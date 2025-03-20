Researchers Discover Longevity-Boosting Compounds in Traditional Rice Wine Waste

Researchers in the Philippines have enhanced tapuy (rice wine) fermentation, turning its byproduct, lees, into a potential superfood with anti-aging and antioxidant properties.

Filipino researchers have optimized the traditional method of producing Philippine rice wine, known as tapuy, to enhance its nutritional value, potentially making it a superfood rich in antioxidants and anti-aging compounds.

Edward Kevin B. Bragais of Ateneo de Manila University and Paul Mark B. Medina of the University of the Philippines investigated how different starter cultures, specific microorganisms used to initiate fermentation, locally called bubod, affect the solid byproducts of winemaking. These byproducts, known as lees, consist mainly of rice residues, yeast, and other microbial compounds and are typically discarded.

Unlocking the Health Potential of Tapuy Lees

The researchers found that by optimizing the fermentation process with a well-defined microbial culture, tapuy lees could become a valuable source of natural compounds with potential medical and nutritional benefits.

Tapuy lees made using an optimized starter culture mix were found to contain high levels of polyphenols—compounds known for their ability to fight oxidative stress, inflammation, and cell damage. More remarkably, test animals fed extracts from tapuy lees produced with the improved starter culture showed very high antioxidant activity, significantly extending their lifespan, motility, and reproductive health. The extract also boosted levels of superoxide dismutase, an enzyme crucial for protecting cells from age-related deterioration.

These results suggest that tapuy lees could be repurposed as a health food to combat aging and oxidative stress-related diseases. However, the researchers stressed that these are just preliminary findings based on animal tests, underscoring the need for clinical trials to explore potential benefits in humans. If future studies confirm these effects, this overlooked waste product of rice wine production could become a valuable asset in promoting longevity and public health.

Reference: “Effects of starter cultures on the metabolite profile, antioxidant activities, and anti-aging properties of tapuy lees” by Edward Kevin B. Bragais, and Paul Mark B. Medina, 30 January 2025, Discover Food.

DOI: 10.1007/s44187-025-00285-x

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.