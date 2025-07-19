Study Warns: Common Sweeteners Linked to Concerning Developmental Effects

A new study links artificial sweeteners and added sugars to early puberty in genetically predisposed children.

Children who regularly consume certain sweeteners found in common foods and drinks may face a higher likelihood of entering puberty earlier than expected, especially if they carry specific genetic traits. This finding comes from a new study recently presented at ENDO 2025, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society.

The research identified a significant link between the intake of aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin, and added sugars and the onset of early puberty. Among teens who consumed higher amounts of these substances, the risk of developing central precocious puberty was notably elevated, particularly for those with a genetic predisposition.

“This study is one of the first to connect modern dietary habits — specifically sweetener intake — with both genetic factors and early puberty development in a large, real-world cohort,” said Yang-Ching Chen, M.D., Ph.D., of Taipei Municipal Wan Fang Hospital and Taipei Medical University in Taipei, Taiwan. “It also highlights gender differences in how sweeteners affect boys and girls, adding an important layer to our understanding of individualized health risks.”

Central precocious puberty, a condition where puberty begins unusually early due to premature activation in the brain, is being seen more often in children. The condition can result in several complications later in life, including emotional difficulties, reduced adult height, and an increased risk of developing metabolic and reproductive health issues.

How Sweeteners Influence Development

Chen’s previous research found that certain sweeteners can directly influence hormones and gut bacteria linked to early puberty. For example, one artificial sweetener called acesulfame potassium or AceK was shown to trigger the release of puberty-related hormones by activating “sweet taste” pathways in brain cells and increasing stress-related molecules. Another sweetener, glycyrrhizin—found in licorice—was found to change the balance of gut bacteria and reduce the activity of genes involved in triggering puberty.

“This suggests that what children eat and drink, especially products with sweeteners, may have a surprising and powerful impact on their development,” Chen said.

The new findings come from the Taiwan Pubertal Longitudinal Study (TPLS), begun in 2018. The study included data from 1,407 teens. Central precocious puberty was diagnosed in 481 teens. The researchers assessed teens’ sweetener intake through validated questionnaires and testing of urine samples. Genetic predisposition was quantified using polygenic risk scores derived from 19 genes related to central precocious puberty. Early puberty was diagnosed based on medical exams, hormone levels, and scans.

Gender Differences in Risk

Sucralose consumption was linked to a higher risk of central precocious puberty in boys and consumption of glycyrrhizin, sucralose, and added sugars was associated with a higher risk of central precocious puberty in girls.

“The findings are directly relevant to families, pediatricians, and public health authorities,” Chen said. “They suggest that screening for genetic risk and moderating sweetener intake could help prevent early puberty and its long-term health consequences. This could lead to new dietary guidelines or risk assessment tools for children, supporting healthier development.”

