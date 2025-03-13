Physicists Stunned: Lead-208’s Shape Just Broke a Fundamental Rule of Nuclear Physics.

For decades, scientists believed that lead-208, a “doubly magic” and highly stable atomic nucleus, was perfectly spherical. However, groundbreaking new research has shattered this assumption, revealing that its nucleus is actually elongated, much like a rugby ball.

By using an advanced gamma-ray spectrometer and high-speed particle collisions, researchers uncovered unexpected quantum behavior that contradicts long-standing nuclear theory. This revelation forces physicists to rethink fundamental principles of nuclear structure, potentially reshaping our understanding of heavy elements and their formation in the universe.

Lead-208: A Surprising Discovery

A team of international researchers, led by the University of Surrey’s Nuclear Physics Group, has overturned a long-held belief about lead-208 (208Pb). Scientists previously thought this atomic nucleus was perfectly spherical, but new findings show it is slightly elongated. This discovery challenges fundamental ideas about nuclear structure and could reshape our understanding of how the heaviest elements form in the universe.

Lead-208 is known for its exceptional stability as a “doubly magic” nucleus – the heaviest one identified so far. However, a study published in Physical Review Letters used high-precision experimental techniques to analyze its shape. Instead of being a perfect sphere, researchers found that lead-208’s nucleus is subtly stretched into a rugby ball-like shape (prolate spheroid).

Unveiling the Unexpected Shape

Dr. Jack Henderson, the study’s principal investigator from the University of Surrey’s School of Mathematics and Physics, explained:

“We were able to combine four separate measurements using the world’s most sensitive experimental equipment for this type of study, which is what allowed us to make this challenging observation. What we saw surprised us, demonstrating conclusively that lead-208 is not spherical, as one might naively assume. The findings directly challenge results from our colleagues in nuclear theory, presenting an exciting avenue for future research.”

Cutting-Edge Technology Uncovers Hidden Details

Using the state-of-the-art GRETINA gamma-ray spectrometer at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois, USA, scientists bombarded lead atoms with high-speed particle beams accelerated to 10% of the speed of light, equivalent to circling the Earth every second. The interactions created unique gamma-ray fingerprints of the properties of excited quantum states in lead-208 nuclei, in other words, the nuclei were energized, which, in turn, were used to determine its shape.

A Rethink in Nuclear Theory

Theoretical physicists, including those at the Surrey Nuclear Theory Group, are now re-examining the models used to describe atomic nuclei, as the experiments suggest that nuclear structure is far more complex than previously thought.

Professor Paul Stevenson, lead theorist on the study from the University of Surrey, said:

“These highly sensitive experiments have shed new light on something we thought we understood very well, presenting us with the new challenge of understanding the reasons why. One possibility is that the vibrations of the lead-208 nucleus, when excited during the experiments, are less regular than previously assumed. We are now refining our theories further to determine whether these ideas are right.”

The Next Frontier in Nuclear Physics

The study, which brought together a team of experts from leading nuclear physics research centers across Europe and North America, challenges fundamental principles of nuclear physics and opens new avenues for research into nuclear stability, astrophysics, and quantum mechanics.

Reference: “Deformation and Collectivity in Doubly Magic 208Pb” by J. Henderson, J. Heery, M. Rocchini, M. Siciliano, N. Sensharma, A. D. Ayangeakaa, R. V. F. Janssens, T. M. Kowalewski, Abhishek, P. D. Stevenson, E. Yüksel, B. A. Brown, T. R. Rodriguez, L. M. Robledo, C. Y. Wu, S. Kisyov, C. Müller-Gatermann, V. Bildstein, L. Canete, C. M. Campbell, S. Carmichael, M. P. Carpenter, W. N. Catford, P. Copp, C. Cousins, M. Devlin, D. T. Doherty, P. E. Garrett, U. Garg, L. P. Gaffney, K. Hadynska-Klek, D. J. Hartley, S. F. Hicks, H. Jayatissa, S. R. Johnson, D. Kalaydjieva, F. Kondev, D. Lascar, T. Lauritsen, G. Lotay, N. Marchini, M. Matejska-Minda, S. Nandi, A. Nannini, C. O’Shea, S. Pascu, C. J. Paxman, A. Perkoff, E. E. Peters, Zs. Podolyák, A. Radich, R. Rathod, B. J. Reed, P. H. Regan, W. Reviol, E. Rubino, R. Russell, D. Seweryniak, J. R. Vanhoy, G. L. Wilson, K. Wrzosek-Lipska, S. W. Yates and I. Zanon, 14 February 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.062502

