No More Singularities? Quantum Gravity Could Finally Solve the Black Hole Mystery

Scientists have discovered a way to create black holes without the mysterious singularities where physics breaks down.
By using pure gravity rather than exotic matter, their new model challenges previous theories and brings us closer to understanding the true nature of spacetime. This breakthrough not only simplifies the conditions for black hole formation but also aligns with the fundamental laws of thermodynamics. The research opens doors to new astrophysical applications and could ultimately reveal how the universe prevents singularities from forming.
Black Holes Without Singularities
Black holes, as described by Albert Einstein’s theory of General Relativity, are thought to contain singularities — points where the laws of physics no longer apply. Understanding how these singularities might be resolved within the framework of quantum gravity remains one of the biggest challenges in theoretical physics.
Now, researchers from the Institute of Cosmos Sciences at the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) have made a groundbreaking discovery. For the first time, they have demonstrated that black holes can form purely through gravitational effects, without requiring exotic matter — an ingredient that some previous models depended on.
Published in Physics Letters B, this finding offers new insights into the quantum nature of gravity and could reshape our understanding of the true structure of spacetime.
Exotic Matter No Longer Needed
The term exotic matter refers to a type of matter that has unusual properties not found in ordinary matter. It often has a negative energy density, creates repulsive gravitational effects, and can violate certain energy conditions in general relativity. Exotic matter is largely theoretical and has not been observed in nature, but is used in models to explore concepts such as wormholes, faster-than-light travel and the resolution of black hole singularities.
The new study mathematically demonstrates that an infinite series of higher-order gravitational corrections can eliminate these singularities and result in so-called regular black holes.
Pure Gravity and Regular Black Holes
Unlike previous models, which required exotic matter, this new study reveals that pure gravity — without additional matter fields — can generate regular black holes without singularities.
This discovery represents a significant departure from previous theories and simplifies the conditions necessary for regular black holes.
“The beauty of our construction is that it is based only on modifications of the Einstein equations predicted naturally by quantum gravity. No other components are needed,” says researcher Pablo A. Cano, from the Department of Quantum Physics and Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics and ICCUB.
The theories deployed by the ICCUB team are applicable to any dimension of spacetime greater than or equal to five. “The reason for considering higher spacetime dimensions is purely technical,” says Cano, “as it allows us to reduce the mathematical complexity of the problem.” However, the researchers say that “the same conclusions should apply to our four-dimensional spacetime.”
Unraveling the Mystery of Singularities
“Most scientists agree that the singularities of general relativity must ultimately be resolved, although we know very little about how this process might be achieved. Our work provides the first mechanism to achieve this in a robust way, albeit under certain symmetry assumptions,” explains Robie Hennigar (UB and ICCUB). “It is not yet clear how nature prevents the formation of singularities in the universe, but we hope that our model will help us to gain a better understanding of this process,” says the expert.
Thermodynamics and Astrophysical Insights
The study also explores the thermodynamic properties of these regular black holes and reveals that they comply with the first law of thermodynamics. The theories developed provide a robust framework for understanding the thermodynamics of black holes in a completely universal and unambiguous way. This consistency adds credibility and potential applicability to the findings.
The researchers plan to extend their work to four-dimensional spacetime and explore the implications of their findings in various astrophysical scenarios. They also aim to investigate the stability and possible observational signatures of these regular black holes.
“These theories not only predict singularity-free black holes, but also allow us to understand how these objects form and what is the fate of matter falling into a black hole. We are already working on these questions and expect to find really exciting results,” concludes Cano.
Reference: “Regular black holes from pure gravity” by Pablo Bueno, Pablo A. Cano and Robie A. Hennigar, 16 January 2025, Physics Letters B.
DOI: 10.1016/j.physletb.2025.139260
I had a look at the scientific paper referenced here and I didn’t see these scientists mention anything like that. It’s a piece of theoretical work.
Mathematics has many times predicted phenomenon later shown to be empirically true. Dirac’s math-based prediction of antimatter is but one example. Quantum physics is mostly math and verified experimentally time and again. Dismissing math as you have done is a categorical error.
Absolutely no one in physics is pretending it’s all figured out.
Real scientists don’t profess to know anything for certain.
I believe this to be somewhat correct if you’re interested in gravity as Magnetism you can read my published papers on OSF.io
I explain exactly how gravity is Magnetism, I also have a paper on blackholes and singularities without invoking dark matter and keeping thermal dynamics and Einstein’s theories in place.
