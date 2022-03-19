Russian Cosmonauts Arrive at International Space Station

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft launched at 11:55 a.m. EDT on March 18, 2022, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (8:55 p.m. Baikonur time). They docked to the International Space Station at 3:12 p.m. EDT, while the station was traveling 260 miles over eastern Kazakhstan.

About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station opened and the trio joined Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov and cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer.



On March 30, a Soyuz spacecraft will return as scheduled carrying NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov back to Earth. Upon their return, Vande Hei will hold the American record for the longest single human spaceflight mission of 355 days.



Expedition 66-67 Soyuz MS 21 Hatch Opening On International Space Station. Credit: NASA