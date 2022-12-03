Ride Along With Artemis Around the Moon [Official NASA Video]

Cameras on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft give us amazing views of this amazing adventure around the Moon. See up-close views of the Moon from external cameras as well as the view from inside the capsule.

Orion is the only spacecraft capable of carrying humans from Earth on Artemis missions to deep space and bringing them back to Earth from the vicinity of the Moon. More than just a crew module, Orion has a launch abort system to keep astronauts safe if an emergency happens during launch, and a European-built service module that is the powerhouse that fuels and propels Orion and keeps astronauts alive with water, oxygen, power, and temperature control, as well as a heat shield that can handle high-speed returns from deep space. SLS is the most powerful rocket in the world and the only rocket capable of launching Orion with astronauts and their supplies on Artemis missions to the Moon.

Orion launched on the SLS rocket from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test of NASA’s SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, and exploration ground systems for future Artemis missions—which will provide the foundation to send humans to the lunar surface, develop a long-term presence on and around the Moon, and pave the way for humanity to set foot on Mars.



Cameras on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft give us amazing views of our adventure around the Moon. See up-close views of the Moon from external cameras as well as the view from inside the capsule.