New Study Confirms Antidepressants Work for Anxiety – But the Long-Term Story Is Unwritten

Antidepressants work, at least in the short term, when it comes to treating generalized anxiety disorder.

A new Cochrane review of 37 trials and over 12,000 participants confirms their effectiveness over a placebo. However, there’s a catch: most studies only lasted a few months, leaving unanswered questions about long-term effects. While experts emphasize that these medications significantly reduce anxiety, they also acknowledge the need for more research, especially for patients with multiple mental health conditions.

Antidepressants Confirmed Effective for Anxiety

A new Cochrane review confirms that antidepressants effectively reduce symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in clinical trials, though there is limited data on their long-term effects.

GAD is a common condition that affects millions worldwide, causing excessive worry about daily life. Antidepressants, especially selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), are widely recommended treatments, endorsed by organizations such as the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. However, misunderstandings persist, as some healthcare professionals and patients are unaware that antidepressants are used beyond treating depression. The term also carries stigma, which can impact treatment decisions.

Analyzing the Research: 37 Trials and 12,000 Participants

The review examined 37 randomized controlled trials involving over 12,000 participants, comparing antidepressants to a placebo. Most studies were conducted in high-income countries, including the United States and parts of Europe, and included both men and women. About 60% of participants were female, reflecting the clinical prevalence of GAD.

Findings showed that antidepressants significantly outperformed placebos, with a 41% higher response rate among those taking the medication. Dropout rates were similar between the two groups, suggesting that antidepressants are generally well tolerated.

Expert Insights on Antidepressant Use

“The research shows that antidepressants are highly effective at treating GAD, at least in the specific circumstances seen in trials,” says senior author Dr. Giuseppe Guaiana, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University, and Chief of Psychiatry at St Thomas Elgin General Hospital. “For people with Generalized Anxiety Disorder and no other conditions, we have good evidence that antidepressants lead to clinically meaningful improvements over a one- to three-month period compared to placebo.

“We don’t have enough evidence to say how effective they may be in patients with GAD alongside other mental health conditions, which is much more common in clinical practice. Most of the patients I see with GAD also have other mental health conditions, so future trials should investigate the effects of different treatment strategies on patients with multiple conditions.”

Gaps in Long-Term Data: What We Still Don’t Know

The review also highlights the lack of data on the long-term effects of antidepressants. Most included trials lasted between 4 to 12 weeks, with no long-term follow-up.

“We don’t have enough information on the potential long-term benefits and harms of antidepressants, even though people often take them for years,” says first author Katarina Kopcalic, who conducted the review at Western University. “This is an area that needs further exploration in future trials.”

Balancing Effectiveness with Long-Term Uncertainty

Despite these limitations, the review delivers a clear message: antidepressants are effective for managing GAD, particularly for patients who do not respond well to non-pharmacological treatments. However, more independent, long-term research is needed to understand their full impact, especially in patients with multiple conditions.

Reference: “Antidepressants versus placebo for generalised anxiety disorder (GAD)” by Katarina Kopcalic, Justin Arcaro, Antonio Pinto, Shehzad Ali, Corrado Barbui, Chiara Curatoli, Janet Martin and Giuseppe Guaiana, 30 January 2025, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD012942.pub2

