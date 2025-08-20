After more than 30 years, physicists in Finland have uncovered the heaviest nucleus ever seen to emit a proton, a rare process that sheds light on the limits of atomic matter.
The discovery of 188-astatine — an oddly “watermelon-shaped” nucleus — not only sets a new record but also hints at nuclear interactions never before observed.
Historic Breakthrough in Proton Emission Research
Radioactive decay has long been central to nuclear physics, serving as a key to understanding how atomic nuclei behave. At the University of Jyväskylä in Finland, researchers have now measured the heaviest nucleus ever observed to undergo proton emission.
“Proton emission is a rare form of radioactive decay, in which the nucleus emits a proton to take a step towards stability,” says Doctoral Researcher Henna Kokkonen from the University of Jyväskylä.
Studying Exotic Nuclei Is Difficult, But Not Impossible
The newly identified nucleus is the lightest isotope of astatine known so far, 188At, which contains 85 protons and 103 neutrons. Investigating nuclei like this is especially difficult because they exist for only a very short time and are produced in extremely small numbers, requiring highly precise experimental methods.
“The nucleus was produced in a fusion-evaporation reaction by irradiating a natural silver target with an 84Sr ion beam,” says Academy Research Fellow Kalle Auranen from the University of Jyväskylä. “The new isotope was identified using the detector setup of the RITU recoil separator.”
Study Reveals New Findings on Heavy Nuclei
In addition to the experimental results, the study expanded a theoretical model to interpret the measured data. Through the model, the nucleus can be interpreted as strongly prolate, i.e. “watermelon shaped.”
“The properties of the nucleus suggests a trend change in the binding energy of the valence proton,” says Kokkonen. “This is possibly explained by an interaction unprecedented in heavy nuclei.”
A Doctoral Journey Building on Past Discoveries
The study is part of Kokkonen’s doctoral thesis and a direct scientific follow-up to her master’s thesis, in which she discovered a new type of atomic nucleus, the 190-astatatine. The thesis article was published in the Physical Review C journal in 2023.
“Isotope discoveries are rare worldwide, and this is the second time I have had the opportunity to be part of making history,” Kokkonen rejoices. “Every experiment is challenging, and it feels great to do research that improves understanding of the limits of matter and the structure of atomic nuclei.”
The research article was written as part of an international research collaboration involving experts in theoretical nuclear physics. The study was published in the renowned Nature Communications on May 29, 2025.
Reference: “New proton emitter 188At implies an interaction unprecedented in heavy nuclei” by Henna Kokkonen, Kalle Auranen, Pooja Siwach, Paramasivan Arumugam, Andrew D. Briscoe, Sarah Eeckhaudt, Lidia S. Ferreira, Tuomas Grahn, Paul T. Greenlees, Pete Jones, Rauno Julin, Sakari Juutinen, Matti Leino, Ari-Pekka Leppänen, Enrico Maglione, Markus Nyman, Robert D. Page, Janne Pakarinen, Panu Rahkila, Jan Sarén, Catherine Scholey, Juha Sorri, Juha Uusitalo and Martin Venhart, 29 May 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-60259-6
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Every experiment is challenging, and it feels great to do research that improves understanding of the limits of matter and the structure of atomic nuclei.
VERY GOOD.
However, researchers should remember that what humans can observe can never be the entirety of the physical world. Scientific theories can benefit researchers greatly. An entire generation has been severely misled, poisoned and fooled by so-called peer-reviewed publications. In today’s physics, the so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
And so on.
The so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others openly define differences as sameness, sameness as differences, existence as nonexistence, and nonexistence as existence—all while deceiving and fooling the public with so-called “impact factors (IF),” never knowing what shame is.
The universe is not a God, nor is it merely Particles. Moreover, it is not Algebra, Formulas, or Fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, entanglement, and locking of spacetime vortex geometries, the interaction and balance of topological vortices and their fractal structures. Topological invariants are the identical intrinsic properties between two isomorphic topological spaces. Different civilizations may create distinct mathematical codes or tools to describe the universality and specificity of these topological invariants under different physical laws.
