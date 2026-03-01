New Toothpaste Stops Gum Disease Without Harming Healthy Bacteria

Researchers have developed a targeted approach to combat periodontitis without disrupting the natural balance of the oral microbiome. The innovation could reshape how gum disease is treated while preserving beneficial bacteria.
The human mouth contains a remarkably complex community of more than 700 bacterial species, yet only a small fraction are responsible for periodontitis. These harmful microbes collect in dental plaque, especially along the gum line, where they trigger inflammation known as gingivitis.
If this inflammation becomes chronic, it can progress to periodontitis, a condition linked not only to gum recession and tooth loss but also to broader health risks. When disease-causing bacteria enter the bloodstream, they have been associated with conditions such as diabetes, rheumatic disease, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, chronic inflammatory bowel disease, and even Alzheimer’s disease.
Traditional oral care products, including alcohol based mouthwashes and those containing chlorhexidine, kill harmful bacteria but also wipe out beneficial microorganisms. As the oral microbiome rebuilds after treatment, pathogens such as Porphyromonas gingivalis often recover more quickly because inflamed gum tissue provides an environment in which they thrive. Beneficial bacteria grow back more slowly, and the microbial balance can quickly shift again into dysbiosis, increasing the likelihood that disease will return.
At the Halle branch of the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI, researchers have identified a compound that specifically targets pathogens like Porphyromonas gingivalis without disturbing the broader microbial community.
Stephan Schilling, Head of the Fraunhofer IZI branch Molecular Drug Biochemistry and Therapy Development, describes how the compound, called guanidinoethylbenzylamino imidazopyridine acetate, works: “Rather than simply killing gingivitis pathogens, it inhibits their growth. They are unable to exert their toxic effects, so beneficial bacteria can occupy niches that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. In this way, the substance works in harmony with healthy bacteria to gently rebuild and stabilize the microbial balance in the mouth,” says Schilling.
From concept to product
The foundation for this technology was laid through an EU funded research project involving international partners. In 2018, the spin off company Periotrap Pharmaceuticals GmbH was established in Halle to translate the research into practical oral care solutions. Working closely with Fraunhofer IZI and the Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS, PerioTrap developed a microbiome friendly toothpaste. “The product is designed to prevent periodontitis. Like conventional toothpaste, it also contains abrasives and fluoride to prevent tooth decay,” explains Mirko Buchholz, one of the founders.
Transforming the laboratory discovery into a usable ingredient required extensive testing. The active compound had to effectively block harmful bacteria without being toxic, avoid entering the bloodstream, and prevent unwanted side effects such as tooth discoloration. Researchers at Fraunhofer IZI carried out biochemical and structural biology studies to refine the formulation.
“This allows us to gain a better understanding of how the substances work and determine the optimum composition of the toothpaste’s active ingredients,” Schilling explains. The institute draws on longstanding expertise in identifying and evaluating compounds that target disease mechanisms and infectious agents.
Fraunhofer IMWS contributed its materials science capabilities by examining how each formulation interacted with teeth and gum tissue. Andreas Kiesow, Group Manager Characterization of Medical and Cosmetic Care Products, explains: “Scanning electron microscopy, chemical characterization, and quantitative measurements enable us to draw detailed conclusions about a substance’s compatibility and function. To put it simply: We ultimately find out whether the toothpaste works or not.”
Quality ensured by Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)
All research was conducted in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, which require rigorous, officially recognized testing procedures. These standards ensure that results are accepted by national and international authorities. “Compliance with GLP guidelines was a key element of the project. We didn’t just develop a good toothpaste with a new ingredient: we developed a high-quality oral care product of medical grade standard,” says Schilling.
Development continues beyond toothpaste. In collaboration with the Fraunhofer institutes, PerioTrap has also created a care gel designed for use after professional dental cleaning. The gel is intended to suppress pathogenic bacteria, stabilize the oral microbiome, and maintain healthy gum tissue.
Additional products are in progress, including a mouthwash and other oral care applications. The technology may also extend to veterinary care, as periodontitis in dogs and cats arises from similar biological mechanisms, opening the door to future pet care products.
SciTechDaily is not affiliated with PerioTrap Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Fraunhofer IZI/IMWS, or any related company. This article is editorial content and was not sponsored. Content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice or an endorsement.
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So you guys are just running ads now?
I was wondering the same thing. What a joke.
Plus made up stories that take you to a YouTube made up video. Recently had one re the frsud in MN. There’s enough reality about that criminality without having to make up any click bait.
Interesting important and you learn a lot micro bacteria certain bacteria in your gut are very important
Does the new tooth paste work for mouth candida albicans
Does the new tooth paste work for mouth candida albicans or anguilar chelitist
Has this compound been tested for carcinogenicity? I did not see any references to this. Complex organic compounds are often carcinogenic.
I would love to try this toothpaste I have been suffering with periodontal stuff for 5 yrs
Does it contain fluoride?
The article specifically said it does contain fluoride.
Does it ship to the U.S.?
Looked this name up its not available to even purchase
?!
Where can I get it? I’m in the US
I can’t believe that the makers of this ground breaking and beneficial toothpaste product would put a “poison pill” like fluoride in it. That means I, for one, will never put the stuff in my mouth, and never experience it’s potential benefits. So sad!
I was gutted to read the same as the commenter above. Fluoride! A neuro toxin. Any specialists these days should know it has no health benefits. Catch up please then launch your products. Such a shame.
I guess they want to make money out of people who are suffering. Because people who have got gum disease will try anything. I’ve got gum disease and I have a deep cleaning done at the dentist twice a year which costs £300. Hardly got any money left over for groceries or even to go to the hair dressers. And these people out there all they want is others money for their greed. But if this toothpaste helps then that’s really good but if its a con then shame on them.
No one cares if you use it my dude
I have a child vegative state so under to attend to cleaning teeth in the traditional way, is there a product with these benefits for patients in this condition? And yes would prefer no fluoride if possible but will take it with it.
Try Dr Gingers Products they are 100 % organic no toxins or Floride made from natural stuff like coconuts . Rebuilds healthy microbiobe
Plus made up stories that take you to a YouTube made up video. Recently had one re the frsud in MN. There’s enough reality about that criminality without having to make up any click bait.
Where can we get this product? The article does not say? Geez
Why with fluoride ?
15 euros for a 75 ml toothpaste?
Who exactly is the target group?
It is always sad when a product that could potentially be really good ends up being out of reach for so many people, because money seems to matter more than making the benefits accessible to more people.
Zahnpasta. My new favorite word.
Look into the carnivore diet to learn of its amazing dental health benefits.