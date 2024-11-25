Close Menu
    Nobel Prize-Winning AI Breakthrough Paves the Way for Quantum Chemistry

    By National Research Council of Science & Technology4 Comments4 Mins Read
    Abstract Quantum Chemistry Art Concept
    AI and quantum computing are revolutionizing drug development and material science, marked by a recent Nobel Prize and a Korean team’s quantum computing advancements. Credit: SciTechDaily.com

    The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three leaders in AI for predicting protein structures, while a Korean research team made strides in quantum computing, estimating molecular properties with unprecedented accuracy and fewer resources, promising advancements in drug development and material sciences.

    The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was just awarded to Professor David Baker from the University of Washington, Google DeepMind CEO Hassabis, and Principal Investigator John Jumper. Their groundbreaking work uses AI to predict protein structures, unlocking new possibilities for drug discovery and the creation of advanced materials. As AI and data science continue to revolutionize research, quantum computing is emerging as another transformative force in these fields.

    Advancements in Quantum Computing

    At the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Dr. Hyang-Tag Lim’s research team has made significant strides in quantum computing. They developed an algorithm capable of estimating interatomic bond distances and ground state energies with chemical accuracy, all while using fewer resources than traditional methods. Remarkably, their approach achieves this precision without relying on quantum error mitigation techniques, setting a new standard for efficient quantum calculations.

    Photon Qubits AI Accurate Quantum Computing
    Orbital Angular Momentum Quantum-based VQE – Hydrogen (H2) Molecule / A quantum processing device based on orbital angular momentum qubit states is implemented by using spatial light modulators. The ground state energy of a H2 molecular model based is estimated on VQE. Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology

    Overcoming Quantum Computing Challenges

    Quantum computers have the disadvantage of rapidly increasing errors as the computational space grows at the current level. To overcome this, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) method, which combines the advantages of classical and quantum computers, has emerged. VQE is a hybrid algorithm designed to use a Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) and a Classical Processing Unit (CPU) together to perform faster computations. Global research teams, including IBM and Google, are investigating it in a variety of quantum systems, including superconducting and trapped-ion systems. However, qubit-based VQE is currently only implemented up to 2 qubits in photonic systems and 12 qubits in superconducting systems and is challenged by error issues that make it difficult to scale when more qubits and complex computations are required.

    Breakthroughs With Qudits

    Instead of qubits, the team utilized a higher-dimensional form of quantum information called a qudit. A qudit is a quantum unit that can have multiple states, including 0, 1, and 2, in addition to the 0 and 1 that a traditional qubit can represent, which is advantageous for complex quantum computations. In this study, a qudit was implemented by the orbital angular momentum state of a single-photon, and dimensional expansion was possible by adjusting the phase of a photon through holographic images. This allowed for high-dimensional calculations without complex quantum gates, reducing errors.

    Estimation of the Ground State Energy of the LiH Molecular Model
    Orbital Angular Momentum Quantum Based VQE – LiH Molecules / Scheme for orbital angular momentum qudit based VQE experiment. Estimation of the ground state energy of the LiH molecular model which corresponds to 16 dimensions with the same experimental setup for the four-dimensional hydrogen molecule. Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology

    Impact and Future Applications

    The team used the method to perform quantum chemistry calculations with VQE to estimate the bond length between hydrogen molecules in four dimensions and lithium hydride (LiH) molecules in 16 dimensions, the first time 16-dimensional calculations have been realized in photonic systems. While conventional VQEs from IBM, Google, and others require error mitigation techniques for chemical accuracy, the KIST team’s VQE achieved chemical accuracy without any error mitigation techniques. This demonstrates how high accuracy can be achieved with fewer resources, showing the potential for widespread application in industries where molecular properties are important. It is also expected to be useful in solving complex problems such as climate modeling.

    “By securing qudit-based quantum computing technology that can achieve chemical accuracy with fewer resources, we expect it to be used in various practical fields, such as developing new drugs and improving battery performance,” said Dr. Hyang-Tag Lim of KIST.

    Reference: “Qudit-based variational quantum eigensolver using photonic orbital angular momentum states” by Byungjoo Kim, Kang-Min Hu, Myung-Hyun Sohn, Yosep Kim, Yong-Su Kim, Seung-Woo Lee and Hyang-Tag Lim, 23 October 2024, Science Advances.
    DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ado3472

    4 Comments

    1. Syed Husain on

      The name of DeepMind CEO, one of the Chemistry Noble prize winners, is incorrectly mentioned as Hershavis (don’t know how the author invented this name). His correct name is Demis Hassabis.

