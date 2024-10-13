Nuclear fission, discovered in 1938, involves splitting an atom’s nucleus, releasing energy. It’s essential for electricity generation in nuclear power plants and occurs naturally through radioactive decay.
Nuclear fission is the process where the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more smaller nuclei, along with other particles. These particles can include neutrons, alpha particles (helium nuclei), beta particles (electrons), and gamma rays (which are particles of light, or photons). Fission was discovered in 1938 by Otto Hahn, Lise Meitner, and Fritz Strassmann by bombarding elements with neutrons.
Fission Reactions and Energy Production
Fission can be triggered when the nucleus of a material is bombarded by particles such as neutrons and protons. This type of fission, known as a nuclear reaction, releases significant amounts of heat and radiation. Modern nuclear power plants harness this heat to boil water, driving steam turbines that generate electricity.
Scientists use the term fission cross-section to describe the likelihood that fission will occur. Fission cross-section depends on the energy of the incoming particle and the material of the nuclei that are being hit.
Spontaneous Fission and Natural Decay
Fission can also be spontaneous and occur naturally. This is the process where radioactive elements decay into lighter elements. Some materials are naturally unstable and use radioactive decay to reach a more stable state. This is how some smoke detectors work in your home—they use the electrical current made possible by particles from radioactive decay. If particles of smoke disrupt the current, the alarm goes off.
Fission Facts
- The National Nuclear Data Center at Brookhaven National Laboratory maintains databases for nuclear properties for the entire periodic table.
- Nuclear reactors can use the fission of uranium for fuel. A uranium fuel pellet the size of an egg has as much energy as 88 tons of coal.
- Learn more about how fission makes smoke detectors work.
DOE Office of Science: Contributions to Nuclear Fission Research
The Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics supports research to understand all forms of nuclear matter. Fission processes are used by researchers in basic science, medicine, non-proliferation/defense, and energy to advance our knowledge and technology. These experiments use equipment at DOE Office of Science user facilities such as the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University and the Argonne Tandem Linac Accelerator System
at Argonne National Laboratory. Experiments collect new data on fission processes and examine properties on new materials. Theorists use new and updated data to improve predictions for modeling and simulation.
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At Argonne National Laboratory, theorists use new and updated data to improve predictions for modeling and simulation.
VERY GOOD. Ask the theorists:
Is the so-called particle a regular “island” ?
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research (such as topological structures). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence.
VERY GOOD!!!
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each otherand even win awards. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
VERY GOOD!!!
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. Is this a shame for humanity or a shame for individuals?