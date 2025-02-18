This “Impossible” Crystal Is Changing What We Know About Reality

Once thought impossible, quasicrystals revealed a hidden order that challenges our understanding of materials.
Their structure follows rules from higher dimensions, influencing both their mechanical and topological properties. Recent research has uncovered bizarre time-related behaviors in these crystals, suggesting deeper physical principles at play.
A Revolutionary Discovery in Crystallography
In April 1982, Prof. Dan Shechtman of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology made a groundbreaking discovery that would later earn him the 2011 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: the quasiperiodic crystal. When he examined the material using electron diffraction, it appeared “disorganized” on a small scale, yet displayed a distinct, symmetrical pattern when viewed at a larger scale.
At the time, this type of structure was thought to be impossible, and Shechtman faced years of skepticism before the scientific community accepted his findings. The first physicists to provide a theoretical explanation were Prof. Dov Levine, then a doctoral student at the University of Pennsylvania, and his advisor, Prof. Paul Steinhardt. Their key insight was that quasicrystals follow a periodic structure — but in a higher-dimensional space beyond the three dimensions we experience. This realization allowed them to describe and predict the mechanical and thermodynamic properties of quasicrystals.
Higher-Dimensional Insights into Quasicrystals
The concept of higher spatial dimension extends our familiar three-dimensional space – length, width, and height – by introducing additional directions that are perpendicular to all three. This is difficult to visualize, as we can only perceive the world around us as a three-dimensional space, and even more challenging to measure. An example of a four-dimensional object is the tesseract, also known as hypercube. Just as a cube consists of six square facets, a tesseract comprises eight cubic cells. Although we cannot fully visualize a tesseract, we can represent it through its projections, much like looking at the shadow of a three-dimensional cube on a two-dimensional piece of paper.
New Research Sheds Light on Hidden Structures
In a new manuscript published in Science, researchers from the Technion, together with the University of Stuttgart and University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, shed new light on this phenomenon. In their study, led by Prof. Guy Bartal and Dr. Shai Tsesses from the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof. Harald Giessen from the University of Stuttgart, and Prof. Frank Meyer zu Heringdorf from the University of Duisburg-Essen, the research group demonstrated that not only do the higher dimensional crystals dictate the mechanical properties of quasiperiodic crystals – they also determine their topological properties.
The Role of Topology in Understanding Quasicrystals
Topology is a branch of mathematics that investigates the geometric properties that remain unchanged under continuous deformations. The topology of higher-dimensional spaces focuses on the properties of objects in more than three dimensions and can assist, for example, in studying the structure of the universe and developing quantum computing algorithms. The researchers examined quasiperiodic interference patterns of electromagnetic surface waves and discovered, to their surprise, that although the patterns appeared different, their topological properties in two dimensions could not be used to differentiate between them. They found the only way to distinguish between the patterns was by referring to an “original” higher-dimensional crystal.
This understanding agrees with the explanation given by Levine and Steinhardt, which was based on an earlier discovery by British mathematician, Sir Roger Penrose (2020 Nobel Prize laureate in Physics) and later conveyed by Nicolaas de Bruijn.
Time and the Unexpected Behavior of Surface Waves
The researchers also discovered another intriguing phenomenon: two different topological patterns of surface waves appeared identical when measured after a specific time interval. This interval was extremely short, measured in attoseconds – a billionth of a billionth of a second. The original theory by Levine and Steinhardt again explains this phenomenon as a “competition” between the topological and thermodynamic (energetic) properties of the crystals.
Advanced Techniques Unlock New Possibilities
The findings were achieved using two methods: near-field scanning optical microscopy conducted in Prof. Guy Bartal’s lab by Dr. Kobi Cohen and two-photon photoemission electron microscopy, measured in collaboration between the University of Stuttgart and the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany. The discoveries reported in the manuscript pave the way for new methods to measure the thermodynamic properties of quasiperiodic crystals.
