Researchers Warn Women About Viral Exercise Myths

Women may benefit more from simple, evidence-based exercise and nutrition habits than from rigid social media advice.

Social media is filled with detailed rules telling women when to eat protein, how much water to drink, and whether exercising without food is harmful. Researchers at the University of Otago – Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka argue that most women can safely ignore much of this advice.

In a review published in Proceedings of the Nutrition Society, the researchers examined the evidence behind four widely shared claims involving fasted exercise, hydration, carbohydrate needs, and protein timing.

According to co-author Professor Katherine Black of the Department of Human Nutrition, most of these recommendations are not supported by strong scientific evidence.

“Women are being misled with overcomplicated messages which makes it harder for them to stay active and healthy,” she says.

“Women should be active and not worry about having to do certain things because they are a woman.”

Four popular claims lack strong evidence

The claims were:

Women should not exercise while fasted because it may disrupt metabolism, hormones, reproductive health, and muscle protein production while encouraging fat gain, particularly around the abdomen.

Hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle alter women’s fluid needs and make dehydration more likely during phases when hormone levels are high because body temperature and sweating responses change.

Carbohydrate requirements differ between women and men or across stages of the menstrual cycle.

Women should consume protein before exercise to stabilize blood sugar, increase muscle protein production, reduce muscle breakdown, raise metabolism after training, and improve sleep. They should also eat protein within 30-45 minutes after exercise because their metabolism is said to return to normal more quickly than men’s.

Individual context matters far more

Professor Black says the evidence repeatedly pointed to a more practical conclusion: a person’s individual circumstances matter more than rigid rules based on sex alone.

“Training goals, energy availability, environmental conditions and overall dietary intake exert far greater influence on performance and adaptation than any single nutrient-timing or hydration guideline,” she says.

“Nuanced and specific planning is more for the elite.”

The review also highlights a broader shortage of research focused on women’s health, exercise, and nutrition. Professor Black cautions that genuine gaps in scientific knowledge should not be filled with unsupported claims that have not undergone peer review.

For most women, she says, complicated social media guidance is unnecessary. A better starting point is to follow Ministry of Health physical activity recommendations, include resistance exercise, and eat enough of a varied diet to meet the body’s energy requirements.

“Keep it simple, do what works for you.”

Reference: “Misled or misfed: nutrition claims targeting active females on social media, is there research evidence to support them?” by Penelope Matkin-Hussey, Alistair David Black and Katherine Black, 1 July 2026, Proceedings of the Nutrition Society.

DOI: 10.1017/S0029665126103085

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