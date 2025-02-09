Physicists Are Using Time Itself to Crack the Dark Matter Puzzle.

Scientists have taken a bold step toward understanding dark matter, the invisible force shaping the cosmos.

Using atomic clocks and ultra-stable lasers, they tracked subtle changes in time to detect hidden dark matter waves. By measuring precision shifts across vast distances, the study opens doors to new discoveries in fundamental physics.

Unveiling Dark Matter with a Bold New Approach

A team of international researchers has developed a novel method to investigate dark matter, the mysterious substance believed to hold galaxies together.

The study was co-led by University of Queensland PhD student Ashlee Caddell in collaboration with Germany’s Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), a leading metrology institute. Their approach used atomic clocks and ultra-stable lasers to detect possible signs of dark matter.

“Despite many theories and experiments scientists are yet to find dark matter, which we think of as the ‘glue’ of the galaxy holding everything together,” Ms. Caddell said.

“Our study used a different approach – analyzing the data from a network of ultra-stable lasers connected by fiber optic cables, as well as from two atomic clocks aboard GPS satellites.”

A Wave-Like Mystery in Space-Time

“Dark matter in this case acts like a wave, because its mass is very very low,” Ms. Caddell continued.

“We use the separated clocks to try to measure changes in the wave, which would look like clocks displaying different times or ticking at different rates, and this effect gets stronger if the clocks are further apart.”

This method allowed the team to search for previously undetectable forms of dark matter, which do not emit light or energy and have remained invisible to conventional detection techniques.

A Breakthrough in Universal Dark Matter Models

“By comparing precision measurements across vast distances, we identified the subtle effects of oscillating dark matter fields that would otherwise cancel themselves out in conventional setups,” Ms. Caddell said.

“Excitingly, we were able to search for signals from dark matter models that interact universally with all atoms, something that has eluded traditional experiments.”

The Future of Dark Matter Exploration

UQ physicist and co-author Dr. Benjamin Roberts said the study brings researchers closer to understanding one of the universe’s most elusive and fundamental components.

“Scientists will now be able to investigate a broader range of dark matter scenarios, and perhaps answer some fundamental questions about the fabric of the universe,” Dr Roberts said.

“This work also highlights the power of international collaboration and cutting-edge technology, using PTB’s state-of-the-art atomic clocks and UQ’s expertise in combining precision measurements and fundamental physics.”

The research was published in Physical Review Letters.

Reference: “Ultralight Dark Matter Search with Space-Time Separated Atomic Clocks and Cavities” by Melina Filzinger, Ashlee R. Caddell, Dhruv Jani, Martin Steinel, Leonardo Giani, Nils Huntemann and Benjamin M. Roberts, 23 January 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.031001

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