article for information about funders and potential conflicts of interest.

Reference: “Adaptive NK Cells Exhibit Tumor-Specific Immune Memory and Cytotoxicity in Ovarian Cancer” by Yizhe Sun, Andrea Rodgers Furones, Okan Gultekin, Shruti Khare, Shi Yong Neo, Wenyang Shi, Lidia Moyano-Galceran, Kong-Peng Lam, Ramanuj Dasgupta, Jonas Fuxe, Sahar Salehi, Kaisa Lehti and Dhifaf Sarhan, 28 April 2025, Cancer Immunology Research.

DOI: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-24-0852

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