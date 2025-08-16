Parts of the Brain Defy Aging and Even Improve Over Time

New high-resolution brain scans reveal that while some parts of the cerebral cortex thin with age, others remain stable—or even grow thicker—especially in regions that process touch.

Researchers found that brain layers age at different speeds, with the most-used layers showing surprising resilience and adaptability. These findings challenge the idea that reduced brain volume always means reduced function, uncovering built-in compensatory mechanisms that help preserve skills well into later life. It’s a hopeful glimpse into how use, stimulation, and neuroplasticity can help the brain stay sharp.

Why Brain Thickness Declines Over Time

The human cerebral cortex measures only a few millimeters in thickness and forms a surface of many folds. Over time, this layer of brain tissue typically becomes thinner as part of the natural aging process.

“This is a hallmark of aging. It is attributed, among other things, to the loss of neurons. As a result, some abilities deteriorate. In any case, it is generally assumed that less brain volume means reduced function,” explains Prof. Esther Kühn, a neuroscientist at DZNE and the Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research.

“However, little is known about how exactly the cortex actually ages. This is remarkable, given that many of our daily activities depend on a functioning cortex. That’s why we examined the situation with high-resolution brain scans.”

Primary Somatosensory Cortex: The Body’s Touch Hub

Working with colleagues from Tübingen and Magdeburg, Kühn concentrated on a specific region of the cerebral cortex responsible for processing touch. Known as the “primary somatosensory cortex,” it sits on both sides at the top of the head and runs in a narrow strip, about a finger’s width, toward each ear.

“This brain area is relevant for the perception of one’s own body and for interacting with the environment,” explains the neuroscientist. “When I pick up a key, grasp a door handle or even walk, I constantly need haptic feedback to control my movements. The corresponding stimuli converge in this area and are also processed here.”

Layer-by-Layer Brain Mapping Reveals Surprises

With the help of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the team was able to chart this part of the cortex in exceptional detail. They used an advanced scanner with a magnetic field strength of seven Tesla, which allowed them to capture structures as small as a grain of sand. Around 60 participants, aged between 21 and 80, took part in the study.

“Until now, it had not been considered that the primary somatosensory cortex consists of a stack of several extremely thin layers of tissue, each with its own architecture and function. We have now found that these layers age differently. Although the cerebral cortex becomes thinner overall, some of its layers remain stable or, surprisingly, are even thicker with age. Presumably because they are particularly solicited and thus retain their functionality. We therefore see evidence for neuroplasticity, that is, adaptability, even in senior people.”

Evolutionary Advantage of Layered Brain Architecture

The layered structure of the primary somatosensory cortex also occurs in similar form in other areas of the human brain – and even in other organisms. “From an evolutionary perspective, processing sensory information in this way has apparently proven beneficial,” says Kühn.

In the current study, not only the middle layer of the cortex but also the areas above were found to be remarkably resistant to the aging process. The different layers were distinguished based on their content of myelin, a substance essential for the transmission of nerve signals.

“The middle layer is effectively the gateway for haptic stimuli. In the layers above, further processing occurs,” says Kühn. “For example, in the case of sensory stimuli from the hand, the upper layers are particularly involved in the interaction between neighboring fingers. This is important when grasping objects. We therefore also did tests on the tactile sensitivity and motor ability of the hand with our study participants. Furthermore, we performed so-called functional MRI scans to capture the function of the middle layer of the cortex, where the signals are received.”

When Brain Layers Begin to Deteriorate

Only the deeper layers of the cerebral cortex showed age-related degeneration: they were thinner in older study participants than in younger ones. In the lower layers of the cortex, a process called modulation takes place: tactile signals are amplified or attenuated depending on the context.

“This has something to do with concentration and attention,” explains Kühn. “For example, if I’m wearing a ring on my finger, at some point I’ll stop feeling it, even though the tactile stimuli are still there. This only reoccurs when I consciously notice the ring again.”

Use It or Lose It: Neuroplasticity in Action

“The middle and upper layers of the cortex are most directly exposed to external stimuli. They are permanently active because we have constant contact with our environment,” Kühn continues. “The neural circuits in the lower layers are stimulated to a lesser extent, especially in later life. I therefore see our findings as an indication that the brain preserves what is used intensively. That’s a feature of neuroplasticity. This is also consistent with our observations regarding a study participant, who was 52 years old. He had to rely on just one arm throughout his life, as he was born with a missing limb. The corresponding middle layer of his cerebral cortex, the one getting sensory inputs, was comparatively thin.”

In addition, differences in the aging of the brain’s layers may explain why some abilities decline with age, while others do less. “Sensorimotor skills that are repeatedly practiced, such as typing on a keyboard, can remain stable for a long time, even in old age,” says Kühn. “However, if there are interfering stimuli, such as a noisy environment, older people usually find such activities particularly difficult. This could be because the functionality of the deep layers of the cortex has deteriorated, the modulation of sensory stimuli thus being impaired.”

Compensatory Mechanisms Fight Age-Related Decline

However, the researchers found evidence that mechanisms in the deep layers of the cerebral cortex counteract age-related functional decline to some extent.

“Although the deep layers became thinner with age, their myelin content, surprisingly, increased. In fact, we also observed these effects in studies on mice, which we did for comparison. We then found that the rise in myelin is due to an increase in the number of certain neurons,” says Kühn.

“These are known to have a positive effect on the modulation of nerve impulses. They sharpen the signal, so to speak. Apparently, compensatory mechanisms counteract specific cellular degeneration. With regard to prevention, it would be interesting to study whether these mechanisms can be specifically promoted and maintained. In fact, our data from mice suggests that this compensation disappears at a very advanced age.”

An Encouraging Outlook on Brain Aging

“Together, our findings are consistent with the general idea that we can do something good for our brains with appropriate stimulation. I think it’s an optimistic notion that we can influence our aging process to a certain degree,” says Kühn. “But of course, everyone has to find their own way to tap into this potential.”

Reference: “Layer-specific changes in sensory cortex across the lifespan in mice and humans” by Peng Liu, Juliane Doehler, Julia U. Henschke, Alicia Northall, Angela Knaf-Serian, Laura C. Loaiza-Carvajal, Eike Budinger, Dietrich S. Schwarzkopf, Oliver Speck, Janelle M. P. Pakan and Esther Kuehn, 11 August 2025, Nature Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1038/s41593-025-02013-1

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