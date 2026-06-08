Oak Trees Outsmart Caterpillars With a Brilliant Spring Trick

Oak trees fight caterpillars by delaying spring just long enough to leave them hungry.

In spring, forests usually burst to life right as insects hatch. Caterpillars, in particular, emerge when fresh leaves are young, soft, and packed with nutrients. This timing provides them with an immediate food supply and allows them to begin feeding right away.

However, oak trees have developed a clever response when caterpillar populations surge. If they experience heavy infestations in one year, they adjust the timing of their growth the following spring. Instead of producing leaves on schedule, they delay leaf emergence by about three days.

For newly hatched caterpillars, this small shift has big consequences. They emerge expecting a feast, only to find that the leaves they depend on are still sealed inside buds. With no food available, many fail to survive.

A Simple Delay With Powerful Results

This brief delay proves remarkably effective. By pushing back leaf growth just a few days, oak trees significantly reduce caterpillar survival rates. At the same time, the damage caused by feeding insects drops by about 55 percent.

These findings come from an international research team and were published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Trees Respond to More Than Just Weather

“The delaying tactic is more effective for the oak than a chemical defense, such as bitter tannins in the leaves,” says Dr. Soumen Mallick, a postdoc at the University of Würzburg’s Biocentre and lead author of the study. This is because the tree would have to expend a great deal of energy to increase tannin production.

“This discovery fundamentally changes our previous understanding of the onset of spring in the forest,” says the Würzburg researcher. It shows that trees do not merely react passively to the weather in timing their leaf emergence but also respond flexibly to biological threats.

Satellite Data Reveals Forest-Wide Patterns

To uncover this behavior, researchers combined ecological field knowledge with advanced remote sensing technology.

In the past, studying tree responses required time-consuming observations of individual trees. In this case, scientists monitored a vast 2,400-square-kilometer region in Northern Bavaria using Sentinel-1 satellite data. These radar satellites can detect detailed changes in forest canopies even through thick cloud cover.

The team analyzed 137,500 observations collected over five years, from 2017 to 2021. Each data point represented a 10×10 meter area, roughly the size of a single tree crown. In total, 27,500 such pixels were examined across 60 forest sites.

The year 2019 provided especially valuable insights due to a major gypsy moth outbreak in the region. “The radar sensors recorded exactly which trees were stripped bare and how they reacted in the following year,” says Professor Jörg Müller, University of Würzburg (Germany) Chair of Conservation Biology and Forest Ecology and co-senior author of the study.

Why Forests Don’t Always Turn Green on Time

The research helps explain a long-standing mystery. In some years, forests do not turn green as quickly as rising temperatures would suggest. This study shows that insect pressure can delay leaf emergence, not just weather conditions.

This insight is important for conservation and modeling. Many existing computer models focus mainly on temperature and other non-living factors, while overlooking interactions between plants and insects. As a result, they may misjudge how forests actually behave.

An Evolutionary Tug-of-War in a Changing Climate

Trees are caught in a balancing act. Climate change is pushing them to leaf out earlier, while insect threats encourage them to hold back. This creates an ongoing evolutionary tug-of-war.

One advantage of delaying leaf growth is that it is temporary and flexible. Trees only shift their timing after experiencing real infestations, which prevents insects from adapting permanently to the strategy.

“This dynamic interplay is an example of the forest’s high resilience and adaptability in a changing world,” says Professor Andreas Prinzing, University of Rennes (France), the other co-senior author of the study. Future experiments are intended to help understand these mechanisms even more precisely.

Reference: “Satellite data show trees delay budburst across landscapes to escape herbivores” by Soumen Mallick, Jens Lichter, Soyeon Bae, Thomas Kneib, Freerk Molleman, Benjamin M. L. Leroy, Torben Hilmers, Maike Huszarik, Andrew M. Liebhold, Wolfgang W. Weisser, Johannes A. Jehle, Jörg Müller and Andreas Prinzing, 1 May 2026, Nature Ecology & Evolution.

DOI: 10.1038/s41559-026-03071-9

In addition to researchers from the University of Würzburg, scientists from the following institutions were involved in this study:

University of Göttingen

Thünen Institute (Federal Research Centre for Rural Areas, Forestry and Fisheries), Braunschweig

Adam Mickiewicz University Poznań (Poland)

Technical University of Munich

University of Lorraine (France)

Czech University of Life Sciences Prague ( Czech Republic )

) Julius Kühn Institute (Federal Research Institute for Cultivated Plants), Dossenheim

Bavarian Forest National Park

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, University of Rennes (France)

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