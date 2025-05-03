Quantum Simulation Shows How Reality Could Collapse Like a House of Cards

Physicists have pulled off a cosmic simulation that cracks open one of the universe’s most mind-bending mysteries: are we living in a fragile, temporary state of existence poised to collapse into a more stable reality?
Using a powerful quantum machine, they watched bubbles representing universal transformation flicker into life, offering a front-row seat to a process that could one day rewrite the structure of reality. The research doesn’t just unlock cosmic secrets—it hints at a revolution in quantum computing and may redefine how we understand time, space, and technology.
Unveiling a Cosmic Time Bomb
Physicists have carried out a major new simulation that offers fresh insight into a mysterious process that could one day determine the ultimate fate of the universe.
About 50 years ago, theoretical physicists proposed that our universe might be stuck in a “false vacuum” — a state that appears stable but could actually be temporary. According to this idea, the universe could, at any time, transition to a more stable “true vacuum” state. If that happened, the very fabric of reality could change instantly and dramatically, altering the fundamental forces and particles that make up everything. Scientists believe this kind of transition is extremely unlikely to happen any time soon, if it happens at all, but it could occur on time scales spanning millions or even billions of years.
Now, an international team from three research institutions has used a powerful quantum simulation to explore how this false vacuum decay might unfold. Their work provides new understanding of the quantum behaviors that govern both the early universe and the tiniest building blocks of matter. The project was led by Professor Zlatko Papic at the University of Leeds and Dr. Jaka Vodeb at Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany.
A House of Cards: Understanding the Stakes
“We’re talking about a process by which the universe would completely change its structure,” said the paper’s lead author, Professor Papic, Professor of Theoretical Physics in the School of Physics and Astronomy at Leeds. “The fundamental constants could instantaneously change, and the world as we know it would collapse like a house of cards. What we really need are controlled experiments to observe this process and determine its time scales.”
The research represents a major leap in exploring quantum dynamics — how systems evolve under the strange rules of quantum mechanics. The team’s simulation could also have practical implications for advancing quantum computing, which may one day help scientists tackle the most difficult puzzles about the nature of reality itself.
Simulating a Cosmic Puzzle
The research, by the University of Leeds, Forschungszentrum Jülich, and the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA), set out to understand the key puzzle of false vacuum decay – the underlying mechanism behind it. They used a 5564-qubit quantum annealer, a type of quantum machine designed by D-Wave Quantum Inc. to solve complex optimisation problems, which involve finding the best solution from a set of possible solutions, by harnessing the unique properties of quantum-mechanical systems.
In the paper, published recently in Nature Physics, the team explains how they used the machine to mimic the behavior of bubbles in a false vacuum. These bubbles are similar to liquid bubbles forming in water vapor, cooled below its dew point. It is understood that the formation, interaction, and spreading of these bubbles would be the trigger for false vacuum decay.
Co-author Dr. Jean-Yves Desaules, a postdoctoral fellow at ISTA, who completed his PhD at the University of Leeds, said: “This phenomenon is comparable to a rollercoaster that has several valleys along its trajectory but only one ‘true’ lowest state, at ground level.
“If that is indeed the case, quantum mechanics would allow the Universe to eventually tunnel to the lowest energy state or the ‘true’ vacuum and that process would result in a cataclysmic global event.”
Quantum Bubbles Reveal a Hidden Dance
The quantum annealer enabled scientists to observe the intricate “dance” of the bubbles, which involves how they form, grow, and interact in real time. These observations revealed that the dynamics are not isolated events – they involve complex interactions, including how smaller bubbles can influence larger ones. The team say their findings provide new insights into how such transitions might have occurred shortly after the Big Bang.
The paper’s first author, Dr. Vodeb, a postdoctoral researcher at Jülich, said: “By leveraging the capabilities of a large quantum annealer, our team has opened the door to studying non-equilibrium quantum systems and phase transitions that are otherwise difficult to explore with traditional computing methods.”
New Era of Quantum Simulation
Physicists have long questioned whether the false vacuum decay process could happen and if so, how long it would take. However, they have made little progress in finding answers due to the unwieldy mathematical nature of quantum field theory.
