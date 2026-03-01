New Toothpaste Stops Gum Disease Without Harming Healthy Bacteria

Researchers have developed a targeted approach to combat periodontitis without disrupting the natural balance of the oral microbiome. The innovation could reshape how gum disease is treated while preserving beneficial bacteria.

The human mouth contains a remarkably complex community of more than 700 bacterial species, yet only a small fraction are responsible for periodontitis. These harmful microbes collect in dental plaque, especially along the gum line, where they trigger inflammation known as gingivitis.

If this inflammation becomes chronic, it can progress to periodontitis, a condition linked not only to gum recession and tooth loss but also to broader health risks. When disease-causing bacteria enter the bloodstream, they have been associated with conditions such as diabetes, rheumatic disease, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, chronic inflammatory bowel disease, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

Traditional oral care products, including alcohol based mouthwashes and those containing chlorhexidine, kill harmful bacteria but also wipe out beneficial microorganisms. As the oral microbiome rebuilds after treatment, pathogens such as Porphyromonas gingivalis often recover more quickly because inflamed gum tissue provides an environment in which they thrive. Beneficial bacteria grow back more slowly, and the microbial balance can quickly shift again into dysbiosis, increasing the likelihood that disease will return.

At the Halle branch of the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI, researchers have identified a compound that specifically targets pathogens like Porphyromonas gingivalis without disturbing the broader microbial community.

Stephan Schilling, Head of the Fraunhofer IZI branch Molecular Drug Biochemistry and Therapy Development, describes how the compound, called guanidinoethylbenzylamino imidazopyridine acetate, works: “Rather than simply killing gingivitis pathogens, it inhibits their growth. They are unable to exert their toxic effects, so beneficial bacteria can occupy niches that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. In this way, the substance works in harmony with healthy bacteria to gently rebuild and stabilize the microbial balance in the mouth,” says Schilling.

From concept to product

The foundation for this technology was laid through an EU funded research project involving international partners. In 2018, the spin off company Periotrap Pharmaceuticals GmbH was established in Halle to translate the research into practical oral care solutions. Working closely with Fraunhofer IZI and the Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS, PerioTrap developed a microbiome friendly toothpaste. “The product is designed to prevent periodontitis. Like conventional toothpaste, it also contains abrasives and fluoride to prevent tooth decay,” explains Mirko Buchholz, one of the founders.

Transforming the laboratory discovery into a usable ingredient required extensive testing. The active compound had to effectively block harmful bacteria without being toxic, avoid entering the bloodstream, and prevent unwanted side effects such as tooth discoloration. Researchers at Fraunhofer IZI carried out biochemical and structural biology studies to refine the formulation.

“This allows us to gain a better understanding of how the substances work and determine the optimum composition of the toothpaste’s active ingredients,” Schilling explains. The institute draws on longstanding expertise in identifying and evaluating compounds that target disease mechanisms and infectious agents.

Fraunhofer IMWS contributed its materials science capabilities by examining how each formulation interacted with teeth and gum tissue. Andreas Kiesow, Group Manager Characterization of Medical and Cosmetic Care Products, explains: “Scanning electron microscopy, chemical characterization, and quantitative measurements enable us to draw detailed conclusions about a substance’s compatibility and function. To put it simply: We ultimately find out whether the toothpaste works or not.”

Quality ensured by Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)

All research was conducted in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, which require rigorous, officially recognized testing procedures. These standards ensure that results are accepted by national and international authorities. “Compliance with GLP guidelines was a key element of the project. We didn’t just develop a good toothpaste with a new ingredient: we developed a high-quality oral care product of medical grade standard,” says Schilling.

Development continues beyond toothpaste. In collaboration with the Fraunhofer institutes, PerioTrap has also created a care gel designed for use after professional dental cleaning. The gel is intended to suppress pathogenic bacteria, stabilize the oral microbiome, and maintain healthy gum tissue.

Additional products are in progress, including a mouthwash and other oral care applications. The technology may also extend to veterinary care, as periodontitis in dogs and cats arises from similar biological mechanisms, opening the door to future pet care products.

SciTechDaily is not affiliated with PerioTrap Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Fraunhofer IZI/IMWS, or any related company. This article is editorial content and was not sponsored. Content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice or an endorsement.

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