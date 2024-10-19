Researchers have provided new insights into the strength of the magic neutron number 50 shell closure in silver isotopes. Their precise measurements contribute to improving theoretical models and refining our understanding of nuclear forces, especially near tin-100.
Researchers from the Department of Physics at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have uncovered new insights into the strength of the magic neutron number 50 shell closure in the silver isotope chain. This detailed information on nuclear properties will play a key role in advancing our understanding of nuclear forces. The findings enhance cutting-edge theoretical models, contributing to a more comprehensive global understanding of atomic nuclei.
Nuclear physicists have focused their attention on the area below tin-100 (100Sn) on the nuclear chart. The area near tin-100, the heaviest doubly magic self-conjugate nucleus, exhibits diverse nuclear structure phenomena. Essential nuclear properties, such as the binding energies of exotic nuclei in this region, are vital for assessing shell closure stability and the evolution of single-particle energies. Additionally, these properties aid in studying the proton-neutron interaction on long-lived isomers and the proximity of the proton drip line.
– Furthermore, binding energies offer essential data for accurately describing astrophysical processes like rapid proton capture. Precise nuclear data serve as a critical benchmark for theoretical predictions in nuclear physics, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of theoretical models. The charge radii behavior observed in our breakthrough work supported the magicity of N=50 in the silver isotopic chain, explains Staff Scientist, docent, Mikael Reponen from the University of Jyväskylä.
New technology for more detailed data
In the latest work, researchers have utilized an efficient hot-cavity catcher laser ion source coupled with a Penning trap mass spectrometer employing a state-of-the-art phase-imaging ion-cyclotron resonance (PI-ICR) technique. This has allowed the investigation of the magic N = 50 neutron shell closure in exotic silver isotopes in even more detail.
“The use of novel production methods for exotic nuclei, combined with high precision mass measurement techniques enabled the ground state masses of silver- 95−97 nuclei and the isomeric state in silver-96 to be probed with a precision of about 1 keV/c² even with yields as low as one event every 10 minutes, says Academy Research Fellow Zhuang Ge from the University of Jyväskylä. These new mass values quantify the robustness of the N = 50 shell closure in the silver isotopic chain and benchmark state-of-the-art nuclear ab initio, density functional theory, and shell model calculations near the N = Z line,” continues Ge.
Theorists must replicate experimental results
The precise excitation energy of the silver-96 isomer serves as a benchmark for ab initio predictions of nuclear properties beyond the ground state, especially for odd-odd nuclei close to the proton dripline near tin-100. Moreover, the first precise measurement of the excitation energy of the isomer of silver-96, as a possible astrophysical nuclear isomer, enables the ground state and isomer of silver-96 to be treated as separate species in astrophysical modeling.
“All applied theoretical approaches face challenges in reproducing the trend of nuclear ground-state properties across the N = 50 neutron shell and towards the proton dripline. Our measurements thus contribute crucial information for refining the nuclear forces to improve these theoretical models and thus benefit the global description of the atomic nucleus,” says Ge.
More detailed isotope measurements
This work highlights the scientific capabilities of the new experimental method employed for the first time at the IGISOL facility of the Accelerator Laboratory. The coupling of the phase-imaging Penning-trap mass spectrometer technique with the hot-cavity catcher laser ion source provides remarkably high sensitivity that enables high-precision mass measurements of exotic isotopes with exceedingly low yields.
“Ongoing studies, based on the achievements of this work, will shed light on the ground-state properties along the N=Z line in the immediate region below tin-100 in the near future,” says Reponen.
Reference: “High-Precision Mass Measurements of Neutron Deficient Silver Isotopes Probe the Robustness of the 𝑁=50 Shell Closure” by 26 September 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.132503
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Their precise measurements contribute to improving theoretical models and refining our understanding of nuclear forces.
VERY GOOD.
There are countless particles in nature, each with its own role and spatiotemporal location. Researching and studying them is not a bad thing, just don’t deify them. When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology. Certain people are passionate about God particles and Devil particles, and have always been immersed in supreme glory.
However, unfortunately particles are just appearances, the material basis of spacetime motion is the ideal fluid properties of space.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
It is very difficult to read this light print you have placed in some of your articles. Barely discernible on my screen. Are you thinking ‘torture’ is the preferred presentation? – I’ve mentioned this several times since you started with it.
i need to get my samples of monoatomic silver, ionic silver, colloidal silvers, and other silver ion samples to this lab!