Topology provides stability blueprints, but specific physics (spatial features, gravitational collapse, fluid viscosity, quantum measurement) dictates vortex generation, evolution, and decay. If researchers are interested in this, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1933484562941457487 and https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1925124100134790589.
What are “θ and τ particles”? Do they have a name?
Thank you for browsing.
This paper (https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1925124100134790589 ) systematically critiques the non-scientific nature of parity violation theory in its foundational justification, experimental verification, and academic promotion. By analyzing the θ-τ particle paradox, design flaws in the cobalt-60 mirror experiment, bias in mainstream journal review mechanisms, and the suppression of topological vortex theory, this study identifies pseudoscientific attributes in the CP violation and calls for restoring objectivity in scientific scrutiny.
Note 2508220435_Source1.Reinterpreting【
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/record-breaking-watermelon-nucleus-could-rewrite-atomic-science/
1.
Can record “watermelon” nuclear, atomic science be rewritten
August 20, 2025 at the University of Jubesquile
The study is part of Henna Kokonen’s Ph.D. thesis. Source: Tommy Sashi
_After more than 30 years of research, Finnish physicists have discovered that the heaviest atomic nucleus ever observed emits protons.
^!^>>>>>>>
>If James Webb sees an extraordinary glow as he tries to give you the early universe,
>That is the emission of qpeoms protons 01 (vixer, vixx) in the atomic nucleus of Big Bang in Example 1
>You came to see a glow (*) with a circular value of 01.spare. The surface value of 01 increases more and more, making it smooth and shiny.
>01 Glow Shines More by looking at 1.oms. Atomic Nucleus
>As we get closer to the deep space
This is because 01 is created infinitely faster.
The value01.circle glow then shines even more.
View 1.
01000000&vixer.blak_hole
00000100&
00000001*vixx.nuetron_star
00010000*
<<<<<<>>>>>>
>The emission of neutrons from the nucleus creates radioactive isotopes. But protons are emitted,
>_Studying exotic nuclei is difficult but not impossible.
>_The newly identified core is 188 At, the lightest known astatine isotope, containing 85 protons and 103 neutrons.
_Studying these nuclei is particularly challenging because they exist only for very short periods of time and are produced in extremely small amounts, requiring very precise experimental methods.
>>
The oser emission from msbase, a general substance, constitutes an oss.zerosum neutron group like sample4. It was found in Example 2. that they also formed an onesum, a proton group. Furthermore, as nsum.oss appears to be possible, there will be even more surprising secrets hidden from the deep universe. Huh.
sample4.msoss
zxdxybzyz
zxdzxezxz
xxbyyxzz
zybzzfxzy
cadccbcdc
cdbdcbdbb
xzezxdyyx
zxezybzyy
bddbcbdca
View 2. Supercharged onesum=1
FEED
CBFB
FFAB
FBEA
<<<<<<<<
2-3.
_"The nucleus was created by fusion evaporation by irradiating a natural silver target with a beam of 84Sr ions," says academy researcher Kale Auranen of the University of Wibesquilae.
_ "The new isotope was identified using the detector configuration of the RITU recoil separator."
_A new discovery of heavy nuclei has been revealed in the study.
_In addition to the experimental results, the present work extends a theoretical model to interpret the measured data. This model allows the nucleus to be interpreted as very elongated, i.e., "watermelon shape".
3.
_"The properties of atomic nuclei suggest a tendency for the binding energy of valence protons to change," Kokonen said,
_"This can be explained by unprecedented interactions in heavy atomic nuclei," it added.
3-1. A Ph.D. program based on past findings
_The study is part of Kokonen's Ph.D. thesis and is a direct scientific follow-up to her master's degree thesis, in which she discovered a new type of atomic nucleus, 190-astatatin. The paper was published in the journal Physical Review C in 2023.
_"Anisotope discovery is rare around the world, and this is the second time I've had the opportunity to participate in writing history."
_Kokonen said with joy, "Every experiment is challenging, and I'm really pleased that we can do research that enhances our understanding of the limitations of matter and the structure of atomic nuclei."
The research paper was written as part of an international research collaboration involving experts in theoretical nuclear physics. The study was published on May 29, 2025 in Nature Communications, a prominent journal.