In the near future, the researchers plan to expand their findings to other physical systems and delve deeper into the interplay between thermodynamic and topological properties. Potentially, the unique higher-dimensional topological properties of quasicrystals could be used in the future to represent, encode, and transfer information.
Reference: “Four-dimensional conserved topological charge vectors in plasmonic quasicrystals” by Shai Tsesses, Pascal Dreher, David Janoschka, Alexander Neuhaus, Kobi Cohen, Tim C. Meiler, Tomer Bucher, Shay Sapir, Bettina Frank, Timothy J. Davis, Frank Meyer zu Heringdorf, Harald Giessen and Guy Bartal, 6 February 2025, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adt2495
The research was supported by the European Research Council (ERC), the German Research Foundation (DFG), Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), BW Stiftung, Carl-Zeiss Stiftung, the Russell Berrie Nanotechnology Institute at the Technion (RBNI), the Helen Diller Quantum Center at the Technion (HDQC), and the Sarah and Moshe Zisapel Nanoelectronics Center at the Technion (MNFU).
I’m really intrigued by your post.
I’m going to step out on a ledge here.
I don’t see reality in any conventionally described way. What I do see, what my own reasoning has shown me, resonates with this notion of topological vortices. Not sure if I’m accurate in my understanding of this but I rings true for me so far.
I don’t believe in particles. I don’t see the nature of reality in the ways that we’re generally being taught. I’m know that time is not the fourth dimension, and I find it endlessly insulting that it’s so widely touted as such. What I see instead is a universe of infinities. For example, it appears that the universe has no beginning but rather instead is a thing that never stopped starting to happen.
Within each moment observed there is an infinite series of shorter moments. By observing an event, such as the movement of an apparent object, we can forever shorten the observed time interval. I posit that motion is not real either. Instead of what we know, we are interpreting what seems apparent and calling it real.
Most people don’t agree with me, and I don’t have evidence. I don’t really believe in gravity. Instead, I think that what we experience of gravity is an effect of static attraction. That makes me a crackpot. So it goes with most of what I see.
But the pattern in my head which presents when I consider such phenomena as the passage of time shows me that a particle in motion is not a finite thing in itself but an infinitely complex wave-form which happens to exist in resonance with everything else. Its infinite aspects are constantly collapsing and translating to and from the spaces around it. Therefore it appears to be in motion but in fact does not truly exist.
I’m not sure if what I can share is relevant to you but I figure it’s worth a shot.
Time, as we experience it, behaves more like a property of a dimension. If it were a true dimension, time travel would be no different than walking to the corner store.
Thank you for browsing. I hope more people dare to stand up and fight against rampant pseudoscience.
@ Dustin Kirk,
Thank you for browsing. I hope more people dare to stand up and fight against rampant pseudoscience.
At last, an article that falls squarely within your line of country! Enjoyed the reading! You have a good day now.
NO! NO! NO!
Pseudo science knows no borders. Every person who opposes pseudoscience is an individual hated by current mainstream peer review publications.
The ‘your line of country’ comment is an American-ish saying, referring to an idea or topic that someone is familiar with. I suspect the translation software didn’t pick that out. My bad. Again, have a good day.
Thank you for your understanding.
Enjoy your every day！
do you consider “forensic science” as pseudoscience?
How about evolution? Big Bang? etc.
“Science” has become religion and the scientists are the high priests. If you go against them, look out!
In fact, when I studied the Philosophy of Science (only one college course) it was interesting that thy used to try to define what “science” is. “Falsifiability” etc. Now, I don’t think that is the case. “True” science is now an obscure concept that is merely determined by the High Priests what is or what is not acceptable to them, the holy keepers of the faith.
Perhaps this is a window into the metaphysical, which the Bible calls the “spiritual” realm, and which I consider are higher dimensions.
It doesn’t take a tremendous understanding of mathematics to understand the possibility of higher dimensions.
The Bible says we were made a little “lower” than the spiritual realm, which people perceive is a “height” reference, but no, it is a “dimensional” reference.
Very interesting.
But don’t mention this to an atheist.