This is my work:
In general relativity, gravity doesn’t pull anything, SpaceTime condense toward massive objects creating a curved pathway around massive objects that becomes steeper the closer you get to the object.
Philosophically speaking, singularity of a black hole isn’t empty. It has an infinite density and no volume. Something that has no volume can’t be empty or full so we can’t use these linguistic terms to describe a space time gravitational singularity.
I believe this to be somewhat correct if you’re interested in gravity as Magnetism you can read my published papers on OSF.io
I explain exactly how gravity is Magnetism, I also have a paper on blackholes and singularities without invoking dark matter and keeping thermal dynamics and Einstein’s theories in place.
This is my work:
A singularity in GR is not a location on the manifold but a condition upon a spacetime such that world-lines find their terminus.
There is no time-like killing vector on the interior spacetime, meaning, concepts such as volume and density can’t even be uniquely defined.
Most physicists today do not understand Einstein’s General Relativity.
Einstein wrote a paper with Mayer in 1932 asking what is the correct basis for Relativity…… they found it was quaternions. When General Relativity is received using a quarternion basis, lonand behold, there’s Gravity and EM together. Everyone missed it. When the world then explored we find there is only Gravity and EM together……. The strong and weak forces are derived from Gravity and EM at atomic distances.
Every physics course I had in college started with a simple premise. “Everything you’ve been taught so far is wrong. We just simplified it so your simple minds could absorb it. here’s the real physics.” That was 50 years ago. I see that practice is still going on.
That goes way back before 50 years. Education has always been a process of successive approximation. In primary school I was taught that you can’t take 3 from 2.
In HS I was taught that you not only can, sometimes you must. And now we know that Nature herself requires that √-1 is not only a mathematical placeholder, but an object that inheres in certain quantum realities:
“Quantum Physics Falls Apart without Imaginary Numbers”
—Scientific American, April 1, 2023
It would be appreciated if the article would include their definition of Singularity – seems that different articles define it differently.
Scientific research does not have and never will have “Experts” When journalist insist on throwing this expert label around only underscores that fact that they are writing about something they really do not understand.
I agree that the word “expert” is a bit cringe worthy, especially in the public climate today. But in scentific circles, this word means something a bit different than what it has come to imply in the public. An “expert” isn’t someone who “knows everything” and is “infallible”, but more like someone who is considerably more studied than the typical person on a given topic.
Like a mechanic would be an “expert” at fixing cars. It doesn’t mean they can solve every problem, but the average mechanic will do better than the average member of the public when it comes to fixing a car.
In this case, it seems the original article was a press release from the University of Barcelona, written in Spanish, and then translated to English for SciTechDaily. It’s possible that “expert” is a more acceptable term in Spanish than in English. And this bit of nuance may be responsible for the use of that term.
Of course this conclusion is theoretical and the math does use unconventional processes , they have reached out side of the box and have explained that a singularity is not the only path , seems with the multitude amount of gravitational waves crossing all the plains of flat space and time and build on top of each other their math with a collolation to thermal dynamics has merit , don’t be like the professors that once concluded that Einstein was wrong in his conclusions of physics .
Mike O’Neill – I must ask why the following is mentioned, when there is absolutely no mention of this stuff in the journal article you referenced:
“The theories deployed by the ICCUB team are applicable to any dimension of spacetime greater than or equal to five. “The reason for considering higher spacetime dimensions is purely technical,” says Cano, “as it allows us to reduce the mathematical complexity of the problem.” However, the researchers say that “the same conclusions should apply to our four-dimensional spacetime.””
“The researchers plan to extend their work to four-dimensional spacetime and explore the implications of their findings in various astrophysical scenarios. They also aim to investigate the stability and possible observational signatures of these regular black holes.”
Are these from conversations you had separate from the referenced journal article? Why are they in the sections you entered them into? Would it not have been more prudent to specify this information in a separate section of its own, if only to retain clarity on what the referenced journal article is regarding?
I do feel the information is relevant, but I don’t feel that they are appropriately placed, which is just an opinion. I also find the article you produced to be fascinating and wonderful work, so please only take this as a productive critique, as I do enjoy your articles and have read some of your other works. One thing I always appreciate is the inclusion of a link to the original journal articles to review for myself.
Warm Regards
