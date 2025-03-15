Planetary Boundaries in Peril: The Hidden Cost of Critical Metals

The study indicates that regional water availability limits both the current and future production of 32 geological resources.

Geological resources, including critical metals and minerals, are essential for advancing technologies like renewable energy and energy storage, which are crucial for transitioning to a decarbonized society. These resources also support modern life by enabling the production of various goods and services. As global population and economic growth continue, demand for these materials is expected to rise significantly.

Traditionally, discussions on geological resource availability have focused on reserves and resources within both the ecosphere and technosphere. However, producing metals and other resources requires substantial amounts of energy and water for processes such as mining, beneficiation, and refining. These resource-intensive processes may impose limitations on production. As a result, concerns have emerged about whether geological resource extraction can remain within sustainable water use limits (planetary boundaries) or if production can be scaled up to meet future demand.

In addition to carbon emissions associated with geological resource production, which account for about 10% of global carbon emissions, water consumption is another major environmental concern. Alarmingly, water consumption in resource production has already surpassed sustainable levels in many regions, with 24% of global water demand exceeding the carrying capacities of available water resources. This situation threatens to restrict the availability of critical metals and minerals necessary for advancing green technologies. Despite the urgency, a comprehensive global analysis of sustainable water use in geological resource production has been limited.

New Research on Water Constraints in Resource Production

In a recent advancement, an international team of researchers, led by Dr. Masaharu Motoshita from the Research Institute of Science for Safety and Sustainability, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan, explored the possibility of water constraints for geological resource availability, as a planetary boundary for geological resource production.

Dr. Motoshita says, “We demonstrated in our previous study that major watersheds, accounting for 80% of the total water consumption, are facing overconsumption of water beyond their carrying capacity.”

In this study, the team estimated the water consumption associated with the production of 32 key geological resources across around 3,300 mines worldwide. The results revealed that water use for the production of 25 of these resources exceeded the sustainable limits of water availability.

Regional Water Constraints and Their Impact on Resource Availability

Notably, while iron production has high water consumption, only 9% of its production exceeded water constraints in 2010. In contrast, copper production, despite having lower water consumption, saw 37% of its current production surpassing the sustainable water limit. This highlights the need for sustainable water use in geological resource production, particularly for water-intensive metals like copper.

The study underscores that the constraints on resource production are not only determined by the total amount of water consumed, but also by the regional water availability. Shifting production to areas with lower water stress could alleviate some of these pressures; however, in many cases, it is not feasible to move production operations to regions with abundant water due to logistical, economic, and infrastructural challenges, and the geology of where the resources are located.

“The findings of this project will help anticipate potential disruptions in the supply of metals and other materials that are critical for modern green technologies like renewable energy and energy storage,” says Dr. Motoshita. “By improving resource efficiency, enhancing recyclability, and exploring alternative resources, we can address future supply challenges. Additionally, these insights will guide policy decisions on resource exploration and procurement, the selection of alternative materials, and the development of sustainability targets for geological resource use and recycling.”

The study emphasizes the need for a more comprehensive consideration of environmental constraints in the future production of geological resources. With rising demand and growing environmental pressures, understanding and managing environmental consequences of geological resource production is crucial for achieving long-term sustainability and meeting the global goals for clean energy and decarbonization.

Reference: “Geological resource production constrained by regional water availability” by Kamrul Islam, Keitaro Maeno, Ryosuke Yokoi, Damien Giurco, Shigemi Kagawa, Shinsuke Murakami and Masaharu Motoshita, 13 March 2025, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adk5318

The study was funded by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