Instead of trying to crack these complex problems, the team set out to answer simpler ones that can be studied using newly available devices and hardware. This is thought to be one of the first times scientists have been able to directly simulate and observe the dynamics of false vacuum decay at such a large scale.
The experiment involved placing 5564 qubits — the elementary building blocks of quantum computing— into specific configurations that represent the false vacuum. By carefully controlling the system, the researchers could trigger the transition from false to true vacuum, mirroring the bubbles’ formation as described by false vacuum decay theory. The study used a one-dimensional model, but it is thought that 3D versions will be possible on the same annealer. The D-Wave machine is integrated into JUNIQ, the Jülich UNified Infrastructure for Quantum computing at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre. JUNIQ provides science and industry access to state-of-the-art quantum computing devices.
A Tabletop Universe in the Lab
Professor Papic said: “We are trying to develop systems where we can carry out simple experiments to study these sorts of things. The time scales for these processes happening in the universe are huge, but using the annealer allows us to observe them in real time, so we can actually see what’s happening.
“This exciting work, which merges cutting-edge quantum simulation with deep theoretical physics, shows how close we are to solving some of the universe’s biggest mysteries.”
The research was funded by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the Leverhulme Trust. The findings show that insights into the origin and the fate of the Universe need not always require multi-million-pound experiments in dedicated high-energy facilities, such as the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.
Professor Papic added: “It’s exciting to have these new tools that could effectively serve as a tabletop ‘laboratory’ to understand the fundamental dynamical processes in the Universe.”
Real-World Impact
Researchers say their findings highlight the quantum annealers’ potential in solving practical problems far beyond theoretical physics.
Beyond its importance for cosmology, the study has practical implications for advancing quantum computing, according to the researchers. They believe that understanding bubble interactions in the false vacuum could lead to improvements in how quantum systems manage errors and perform complex calculations, helping to make quantum computing more efficient.
Dr. Vodeb concluded: “These breakthroughs not only push the boundaries of scientific knowledge but also pave the way for future technologies that could revolutionise fields such as cryptography, materials science, and energy-efficient computing.”
Dr. Kedar Pandya, EPSRC Executive Director for Strategy, said: “Curiosity-driven research is a critical part of the work EPSRC supports. This project is a great demonstration of that work, with ideas from fundamental quantum physics coming together with technological advances in quantum computing to help answer deep questions about the nature of the Universe.”
Reference: “Stirring the false vacuum via interacting quantized bubbles on a 5,564-qubit quantum annealer” by Jaka Vodeb, Jean-Yves Desaules, Andrew Hallam, Andrea Rava, Gregor Humar, Dennis Willsch, Fengping Jin, Madita Willsch, Kristel Michielsen and Zlatko Papić, 4 February 2025, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-024-02765-w
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Quantum scientists need to lay off drugs.
Lol agree. Or at least get the right ones.
“And, Thou, Lord, in the beginning hast laid the foundation of the earth; And the heavens are the works of thine hands: They shall perish; but thou remainest: And they all shall wax old as doth a garment; And as a vesture shalt thou fold them up, And they shall be changed: But thou art the same, And thy years shall not fail.”
Hebrews 1:10-12 KJV
https://bible.com/bible/1/heb.1.10-12.KJV
Yes, brilliant!
Do you have to infect our science sites with your cult nonsense?
King James also made a book that was a guide to witch hunting. Would you like to know how many “witches” they burned alive? Thousands. Just be aware of your sources.
@Boba
Give a big thumbs up to you！
The so-called “quantum materials” are merely one manifestation of the diverse topological materials found in nature. There is no need to mystify our understanding of quantum phenomena by invoking analogies like Schrödinger’s cat (a cat being both dead and alive simultaneously). If anyone is truly interested in topological materials, please browse https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1900140514277320438.
More atheistic nonsense. God upholds the universe. It’s only collapsing when He says so. Judgement Day. Repent and put your trust in Jesus Christ.
Why bother reading this article if your fairy tale belief structure has already provided you with all the answers?
Exactly. 🤦🏻♂️.
Ya these negative nay sayer people serve no purpose and get in the way of idea sharing and new discovery. Nay sayers…go far far away and dont come back until you got an idea that can be discussed.
