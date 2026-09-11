A Cosmic Catastrophe May Have Turned Neptune’s Ancient Moons Inside Out

Neptune’s tiny moons may be ancient wreckage, preserving material exposed when a catastrophic event shattered much larger icy worlds.

In 1989, Voyager 2 discovered six previously unknown moons around Neptune. Five of them are tiny satellites that travel just beyond the planet’s main rings. Their small size and great distance from Earth have made them especially difficult to study in detail.

Now, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has given scientists a much closer look. A Caltech-led team examined Neptune’s rings along with three of its moons, Larissa, Galatea, and Proteus, and found that their composition appears unlike that of other known bodies in the outer solar system.

Clues to a Destroyed Moon System

The findings support the idea that Neptune once had a very different family of moons. That original system may have been destroyed after Triton, Neptune’s largest moon, was captured by the planet’s gravity after forming elsewhere in the solar system.

Researchers think material left behind by that destructive event may later have clumped together, creating the inner moons that orbit Neptune today.

“If Neptune once had a system of moons that looked something like what we see at Uranus today, we expect it would’ve been completely destroyed by the process of Triton getting captured,” says former Caltech graduate student Ryleigh Davis (PhD ’26), lead author of a paper about the team’s findings published in Science Advances. “This is exciting new evidence that something catastrophic happened at Neptune that completely destroyed its original satellites, and we’re getting to see the fingerprints left behind by that process.”

Neptune already stands out from the other planets because it does not have a “typical” moon system made up of large, orderly satellites. That difference suggests the planet may have followed a very unusual evolutionary path.

Another recent study from the same JWST research program, led by Caltech postdoctoral scholar Matthew Belyakov (PhD ’26), offers separate evidence that an earlier moon system once existed. That work suggests Nereid may be the only intact survivor of Neptune’s original collection of satellites.

JWST Reveals the Moons’ Chemistry

To search for more evidence about Neptune’s past, Davis, who completed her graduate work in the lab of Mike Brown, Caltech’s Richard and Barbara Rosenberg Professor of Planetary Astronomy, and the rest of the team focused on Neptune’s inner moons.

Until recently, scientists had no spectroscopy data for these objects. Instruments such as JWST’s near-infrared spectrograph separate incoming light into different wavelengths. Those patterns can reveal the chemical makeup of distant objects and allow researchers to identify specific molecules and minerals.

Working with Belyakov, Davis designed and co-led a research program that used JWST observations to determine what the moons are made of and what their chemistry might reveal about how they formed.

“Phyllosilicates had never been detected anywhere in the outer solar system beyond Jupiter, so that was not on our list of things to look for,” says Davis, who is now a postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego. “We were shocked to find the observed clays, which had to come from objects that were much, much bigger than Neptune’s small inner ring moons.”

Unexpected Clays Near Neptune

The spectra revealed magnesium-rich phyllosilicates on Larissa, Galatea, and Neptune’s rings. These minerals form only when liquid water is present.

That result was surprising for another reason: the spectra of all three moons studied, as well as the rings, showed no clear evidence of water ice.

“That’s really surprising because everything out in this part of the solar system is really icy,” she says. “So, we’re fairly confident that they had to come from deep inside something that was big enough to generate enough heat that it melted its water ice. We think the most likely place would be an original system of icy moons, although it’s a bit of a mystery where the ice may have gone.”

Brown, who is also the Terence D. Barr Leadership Chair and director of the Caltech Center for Comparative Planetary Evolution, recalls that the spectra immediately raised the same question across the team: “What is that?”

“It took diligent detective work from Ryleigh before we understood what we were seeing,” he says. “Sometimes in science you are trying to find evidence to evaluate a specific hypothesis, and, sometimes, something that you had not been thinking about just hits you in the face.”

Proteus Tells a Different Story

Proteus, the largest of the small moons examined, did not show the same phyllosilicates. That difference may mean Proteus reassembled from material in another part of the surrounding debris disk. Another possibility is that the moon experienced later heating that destroyed the clay minerals it once contained.

The researchers also detected the same unidentified hydrated mineral on all three moons. So far, they have not been able to match its spectral signature to anything in their reference databases.

“We see something that doesn’t really look like anything else we’ve identified in the solar system; it doesn’t match anything we have in our spectral libraries,” Davis says. “We assume it’s some form of hydrated rock from the moons as well, but there’s still a lot of mystery.”

Ancient Worlds May Have Been Torn Apart

The researchers currently favor the idea that Neptune’s original satellites were destroyed, but they cannot rule out another possibility.

A large, differentiated Kuiper Belt object roughly the size of Pluto may have passed too close to Neptune. Powerful tidal forces could then have pulled it apart, scattering material that later contributed to the planet’s inner moons and rings.

“Either way, what we’re seeing on these moons had to come from deep inside something much larger,” says Davis, noting that Neptune’s inner moons are the only place in the solar system where we can look directly at the deep interior composition of a large icy world. “That material is normally permanently buried—we can only infer what’s there. Here, a catastrophic event essentially turned these ancient moons inside out, and we get to see what was hidden inside.”

The discovery therefore offers an unusual opportunity. Material that would normally remain hidden beneath the surface of a large icy world appears to have been exposed by a violent event and preserved in smaller objects.

Reconstructing Neptune’s Violent Past

The results also raise new questions about exactly how Neptune’s moon system was destroyed and rebuilt.

Davis says future work could explore the dynamics of that process in more detail, including how debris behaved after Triton entered the system and how much material survived long enough to form new moons.

“If you bring Triton in, and you smash up your large moons, we think only 1 percent or so of that material stayed around in the system,” Davis says. “But the actual behavior of that material might be really different if Triton is still there shaking things up for a long time. So, looking forward, understanding how that process actually proceeds would be interesting. From there, the question is: ‘Can we learn anything about how big the initial moons had to be to have formed and provided this material?'”

Reference: “Neptune’s inner moons and rings are exposed icy body interiors” by M. Ryleigh Davis, Matthew Belyakov, Ian Wong, Zachariah Milby and Michael E. Brown, 29 July 2026, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aeb1437

In addition to Belyakov, Brown, and Davis, postdoctoral scholar Zachariah Milby (PhD ’26) and former Caltech graduate student Ian Wong (PhD ’18), now with the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, are co-authors. Funding was provided by NASA through a grant to the Space Telescope Science Institute, which is operated by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy.

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