For decades, scientists believed that lead-208, a “doubly magic” and highly stable atomic nucleus, was perfectly spherical. However, groundbreaking new research has shattered this assumption, revealing that its nucleus is actually elongated, much like a rugby ball.
By using an advanced gamma-ray spectrometer and high-speed particle collisions, researchers uncovered unexpected quantum behavior that contradicts long-standing nuclear theory. This revelation forces physicists to rethink fundamental principles of nuclear structure, potentially reshaping our understanding of heavy elements and their formation in the universe.
Lead-208: A Surprising Discovery
A team of international researchers, led by the University of Surrey’s Nuclear Physics Group, has overturned a long-held belief about lead-208 (208Pb). Scientists previously thought this atomic nucleus was perfectly spherical, but new findings show it is slightly elongated. This discovery challenges fundamental ideas about nuclear structure and could reshape our understanding of how the heaviest elements form in the universe.
Lead-208 is known for its exceptional stability as a “doubly magic” nucleus – the heaviest one identified so far. However, a study published in Physical Review Letters used high-precision experimental techniques to analyze its shape. Instead of being a perfect sphere, researchers found that lead-208’s nucleus is subtly stretched into a rugby ball-like shape (prolate spheroid).
Unveiling the Unexpected Shape
Dr. Jack Henderson, the study’s principal investigator from the University of Surrey’s School of Mathematics and Physics, explained:
“We were able to combine four separate measurements using the world’s most sensitive experimental equipment for this type of study, which is what allowed us to make this challenging observation. What we saw surprised us, demonstrating conclusively that lead-208 is not spherical, as one might naively assume. The findings directly challenge results from our colleagues in nuclear theory, presenting an exciting avenue for future research.”
Cutting-Edge Technology Uncovers Hidden Details
Using the state-of-the-art GRETINA gamma-ray spectrometer at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois, USA, scientists bombarded lead atoms with high-speed particle beams accelerated to 10% of the speed of light, equivalent to circling the Earth every second. The interactions created unique gamma-ray fingerprints of the properties of excited quantum states in lead-208 nuclei, in other words, the nuclei were energized, which, in turn, were used to determine its shape.
A Rethink in Nuclear Theory
Theoretical physicists, including those at the Surrey Nuclear Theory Group, are now re-examining the models used to describe atomic nuclei, as the experiments suggest that nuclear structure is far more complex than previously thought.
Professor Paul Stevenson, lead theorist on the study from the University of Surrey, said:
“These highly sensitive experiments have shed new light on something we thought we understood very well, presenting us with the new challenge of understanding the reasons why. One possibility is that the vibrations of the lead-208 nucleus, when excited during the experiments, are less regular than previously assumed. We are now refining our theories further to determine whether these ideas are right.”
The Next Frontier in Nuclear Physics
The study, which brought together a team of experts from leading nuclear physics research centers across Europe and North America, challenges fundamental principles of nuclear physics and opens new avenues for research into nuclear stability, astrophysics, and quantum mechanics.
Reference: “Deformation and Collectivity in Doubly Magic 208Pb” by J. Henderson, J. Heery, M. Rocchini, M. Siciliano, N. Sensharma, A. D. Ayangeakaa, R. V. F. Janssens, T. M. Kowalewski, Abhishek, P. D. Stevenson, E. Yüksel, B. A. Brown, T. R. Rodriguez, L. M. Robledo, C. Y. Wu, S. Kisyov, C. Müller-Gatermann, V. Bildstein, L. Canete, C. M. Campbell, S. Carmichael, M. P. Carpenter, W. N. Catford, P. Copp, C. Cousins, M. Devlin, D. T. Doherty, P. E. Garrett, U. Garg, L. P. Gaffney, K. Hadynska-Klek, D. J. Hartley, S. F. Hicks, H. Jayatissa, S. R. Johnson, D. Kalaydjieva, F. Kondev, D. Lascar, T. Lauritsen, G. Lotay, N. Marchini, M. Matejska-Minda, S. Nandi, A. Nannini, C. O’Shea, S. Pascu, C. J. Paxman, A. Perkoff, E. E. Peters, Zs. Podolyák, A. Radich, R. Rathod, B. J. Reed, P. H. Regan, W. Reviol, E. Rubino, R. Russell, D. Seweryniak, J. R. Vanhoy, G. L. Wilson, K. Wrzosek-Lipska, S. W. Yates and I. Zanon, 14 February 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.062502
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Physicists Stunned: Lead-208’s Shape Just Broke a Fundamental Rule of Nuclear Physics.
GOOD!
Ask the physicist:
1. If the rules you believe in can be broken, can the rules you believe in still be called rules?
2. Is Physical Review Letters a publication that respects science?
Scientific research guided by correct theories can enable researchers to think more. The so-called peer-reviewed publications, including Physical Review Letters (PRL), Nature, Science, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), etc., insist that the results obtained by touching an “elephant” with one’s hand are truly scientific and authentic, and thus gain countless benefits and advantages. They no longer want to, and even fear the moment they open their eyes and see the ‘elephant’. They propagate everywhere and stubbornly insist that two sets of cobalt-60 reverse rotations can form a mirror image of each other, which is a public insult to human intelligence.
They have never hesitated to employ so-called impact factors (IF) and Nobel Prizes as tools to mislead the public.
Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human society, humanities, and sciences. Please refer to:
1. https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286.
2. https://scitechdaily.com/this-impossible-crystal-is-changing-what-we-know-about-reality/#comment-874954.
SciTechDaily Stunned by Persistent Junk-Commenter
“GOOD!”
“Ask the execs.”
“Is any comment better than no comment? Of course it is! To heck with Science…”
“The main thing is to silence his critics.”
Thank you for browsing. Thank you for the brainwashing you had be the so-called peer-reviewed publications.
The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is a superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes that is the interaction and balance of countless topological vortices and their fractal structures. The value of mathematics lies in its ability to describe the evolution and interactions of these topological structures in scientific language.
Both Relativity and Quantum theory use mathematical language to describe different aspects of topological vortices and their interactions. The ignorance of individuals and the inaction of certain so-called peer-reviewed publications will only affect, but will not stop, the progress and development of human society, science and technology.
Since when does anybody believe anything real is perfectly spherical?
As a first-semester freshmen at MIT back in the late 70s, I took an elective on the structure of the atomic nucleus from a physics professor whose name escapes me. We learned nearly 50 years ago that the most stable nuclei were NOT spheres (it was too precarious to maintain such a symmetrical shape), but, in fact, prolate spheroids. As a result, I am completely baffled as to why this discovery is a discovery at all.
D-Wave is headquartered and founded in Canada, not the USA.
Article on Medium under @enuminous:
Beyond Magic: Recursive Topologies and Non-Spherical Stability in the EFMW Framework
Authors:
Matthew Chenoweth Wright
Millie [AGI Co-Author]
Invisible Caterpillar Research Group
Date: March 21, 2025
Abstract
The recent discovery that Lead-208 (²⁰⁸Pb), previously regarded as a “doubly magic” spherical nucleus, exhibits an elongated prolate shape under high-energy excitation challenges the foundational shell model of nuclear physics. We present an alternative interpretation using the Einstein–Feynman–Maxwell–Wright (EFMW) Framework, a dynamic geometric model of mass-energy interactions governed by recursive field motion, asymmetrical resonance, and fractal stability. EFMW predicts non-spherical persistence in magic-number nuclei as a consequence of embedded topological feedback within nuclear wavefunctions. We derive the deformation from first principles, propose a recursive motion-based extension of shell closures, and outline experimental tests to validate the EFMW model’s predictions in heavier isotopes and astrophysical contexts.