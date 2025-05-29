New Study Reveals Just a Few Minutes of Exercise Can Reduce Your Risk of Dementia

A new study confirms: exercise positively impacts brain health.

Exciting new research is showing that even short bursts of physical activity can make a big difference to your health. This idea caught widespread attention in Norway earlier this year when researchers Ulrik Wisløff and Atefe R. Tari from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) released their book Microtraining: 7 Weeks to Boost Fitness and Strength.

Now, the same scientists are turning their focus to the brain. In collaboration with experts from the Queensland Brain Institute in Australia, they’ve explored how staying active, or simply being in good shape, can play a powerful role in supporting brain health.

Promising measures

The study, which has been published in the British medical journal The Lancet, shows that the brain definitely benefits from physical activity.

Endurance training and good fitness can reduce the risk of dementia and promote healthy brain aging.

” And it is never too late to start,” says Atefe R. Tari, the study’s first author.

Even small amounts of physical activity may be enough to protect the aging brain, the researchers concluded.

“We summarize research that clearly indicates that exercise is not only important for the heart, but also for the brain. Physical activity appears to be one of the most promising measures we have to prevent cognitive decline and dementia,” Tari said.

Slows down aging processes

The article evaluated evidence from both animal and human studies, and shows how physical activity affects inflammation, blood flow, immune function, brain plasticity, and the release of protective molecules in the blood – processes that weaken with age and contribute to the development of neurodegenerative diseases.

“These are mechanisms that play an important role in the development of dementia and cognitive decline,” Tari said.

Tari and Wisløff are researchers at the Cardiac Exercise Research Group (CERG) at NTNU, and have previously promoted the idea that microtraining – going from no activity to incorporating small doses of pulse training into everyday life – be included in the recommendations from Norwegian health authorities.

Today, the recommendation is at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of high intensity per week.

“Fully 50 to 70 per cent of the population does not manage today’s activity recommendations, Wisløff said.

Small doses – high intensity

The researchers point out that exercising much less than what the current recommendations recommend can provide great benefits – as long as the intensity of the training is high.

Tari and Wisløff believe that this new study makes it even more important to get the message out.

“We believe it’s time for health authorities to provide clearer advice on how important exercise is for the brain. Our review shows that even small doses of high-intensity activity – equivalent to brisk walking where you can’t sing – can reduce the risk of dementia by up to 40 per cent,” Wisløff said.

Never too late to start

International research supports the NTNU researchers’ findings. In a commentary in Nature Medicine in January, American researchers argued that public guidelines need to be updated. Even small doses of physical activity provide health benefits.

“Today’s recommendations emphasize total activity, but we show that even small amounts of high intensity exercise have an effect on the brain. This should be communicated more clearly – it may be what motivates people to get started. A little is better than nothing – and it’s never too late to start,” says Tari.

As life expectancy increases, cognitive decline and dementia are becoming a major public health challenge. Since there is still no cure, prevention is crucial.

“Exercise is cheap, accessible, and has no side effects. It should be considered a first-line measure to preserve brain health,” Tari said.

Reference: “Neuroprotective mechanisms of exercise and the importance of fitness for healthy brain ageing” by Atefe R Tari, Tara L Walker, Aleksi M Huuha, Sigrid B Sando and Ulrik Wisloff, 29 March 2025, The Lancet.

DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(25)00184-9

