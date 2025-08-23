Psychologists Reveal The Surprising Reason a “Happy” Life May Leave You Empty

New research indicates that psychological richness, defined as a life filled with experiences that change one’s perspective, may be just as important as happiness or meaning.

For centuries, thinkers and researchers have defined the “good life” in two main ways: either as a life grounded in happiness, marked by positive emotions, or as one guided by meaning, defined through purpose and fulfillment. But what if there is a third, equally important possibility—one that emphasizes curiosity, growth, and challenge?

This alternative dimension, which can lead to what psychologists call a psychologically rich life, is the focus of a new study led by Erin Westgate, Ph.D., at the University of Florida, in partnership with Shigehiro Oishi, Ph.D., of the University of Chicago. Their work suggests that many people value variety, novelty, and intellectually stimulating experiences, even when those experiences are difficult, uncomfortable, or lack a clear sense of meaning.

“This idea came from the question: Why do some people feel unfulfilled even when they have happy and meaningful lives?” Westgate explained. “We found that what was missing was psychological richness — experiences that challenge you, change your perspective, and satisfy your curiosity.”

The findings highlight that a psychologically rich life is different from one defined by happiness or meaning. Happiness focuses on feeling good, while meaning centers on doing good. Richness, by contrast, is about seeing the world in new ways and thinking more deeply. For a significant portion of people worldwide, this third path is the one they would deliberately choose—even if it required giving up happiness or meaning.

A new way to think about the ‘good life’

Westgate and Oishi describe psychological richness as a life shaped by varied, perspective-altering experiences. These may be outward, such as traveling or taking on new challenges, or inward, like engaging with powerful books or music.

“A psychologically rich life can come from something as simple as reading a great novel or hearing a haunting song,” Westgate explained. “It doesn’t have to be about dramatic events, but it can shift the way you see the world.”

Unlike happiness, which emphasizes positive feelings, or meaning, which emphasizes purpose, richness can emerge from experiences that are neither pleasant nor clearly purposeful.

“College is a good example. It’s not always fun, and you might not always feel a deep sense of meaning, but it changes how you think,” Westgate said. “The same goes for experiences like living through a hurricane. You wouldn’t call it happy or even meaningful, but it shakes up your perspective.”

At the University of Florida, Westgate’s team has studied how people react to events such as hurricanes by monitoring students’ emotions and responses as storms approach. Their findings suggest that many individuals interpret these difficult experiences as psychologically rich. Even though they may not enjoy them, the events reshape how they view the world.

The roots of the idea

While the study is new, the concept has been years in the making. Westgate and Oishi first introduced the term “psychologically rich life” in 2022, building on earlier research and scale development around 2015. Their latest paper expands the idea, showing that the concept resonates with people across cultures and fills a gap in how people define well-being.

“In psychology and philosophy, dating back to Aristotle, there’s been a focus on hedonic versus eudaimonic well-being — happiness versus meaning,” Westgate said. “What we’re doing is saying, there’s another path that’s just as important. And for some people, it’s the one they value most.”

While many people ideally want all three — happiness, meaning, and richness — there are trade-offs. Rich experiences often come at the cost of comfort or clarity.

“Interesting experiences aren’t always pleasant experiences,” Westgate said. “But they’re the ones that help us grow and see the world in new ways.”

Westgate hopes the study will broaden how psychologists and the public think about what it means to live well.

“We’re not saying happiness and meaning aren’t important,” Westgate said. “They are. But we’re also saying don’t forget about richness. Some of the most important experiences in life are the ones that challenge us, that surprise us and that make us see the world differently.”

Reference: “Psychological richness offers a third path to a good life” by Shigehiro Oishi and Erin C. Westgate, 24 April 2025, Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

DOI: 10.1016/j.tics.2025.04.002

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