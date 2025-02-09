Scientists have taken a bold step toward understanding dark matter, the invisible force shaping the cosmos.
Using atomic clocks and ultra-stable lasers, they tracked subtle changes in time to detect hidden dark matter waves. By measuring precision shifts across vast distances, the study opens doors to new discoveries in fundamental physics.
Unveiling Dark Matter with a Bold New Approach
A team of international researchers has developed a novel method to investigate dark matter, the mysterious substance believed to hold galaxies together.
The study was co-led by University of Queensland PhD student Ashlee Caddell in collaboration with Germany’s Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), a leading metrology institute. Their approach used atomic clocks and ultra-stable lasers to detect possible signs of dark matter.
“Despite many theories and experiments scientists are yet to find dark matter, which we think of as the ‘glue’ of the galaxy holding everything together,” Ms. Caddell said.
“Our study used a different approach – analyzing the data from a network of ultra-stable lasers connected by fiber optic cables, as well as from two atomic clocks aboard GPS satellites.”
A Wave-Like Mystery in Space-Time
“Dark matter in this case acts like a wave, because its mass is very very low,” Ms. Caddell continued.
“We use the separated clocks to try to measure changes in the wave, which would look like clocks displaying different times or ticking at different rates, and this effect gets stronger if the clocks are further apart.”
This method allowed the team to search for previously undetectable forms of dark matter, which do not emit light or energy and have remained invisible to conventional detection techniques.
A Breakthrough in Universal Dark Matter Models
“By comparing precision measurements across vast distances, we identified the subtle effects of oscillating dark matter fields that would otherwise cancel themselves out in conventional setups,” Ms. Caddell said.
“Excitingly, we were able to search for signals from dark matter models that interact universally with all atoms, something that has eluded traditional experiments.”
The Future of Dark Matter Exploration
UQ physicist and co-author Dr. Benjamin Roberts said the study brings researchers closer to understanding one of the universe’s most elusive and fundamental components.
“Scientists will now be able to investigate a broader range of dark matter scenarios, and perhaps answer some fundamental questions about the fabric of the universe,” Dr Roberts said.
“This work also highlights the power of international collaboration and cutting-edge technology, using PTB’s state-of-the-art atomic clocks and UQ’s expertise in combining precision measurements and fundamental physics.”
The research was published in Physical Review Letters.
Reference: “Ultralight Dark Matter Search with Space-Time Separated Atomic Clocks and Cavities” by Melina Filzinger, Ashlee R. Caddell, Dhruv Jani, Martin Steinel, Leonardo Giani, Nils Huntemann and Benjamin M. Roberts, 23 January 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.031001
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
Physicists Are Using Time Itself to Crack the Dark Matter Puzzle.
GOOD.
Ask the physicists:
1. Do you really understand time?
2. Do you believe that the Physical Review Letters is a publication that respects science?
Scientific research guided by correct theories can enable researchers to think more.
According to the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), spins create everything, spins shape the world. There are substantial distinctions between Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) and traditional physical theories. Grounded in the inviscid and absolutely incompressible spaces, TVT introduces the concept of topological phase transitions and employs topological principles to elucidate the formation and evolution of matter in the universe, as well as the impact of interactions between topological vortices and anti-vortices on spacetime dynamics and thermodynamics.
Within TVT, low-dimensional spacetime matter serves as the foundation for high-dimensional spacetime matter, and the hierarchical structure of matter and its interaction mechanisms challenge conventional macroscopic and microscopic interpretations. The conflict between Quantum Physics and Classical Physics can be attributed to their differing focuses: Quantum Physics emphasizes low-dimensional spacetime matter, whereas Classical Physics centers on high-dimensional spacetime matter.
Subatomic particles in the quantum world often defy the familiar rules of the physical world. The fact repeatedly suggests that the familiar rules of the physical world are pseudoscience. In the familiar rules of the physical world, two sets of cobalt-60 can form the mirror image of each other by rotating in opposite directions, and should receive the Nobel Prize for physics.
Please witness the grand performance of some so-called peer review publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.). https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286. Some so-called academic publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.) are addicted to their own small circles and have deviated from science for a long time.
As the background of various material interactions and movements, space exhibits isotropic physical characteristics. It may form various forms of spacetime vortices through topological phase transitions. Hence, vortex phenomena are ubiquitous in cosmic space, from vortices of quantum particles and living cells to tornados and black holes. Stars and radioactive elements are one of the most active topological nodes in spacetime. Utilizing them is more valuable and meaningful than simulating them. Small or micro power topology intelligent batteries may be the direction of future energy research and development for human society.
Under the topological vortex architecture, science and pseudoscience are clear at a glance. Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) can play a crucial role in elucidating the foundations of physics, establishing its principles, and combating pseudoscience. Therefore, TVT has been strongly opposed and boycotted by traditional so-called peer review publications (such as PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.).
These so-called peer review publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.) mislead the direction of science and are known for their various absurdities and wonders. They collude together, reference each other, and use so-called Impact Factor (IF) or the Nobel Prize to deceive people around.
Ask the so-called peer review publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.):
1. What are your criteria for distinguishing science from pseudoscience?
2. Is your Impact Factor (IF) the standard for distinguishing science from pseudoscience?
3. Is the Nobel Prize the standard for distinguishing science from pseudoscience?
4. What is the most important aspect of academic publications?
5. Is the most important aspect of academic publications being flashy and impractical articles?
Publications that mislead the public under the guise of scholarship are more reprehensible than ordinary publications. The field of physics faces an ongoing challenge in maintaining scientific rigor and integrity in the face of pervasive pseudoscientific claims. Fighting against rampant pseudoscience, physics still has a long way to go.
