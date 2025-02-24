No More Singularities? Quantum Gravity Could Finally Solve the Black Hole Mystery

Scientists have discovered a way to create black holes without the mysterious singularities where physics breaks down.

By using pure gravity rather than exotic matter, their new model challenges previous theories and brings us closer to understanding the true nature of spacetime. This breakthrough not only simplifies the conditions for black hole formation but also aligns with the fundamental laws of thermodynamics. The research opens doors to new astrophysical applications and could ultimately reveal how the universe prevents singularities from forming.

Black Holes Without Singularities

Black holes, as described by Albert Einstein’s theory of General Relativity, are thought to contain singularities — points where the laws of physics no longer apply. Understanding how these singularities might be resolved within the framework of quantum gravity remains one of the biggest challenges in theoretical physics.

Now, researchers from the Institute of Cosmos Sciences at the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) have made a groundbreaking discovery. For the first time, they have demonstrated that black holes can form purely through gravitational effects, without requiring exotic matter — an ingredient that some previous models depended on.

Published in Physics Letters B, this finding offers new insights into the quantum nature of gravity and could reshape our understanding of the true structure of spacetime.

Exotic Matter No Longer Needed

The term exotic matter refers to a type of matter that has unusual properties not found in ordinary matter. It often has a negative energy density, creates repulsive gravitational effects, and can violate certain energy conditions in general relativity. Exotic matter is largely theoretical and has not been observed in nature, but is used in models to explore concepts such as wormholes, faster-than-light travel and the resolution of black hole singularities.

The new study mathematically demonstrates that an infinite series of higher-order gravitational corrections can eliminate these singularities and result in so-called regular black holes.

Pure Gravity and Regular Black Holes

Unlike previous models, which required exotic matter, this new study reveals that pure gravity — without additional matter fields — can generate regular black holes without singularities.

This discovery represents a significant departure from previous theories and simplifies the conditions necessary for regular black holes.

“The beauty of our construction is that it is based only on modifications of the Einstein equations predicted naturally by quantum gravity. No other components are needed,” says researcher Pablo A. Cano, from the Department of Quantum Physics and Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics and ICCUB.

The theories deployed by the ICCUB team are applicable to any dimension of spacetime greater than or equal to five. “The reason for considering higher spacetime dimensions is purely technical,” says Cano, “as it allows us to reduce the mathematical complexity of the problem.” However, the researchers say that “the same conclusions should apply to our four-dimensional spacetime.”

Unraveling the Mystery of Singularities

“Most scientists agree that the singularities of general relativity must ultimately be resolved, although we know very little about how this process might be achieved. Our work provides the first mechanism to achieve this in a robust way, albeit under certain symmetry assumptions,” explains Robie Hennigar (UB and ICCUB). “It is not yet clear how nature prevents the formation of singularities in the universe, but we hope that our model will help us to gain a better understanding of this process,” says the expert.

Thermodynamics and Astrophysical Insights

The study also explores the thermodynamic properties of these regular black holes and reveals that they comply with the first law of thermodynamics. The theories developed provide a robust framework for understanding the thermodynamics of black holes in a completely universal and unambiguous way. This consistency adds credibility and potential applicability to the findings.

The researchers plan to extend their work to four-dimensional spacetime and explore the implications of their findings in various astrophysical scenarios. They also aim to investigate the stability and possible observational signatures of these regular black holes.

“These theories not only predict singularity-free black holes, but also allow us to understand how these objects form and what is the fate of matter falling into a black hole. We are already working on these questions and expect to find really exciting results,” concludes Cano.

Reference: “Regular black holes from pure gravity” by Pablo Bueno, Pablo A. Cano and Robie A. Hennigar, 16 January 2025, Physics Letters B.

DOI: 10.1016/j.physletb.2025.139260