So… Believing you can know what happened before the alleged Big Bang and what will happen far in the future isn’t a fairytale? Who is smoking the Hopium? 😉
Human egos lol
If you tell me that the universe could collapse anytime, then you have to immediately explain why it hasn’t done so in 13+ billion years. That there’s no actual number associated with the probability of collapse is a major shortcoming of the idea in this paper.
You might be involved in a fatal accident, but it hasn’t happened yet. By that logic, seatbelts should be superfluous.
It was stated that the time scale, if “false vacuum decay” will happen at all, would be between tens of millions to billions of years in the future. Apparently, the “ground state” of a true vacuum is a mind-numbing, slow process.
Good question. Hey if you want to be deluded enough to believe that nonsense then have at it. But why bother reading scientific research that you 100% already know will conflict with your faith? Seems very senseless to me.
Or maybe they ought to take more drugs;only the right kind.ex.Brain enhancing(exciting dendrons of neurons)makes
the biological computer more facil at realtime;REALITY.Is that not was is in question when it comes down to it.We are all searching and researching(in both ways) for a true reality of and by reality.ditto…
Viva Viva veva! Live on Elon.
Piss on Elon
Ya these negative nay sayer people serve no purpose and get in the way of idea sharing and new discovery. Nay sayers…go far far away and dont come back until you got an idea that can be discussed.
What “discovery”? Nothing at all was learned or served by this simulation. Just more failures to cope with PTSD from the cataclysms. It is no better and in some ways worse than the Religious reaction to the death of our dwarf star creating the Younger Dryas and all the subsequent solar system changes…. Scientifically this simulation has almost no merit.
Huh..Reality ditto?
Now that makes way to much sense.
Anyone tryin to interpret what you mean needs to be on drugs to understand.
Maybe you need a common sense pill and coffee with some logic stirred in.
Maybe stop pretending to know God’s will.
God swill.
God has nothing to do with it.
Any proof that your god even exists? At minimum, your god is an ignorant god judging by the book he apparently helped write. A god that created everything doesn’t seem to know how anything works.
HAÀAÀAAAAAAAAAAA
The only true god is nature and it leaves us clues…. nothing wrong in following them to see where they lead
It’s nobody’s fault but your own that you lack the intelligence to understand this article.
Stick to reading material aimed at gullible people with limited brain capacities – like the bible
It doesn’t go against biblical teaching at all. In fact, this supports it.
Heaven and earth shall pass away by My word shall not pass away.
Think about it.
Par Excellent point. 🤵👍
Put your trust in my balls
…….and the world as we know it would collapse like a house of cards………
Who needs quantum mechanics to cause that when we have Donald Trump as Pres. of MAGA?
Huh..Reality ditto?
Now that makes way to much sense.
Anyone tryin to interpret what you mean needs to be on drugs to understand.
Maybe you need a common sense pill and coffee with some logic stirred in.
Trump lives rent free in your head. Seek help for Trump Derangement Syndrome. Keep politics out of this, ya nut.
👍
What is the value of the vacuum’s primolavata “excited” energy level above ground state? duolavata? triolavata?
Maybe it’s J.Travolta.
Smile, dammit, that was funny.
The “Simulation Hypothesis” presents the idea that our universe could be a computer simulation. That would support the possibility of a rapid change in reality. Pretty far out there I know, but I can imagine it. Just watch “The Matrix”.
So far, this universe has managed to last close to 14 billion years. Odds are I’ll cease to exist before it does.
I haven’t read the actual paper but this article is very lacking in any kind of explanation on how their experiments connect to the state of the universe.
This reads to me like the scientists thought about this universe is a false vacuum theory, assumed how it might work, and simulated based on their assumptions. Now it might be that this provides some insight into quantum computing, but I don’t see at all how this would be related to the state of the universe.
I think either the writer of this article misunderstood something or the researchrers themselves are exaggerating. Well, it also could be that my brain is unfit to process such sophisticated ideas…
Ошибки в теории дают искаженный результат, помним Дьявола Максвелла, “Призрак ультрафиолетовой катастрофы” едва не погубившей Вселенную. Теперь очередная причуда. У вашей гадалки возможно деменция? А может у вас неправильная таблица умножения? Опасно жить в таком мире.
I don’t believe in BigBang theory, and I don’t believe in blackhole
There are fairies at the bottom of my garden ………..*
It’s probably happened already as we seem to be at the lowest level possible.