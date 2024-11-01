Could “Zombie Cells” in Your Skin Be Aging Your Entire Body? Mayo Clinic’s Startling Discovery

Mayo Clinic’s recent study reveals that senescent cells in the skin, commonly dismissed as merely cosmetic concerns, could substantially influence overall aging.

Their findings link these cells to declines in muscle and brain function, suggesting that managing skin health could be crucial for broader anti-aging efforts.

Mayo Clinic researchers have discovered that senescent cells — often called “zombie” cells because they stop dividing but remain active — build up in the skin as people age. These cells may contribute to aging throughout the body.

In a recent study, researchers transplanted senescent skin cells into a preclinical model and found that not only did these cells cause senescence to spread to other tissues, but they also accelerated physical decline, reduced muscle function, and negatively impacted brain health. This finding suggests that senescent cells in the skin might play a significant role in driving aging across multiple systems in the body.

Implications for Broader Aging Processes

“This discovery is significant because it suggests that senescent cells in the skin — an organ not typically associated with aging, beyond wrinkles — might be driving broader, systemic aging processes. These findings could also help explain the link between skin conditions and cognitive decline, offering potential new pathways for addressing both physical and mental deterioration as we age,” says Mayo Clinic researcher João Passos, Ph.D., who is one of the lead authors on the study, published recently in Aging Cell.

The study also highlights the potential for anti-aging strategies that target senescent cells to promote a longer-lasting, healthier body and mind.

Strategies for Anti-Aging

“This study suggests that skin senescence may accelerate aging in other organs, highlighting the importance of preventing factors like sun exposure, smoking, alcohol, and poor diet that contribute to premature skin aging,” says Ana Catarina Franco, the study’s first author and Mayo Clinic visiting graduate student.

The researchers aim to investigate whether senolytic drugs, originally developed at Mayo Clinic and shown to eliminate senescent cells among people with a high number of senescent cells, can improve overall health when applied topically to the skin. They also plan to do more research to try to understand the mechanisms by which senescent cells may spread from the skin to other organs.

Reference: “Senescent cell transplantation into the skin induces age-related peripheral dysfunction and cognitive decline” by Ana Catarina Franco, Helene Martini, Stella Victorelli, Anthony B. Lagnado, Saranya P. Wyles, Jennifer L. Rowsey, Nicholas Pirius, Seung-Hwa Woo, Daniela G. Costa, Selim Chaib, Stefan G. Tullius, Tamar Tchkonia, James L. Kirkland, Sundeep Khosla, Diana Jurk, Claudia Cavadas and João F. Passos, 07 October 2024, Aging Cell.

DOI: 10.1111/acel.14340

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