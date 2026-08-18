Scientists Are Discovering Unexpected Benefits of GLP-1 Drugs

New research examines the emerging benefits and unanswered questions surrounding this rapidly expanding class of medications.

Millions of people are now using GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual agonists to treat obesity and other metabolic diseases, giving researchers a much broader view of what these medications can do beyond their intended effects.

An editorial by Dr. Steven Heymsfield of LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Dr. Adam Gilden of the University of Colorado examines the benefits and unanswered questions emerging as their use expands.

Published in Obesity, the editorial focuses on additional effects that were not fully expected when these drugs were first developed.

“Most of the unanticipated side effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists have been positive,” the authors wrote.

Benefits may extend beyond weight loss

Heymsfield and Gilden point to evidence that GLP-1 medications may reduce inflammation and lower the risk of certain cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions.

Other emerging research suggests they may also reduce alcohol consumption and the risk of some substance use disorders, although further clinical trials are needed to determine whether these effects hold up.

Muscle and nutrition remain concerns

The medications also raise unresolved questions about lean body mass and nutrition. Some of the weight lost during GLP-1 treatment can come from lean mass, including muscle, making exercise and appropriate nutrition important areas of study for preserving muscle. Because the drugs reduce appetite, some patients may also face a greater risk of micronutrient deficiencies.

“GLP-1 receptor agonists have already transformed the practice of medicine in the United States, and this change will continue as more medications come onto the market,” the authors wrote.

Trials could clarify unanswered effects

Heymsfield and Gilden identify three major priorities for future GLP-1 research:

Determining the mechanisms that may underlie reductions in inflammation,

Using randomized trials to better characterize changes in lean body mass and identify ways to preserve muscle,

Running larger randomized trials to establish whether these medications can reduce alcohol use disorders.

Although important uncertainties remain, Heymsfield and Gilden conclude that the evidence so far points to a favorable overall risk-benefit profile for GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual agonists.

Reference: “Unanticipated Effects of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Net Positive” by Adam H. Gilden and Steven B. Heymsfield, 30 July 2026, Obesity.

DOI: 10.1002/oby.70288

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