New Research Links Plant-Based Meat to Depression

Vegetarians consuming plant-based meat alternatives may face increased risks of depression and inflammation, though these foods lower IBS risk. Further research is needed to confirm these findings and their broader implications.
Evidence is growing that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) can harm our health. But what if you follow a vegetarian diet? Are UPFs still a concern?
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives (PBMAs), a common choice among vegetarians, are classified as ultra-processed foods and may carry similar risks.
A groundbreaking study published in Food Frontiers by researchers from the University of Surrey found that vegetarians who consumed PBMAs faced a 42% higher risk of depression compared to vegetarians who avoided these products.
The study, which was led by Hana Navratilova, analyzed data from the UK Biobank and found no notable differences in intake of sodium, free sugar, total sugar, or saturated fatty acids between those vegetarians who ate PBMAs and those who did not. The researchers did find, however, that those who eat PBMAs had higher blood pressure and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, a marker of inflammation, and lower levels of apolipoprotein A, a protein associated with HDL, a “good” cholesterol; PBMA consumption was, however, also linked to a reduced risk of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) by 40%.
Expert Perspectives and Study Limitations
Professor Nophar Geifman, from the School of Health Sciences at the University of Surrey, and senior author of the study, said: “The overall findings are reassuring, suggesting that plant-based meat alternatives may be a safe option when they are part of an overall balanced diet. However, the potential link between these types of food, inflammation, and depression warrants further investigation.”
The study presented some limitations due to the data collected, which was predominantly from a white population in the UK, and dietary information only being gathered at the beginning of the study, not accounting for potential changes over time.
Professor Anthony Whetton, co-author of the study from the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Surrey, said:
“Ultra-processed plant-based meat alternatives can be a useful way for people to transition to a vegetarian diet effectively, and that helps with sustainable agricultural practices. Further research, including longitudinal studies and trials with more diverse populations, is necessary to confirm these findings and the relationship between vegetarian foods and mood.”
Reference: “Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Intake and Its Association With Health Status Among Vegetarians of the UK Biobank Volunteer Population” by Hana F. Navratilova, Anthony D. Whetton and Nophar Geifman, 16 December 2024, Food Frontiers.
DOI: 10.1002/fft2.532