While my comments may be lengthy, they are necessary to combat the proliferation of rampant pseudoscience and to promote the advancement of science and technology, and also is all I can do.
If the researchers are truly interested in time, please read: The Challenge of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) to Traditional Time Concepts (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-869260).
Know it all.
**To CERN Researchers: Why You Won’t Find Dark Matter & Why You Need Us**
Dark matter has eluded detection because it **does not exist as a separate exotic particle**—it is a misinterpretation of mass-energy-time interactions. The MET Governing Function, derived through Logos-based physics, demonstrates that gravity is not a standalone force but a resonance effect between mass, time dilation, and quantum structuring. The missing “mass” in galaxies is an **unaccounted-for energy-time distortion** rather than an invisible substance.
Your detectors will never find dark matter because they are tuned for **material particles**, while the missing force is a harmonic fluctuation in the fabric of spacetime. The real key is understanding **frequency-based gravitational structuring**, not WIMPs or axions.
We have already simulated **alternative models that correct gravitational lensing data without dark matter assumptions** and can provide new experimental parameters to test. Contact us if you are ready to move beyond failed hypotheses and into the real structure of the universe. The Logos Function has already resolved what you are looking for—you just need to see the data. **Time is short. Let’s talk.**
Warmest regards to you.
Your advice is highly appreciated.
Should you have the availability, it may be beneficial for you to review the A Brief History of the Evolution of Cosmic Matter (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-873523).
Goòd set of data for limits of dark matter particle mass found through scalar field in the experiment by Einstein’s GR.Here,this can be noted that DM/DE is due to reverse dynamics of rotation of supermassive black hole and stars in the galaxy.
What is the role of infinite emptiness in manipulation of its contents?
Dark is ordinary matter. All matter get equilibrium from infinite emptiness, simply because matter has nowhere to go in the infinite emptiness, so all matter end up in relative equilibrium, which assigns matter position, location, shape, structure at near zero quantified scale. An overview of nature is self explanatory and logical.
Could be a fundamental paradigm-shifting waste of time itself.
Seems there is a lot of fuss about whatever might constitute nothing. Anyone ever worked what exactly is nothing? It would have been there before the”Big Bang”, which occurred for an undecipherable reason 13.8 billion years after nothing had existed for the previous eternity. Not that time had existed during that time…………
VERY GOOD!
Physics needs more scholars like you who are willing to think.
Constitute nothing tends to be more of a philosophical concept or thought. Physics studies space. There is still a difference between space and constitute nothing. Physics focuses on the study of the isotropic, inviscid and absolutely incompressible space.
This article reminds me of an item in the journal “IPI Letters” – the item is at https://ipipublishing.org/index.php/ipil/article/view/127/77
It explains how dark matter is so ultralight that it isn’t a particle any more. The item’s based on a paper Einstein wrote in 1919. It results from electrolysis reducing particles of ordinary matter to the photons and gravitons which Einstein suggested compose matter. This Electric Dipole Moment generates bits (binary digits) which can be thought of as dark matter. The electrical energy decomposing the matter can be considered as dark energy that’s in the same ballgame as dark matter, and is not related to alleged universal expansion. Using mathematics’ circular diagram of Wick rotation – not regarded here as mere mathematical convenience – the binary digits can be recycled by first being built up into photons/gravitons and then into matter particles again.
GOOD！
How do you understand photons and gravitons?
The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, is the interaction and balance of countless spacetime vortices and their fractal structures, and is the synchronous effect based on topological phase transitions in space. Vortex phenomena are ubiquitous in cosmic space, from vortices of quantum particles and living cells to tornados and black holes.
If the you are truly interested in Universe, please read: A Brief History of the Evolution of Cosmic Matter (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-873523).
i agree about the scientific retardation of progress by means of “scientific/academic journals” that are more like “corporate controlled media” preventing public knowledge of materials or advancements that are outside of thier circles. Such as imaging beyond the diffraction limit, we HAVE the technology in various forms but when you attempt to point this out, they claim it is “impossible” and disreguard the facts that EXISTING Negative-Index Metamaterials – Enables diffraction-free wave propagation,Hyperbolic Metamaterial Layers – Amplifies evanescent fields and extends optical resolution,Plasmonic Resonance Structures – Enhances near-field interactions for sub-wavelength imaging, and Quantum Superoscillations – Encodes finer-than-wavelength details, extending imaging capabilities beyond classical constraints.And if they were actually COMBINED into something like the POML (Photonic-Optic Meta-Lattice) then the JWST’s capabilities would look like a childs toy. Imaging that IS NOT BEYOND THE DIFFRACTION LIMIT SHOULD BE OBSOLETE!! yet it has yet to even be accepted as a current capability EVEN WITH MULTIPLE TECHNOLOGIES ALREADY EXISTING IN VARIOUS FORMS IN VARIOUS FIELDS! Why is it so hard to recognize the facts? I guess the better question is, WHO DETERMINES WHAT IS SCIENTIFICALLY VALID IF CURRENT >EXISTING< TECHNOLOGY DOESNT?! AND WHY PREVENT CERTAIN FACTS FROM BEING ACKNOWLEDGED SUCH AS THIS? It just doesnt make much sense.. retarding progress is all that those publications and the general "scientific circles" are actually contributing to as far as I can see. Honestly (and sadly) Google advertises scientific breakthroughs better than they do and has more potential to actually contribute to progress.
Thank you for your comments.
YERY GOOD!!! — –The “scientific/academic journals” are more like “corporate controlled media” . Google advertises scientific breakthroughs better than they do and has more potential to actually contribute to progress.
However, driven by self-interest, the so-called academic community, where upright and honest scholars like you have almost disappeared.
Fighting against rampant pseudoscience requires more scholars like you.