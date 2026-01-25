Scientists Discover Crystals That Spin, Twist, and Heal Themselves

These newly discovered spinning crystals twist, break, and heal themselves, revealing a strange new side of solid matter.

It may seem hard to believe, but crystals made from spinning components are real. Researchers from Aachen, Düsseldorf, Mainz, and Wayne State University have examined these unusual materials and uncovered a range of surprising behaviors. The crystals can easily split into separate pieces, form unusual internal boundaries, and develop defects that researchers can deliberately influence. Writing in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the team describes how a unified theoretical approach can be used to predict new properties in systems governed by what are known as “transverse interaction” forces.

Transverse Forces in Materials and Living Systems

“Transverse forces” are not limited to laboratory materials. They can appear in engineered systems such as certain magnetic solids, but they have also been observed in living organisms. In an experiment carried out at MIT, scientists studied groups of starfish embryos and found that their swimming motions affected one another. This interaction caused the embryos to move in circular paths around each other. While the biological role of this behavior remains unknown, both natural and synthetic examples share a key feature: they involve objects that rotate while interacting.

When Spinning Particles Form a Solid

Professor Dr. Hartmut Löwen from the Institute of Theoretical Physics II at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) explains the unexpected outcome of this collective motion: “A system of many rotating constituent elements exhibits a qualitatively new behavior that is non-intuitive: At high concentrations, these objects form a solid body of rotors, which possess ‘odd’ material properties.”

One of these unusual traits is called “odd elasticity.” In everyday materials, pulling on a solid causes it to stretch in the same direction as the applied force. In an odd elastic material, pulling does not produce stretching at all. Instead, the material responds by twisting.

Crystals That Break Apart and Come Back Together

These twisting solids can also fall apart without any external trigger. If the rotating components rub against each other strongly enough, the crystal can split into many smaller spinning fragments. Even more striking is the fact that these pieces are capable of coming back together and reforming the crystal structure.

To explain this behavior, a group led by Professor Dr. Zhi-Feng Huang from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Wayne State University, together with corresponding author Professor Löwen, developed a theory that connects processes across different length scales. Computer-based model calculations using this framework revealed how these strange materials behave and pointed to possible future applications.

Crystal Growth That Defies Expectations

The researchers found that large crystals dominated by transverse interactions tend to break down into smaller rotating units. At the same time, smaller crystals grow until they reach a specific size limit. This pattern contradicts the usual picture of crystal growth, where crystals steadily become larger when conditions are favorable, i.e. when thermodynamic factors encourage growth.

Professor Huang describes the significance of this result: “We have discovered a fundamental property of nature underlying this process which determines the relation between the size of the critical fragments and their rotation speed.”

Moving Defects and Tunable Properties

Professor Dr. Raphael Wittkowski from the DWI – Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials and RWTH Aachen University highlights another important finding: “We furthermore demonstrated how defects in the crystals exhibit dynamics of their own. The formation of such defects can be influenced from outside, which allows properties of the crystals to be specifically controlled with a view to usage applications.”

According to co-author Dr. Michael te Vrugt, Assistant Professor at the University of Mainz, the implications go well beyond a single material class. “Our far-reaching theory encompasses all systems evidencing such transverse interactions. Conceivable applications range from colloid research to biology,” he says.

Professor Löwen points to practical possibilities as well: “The model calculations indicate concrete application potential. The novel elastic properties of these new crystals could be exploited to invent new technical switching elements, for example.”

Background: Central and Transverse Forces

In physics, well-known interactions such as gravity between two masses or the Coulomb force between charged particles are classified as central forces. These forces act along the line connecting the centers of two objects and cause them to move closer together or farther apart.

Transversal interactions, by contrast, are a more recently identified phenomenon. In this case, the force between two objects acts perpendicular to the line connecting their centers. As a result, the objects begin to rotate around one another spontaneously, creating the distinctive motion that underlies these newly studied rotating crystals.

Reference: “Anomalous grain dynamics and grain locomotion of odd crystals” by Zhi-Feng Huang, Michael te Vrugt, Raphael Wittkowski and Hartmut Löwen, 17 October 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2511350122

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